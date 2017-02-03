Big Mountain Enduro Adds NAET Event at Winter Park to 2017 Calendar

2017 BME Calendar:

Based on popular demand and the need for additional Colorado-based enduro events, BME is happy to announce a new venue for 2017 at Trestle Bike Park/Winter Park Resort, located just an hour and a half outside of Denver. This added stop will take place on July 8th as a one-day race, and will be tied into the overall BME series rankings, now making BME a 4-stop US tour. This second stop of the season will now allow riders to drop one race or lowest score from all four BME’s, making it easier to attend and more obtainable for riders to compete in the overall series. This race will also be part of the 2017 North American Enduro Tour (NAET), which contains some of the longest running enduro events in the US and Canada.“Winter Park Resort and Trestle Bike Park are excited to welcome back BME and NAET. As we move into our second season of our second phase bike park trail expansion, we look forward to featuring new trail sections and fresh course options in this event.” Devin Kearns – Trestle Bike Park ManagerFurthermore, the Winter Park BME and NAET stop will act as an EWS qualifier event, along with the Santa Fe BME season opener. These two EWS qualifier events will allow racers to earn points towards a place on the Enduro World Series reserve list for the following season. Riders on the reserved list will no longer have to apply to the EWS lottery to secure an entry to the ever-popular world tour. Additionally, the winner in each EWS category at every qualifier event will automatically be added to the reserved list for 2018.This is an important springboard for top up and coming enduro racers, as it facilitates the jump to racing on the world stage without breaking the budget. The top 80 Pro Men, 30 Pro Women, 15 Under 21 and 15 Masters in the final EWS qualifying rankings will be added to the following year’s reserve list. It's critical to note that racers must have an Enduro Mountain Bike Association membership prior to racing these two stops in order to be eligible for EWS qualifying, so complete that process in advance on the EWS website in order to qualify accordingly.We're stoked to be working with Winter Park and the NAET again and have some new trails in store, which riders will be very pleased with,” says Mike Day, BME Event Director. “Adding this Colorado stop should be well received, it adds flexibility to the season, so riders have more options to race world class events!• Santa Fe, NM (EWS qualifier & IMBA National Enduro Series stop) May 27th *• Winter Park, CO (EWS qualifier & NAET stop): July 8th *• Aspen Snowmass, CO (EWS stop): July 29th & 30th• Crested Butte, CO: August 19th & 20th *• Mt. Rainier, WA (BME Finals): September 16th & 17th *• Mascota Mexico (3-day backcountry adventure): November 10th – 12th* Denotes core BME tour stops tied to overall series rankings