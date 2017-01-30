Bluegrass Brave Helmet - Review





Catering to gravity pilots since 2010, Bluegrass is a relatively young player in the protection category, poised to make an impression with their downhill helmet, the Brave. In terms of quality and technological knowledge, there's nothing to fear with Bluegrass, as none other than helmet giant MET is backing the brand.



Using their own Virtual Impact Data software, the Bluegrass research and development team analyze and test their helmets before building a physical model. World Cup downhill pilot Sam Blenkinsop and Enduro World Series racer Isabeau Courdurier are among the riders who trust and help to develop Bluegrass equipment.



Bluegrass Brave Helmet Details



• V.I.D. composite shell

• D3O inserts

• Neck brace compatible

• Double-d buckle

• MOPOV video support kit

• EJECT bag compatible

• CE EN 1078, ASTM F1952-2032 Certifications

• Sizing: XS, S, M, L, XL (three shell sizes: XS/S, M, L/XL)

• Weight: 1008 g (small)

• MSRP: €249,90

Construction



A key advantage over other helmets is the Brave's utilization of D3O inserts within the shell structure, which, according to Bluegrass, enables the helmet to withstand double the number of impacts compared to a regular composite construction. The inserts – made of the soft orange wonder material that hardens under impact to reduce transmitted force – are situated at key areas more prone to touching the ground during a crash.



In combination with an EPS inner shell with an integrated network of air channels and a composite outer shell with 12 venting holes (16, if you count the well ventilated chin guard), the Brave is designed to dissipate the force of an impact by finding the best balance between materials used and structural layout. In other words, it doesn't appear clunky while even passing the ASTM certificate, which includes testing of the chin guard.



The back of the helmet is shaped to accept most neck braces without inhibiting the range of movement. It is also compatible with the EJECT bag system, which can be applied by emergency rescue services to reduce the risk of possible spinal injuries during the removal of the helmet, in case of a serious accident. To make life easier for aspiring movie stars, a MOPOV video kit is included in the package. The adapter can be applied to the side of the helmet with a self-adhesive fitting and is compatible with various camera systems, including GoPro of course.



The Brave is available in four colors (some of them in color combinations transporting you right back to the 80s, which might be exactly what you're looking for) and five sizes: XS/52-54 cm, S/54-56 cm, M/56-58 cm, L/58-60 cm and XL/60-62 cm. Three shell sizes (XS/S, M and L/XL) provide optimum fit and support.







Generous padding, including padding on the D-ring chin strap make the Brave one comfortable helmet. Twelve vents help keep air flowing on those hot summer days.





Performance



It's easy to feel properly protected with the Brave, thanks to its snug fit that doesn't create any pressure points. Compared to most other brands, sizing does run on the small side, though. With helmets, it generally makes a lot of sense to try before you buy anyway, but don't be surprised if you have to step up a number from the helmet size you are used to wearing. While I'm usually sporting a size S or even XS helmet, depending on the brand, I think I would prefer a medium-sized model of the Brave in the long run, due to its overly tight fit. The measurements that Bluegrass is correlating to the shell sizes are misleading by almost two sizes and should be disregarded.



Once you find the size that fits, the liner comfortably hugs your head in a way that neither brutal trail chatter nor hard landings can affect. The double-d ring is generously padded as well, adding to the overall level of comfort.



While I congratulate any idea that adds to the safety of a helmet, I wonder if Bluegrass' claim of being able to withstand double the number of impacts compared to a regular design encourages some riders to run the helmet past its life expectancy. However, since there probably aren't many riders that have the desire (or money) to exchange a helmet after each and every crash that doesn't leave behind massive visual damage, I guess it's a good thing if the Brave can live up to its expectation.





Larger goggles can be a tight fit on smaller sizes - it's worth bringing a pair when you go to try the helmet on. Larger goggles can be a tight fit on smaller sizes - it's worth bringing a pair when you go to try the helmet on.