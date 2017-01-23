Pinkbike.com
Brandon Semenuk: Negative Infinity - Video
Jan 23, 2017
by
Revel Co
Tweet
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
-∞
by
revelco
Views: 6,076
Faves:
81
Comments: 0
38 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 37
Shchekich
(1 hours ago)
MORE!
[Reply]
+ 7
Kpg162
(1 hours ago)
such a tease
[Reply]
+ 10
kubaner
(55 mins ago)
If you get more of negative infinity you'll end up with less. I think
[Reply]
+ 1
VorsprungSuspension
(52 mins ago)
@kubaner
hahaha
[Reply]
+ 22
pseudomugil
(1 hours ago)
Semenuk video pops up, automatic click. I wish it was longer.
[Reply]
+ 15
alecwoolie
(1 hours ago)
Thats what she said
[Reply]
- 1
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
..
[Reply]
+ 2
SJones11
(49 mins ago)
Felt like a trailer
[Reply]
+ 14
mitchgulliver
(1 hours ago)
Revel.v2 - DH bike only. The people want it.
[Reply]
+ 6
Aprilfisheye
(36 mins ago)
Watching the video I was like : "damn, can he ride a DH bike...". I'd like to see him race just once.
[Reply]
+ 8
alecwoolie
(1 hours ago)
Jeezus.. easily the most talented man riding a bike at the moment.
[Reply]
+ 8
Mitch-Lee
(1 hours ago)
Sexy like a chocolate strawberry.
[Reply]
- 2
mistermtb
(1 hours ago)
what?
[Reply]
+ 17
Bushamster21
(50 mins ago)
He said it was sexy like a chocolate strawberry.
[Reply]
+ 6
boflo17
(1 hours ago)
I wish this video went on for infinity.
[Reply]
+ 4
bmbw2010
(1 hours ago)
Filthy. So much damn control
[Reply]
+ 2
FrozenTreads56
(1 hours ago)
looks like it should be a trailer for something. like a longer video lol, but all good, rad vibes
[Reply]
+ 4
mdhorner
(37 mins ago)
BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
Listening to the new Ash Borer before I see them tomorrow and looping this clipz. Like Pale Chalice titled their album:
Negate the Infinite and Miraculous.
[Reply]
+ 2
elong801
(1 hours ago)
Don't threaten me with a good time!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
kleinbc11
(1 hours ago)
Semenuk... So hot right now
[Reply]
+ 2
mustbike
(1 hours ago)
ughhh its like a bump come on man gives us more
[Reply]
+ 2
august-nesbitt
(1 hours ago)
No one can set a vibe like these two can
[Reply]
+ 2
ClickG
(45 mins ago)
mind=blown
[Reply]
+ 2
GOGRANDE
(41 mins ago)
BLUE BALLS!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
HerrDoctorSloth
(19 mins ago)
That soundtrack! So different, and eerie!
[Reply]
+ 1
brandama
(35 mins ago)
Love how he rips fast in the trees!
[Reply]
+ 1
Evan3710
(1 hours ago)
So much Style in one minute!
[Reply]
+ 2
emccurrie
(1 hours ago)
Beautiful
[Reply]
+ 1
sgtrobo
(1 hours ago)
tease!
[Reply]
+ 1
bikesandfun
(33 mins ago)
Riding was rad
[Reply]
+ 1
MaxRhulen
(1 hours ago)
Merely a taste!
[Reply]
+ 1
jolyon
(36 mins ago)
The OA
[Reply]
+ 1
thook
(1 hours ago)
That was radical!
[Reply]
+ 1
colinthemetz
(52 mins ago)
Damnnn B
[Reply]
+ 1
gohstrider
(1 hours ago)
DIRTY
[Reply]
+ 1
goytay
(1 hours ago)
WOW, just wow.
[Reply]
+ 1
cooner666
(56 mins ago)
good god!
[Reply]
