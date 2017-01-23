VIDEOS

Brandon Semenuk: Negative Infinity - Video

Jan 23, 2017
by Revel Co  
-∞

by revelco
Views: 6,076    Faves: 81    Comments: 0
38 Comments

  • + 37
 MORE!
[Reply]
  • + 7
 such a tease
[Reply]
  • + 10
 If you get more of negative infinity you'll end up with less. I think
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @kubaner hahaha
[Reply]
  • + 22
 Semenuk video pops up, automatic click. I wish it was longer.
[Reply]
  • + 15
 Thats what she said
[Reply]
  • - 1
 ..
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Felt like a trailer
[Reply]
  • + 14
 Revel.v2 - DH bike only. The people want it.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Watching the video I was like : "damn, can he ride a DH bike...". I'd like to see him race just once.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Jeezus.. easily the most talented man riding a bike at the moment.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Sexy like a chocolate strawberry.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 what?
[Reply]
  • + 17
 He said it was sexy like a chocolate strawberry.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 I wish this video went on for infinity.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Filthy. So much damn control
[Reply]
  • + 2
 looks like it should be a trailer for something. like a longer video lol, but all good, rad vibes
[Reply]
  • + 4
 BUT WHAT DOES IT MEAN
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Listening to the new Ash Borer before I see them tomorrow and looping this clipz. Like Pale Chalice titled their album:
Negate the Infinite and Miraculous.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Don't threaten me with a good time!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Semenuk... So hot right now
[Reply]
  • + 2
 ughhh its like a bump come on man gives us more
[Reply]
  • + 2
 No one can set a vibe like these two can
[Reply]
  • + 2
 mind=blown
[Reply]
  • + 2
 BLUE BALLS!!!!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That soundtrack! So different, and eerie! Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Love how he rips fast in the trees!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So much Style in one minute!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Beautiful
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Riding was rad
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Merely a taste!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That was radical!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 WOW, just wow.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 good god!
[Reply]

