Cam McCaul s Squamish Adventure


When Volkswagen approached pro mountain biker Cam McCaul and asked him where his perfect road trip would be, his answer was Squamish, British Columbia. Pinkbike rode shotgun as he spent the week ripping snowy trails with local friends and legends, Fraser Newton and Adam Billinghurst.

VWAdventure

Follow along on Pinkbike as we release exclusive behind the scenes photo epics, videos, and interviews from this trip over the next few weeks. Do you have questions for Cam? We'll be capping it all off with a 'Ask Me Anything' session - get ready!

VWAdventure Pinkbike - Behind the Scenes

To see more of Cam's road trip check out instagram at @cammccaul, @vwcanada, and #VWadventure.

MENTIONS: @cammccaul
23 Comments

  • + 9
 Dear Volkswagen, this is the wrong side of the embedded advertising line. Next time take the, "Hey riders, here's a gift from VW" approach. And have 10% of the vid the car and the journey to, the rest to what appeals to the market - in this case: riding
[Reply]
  • - 5
 Right. I like McCaul and hate VW!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Hey vdub - why didn't you give them a detuned, post-scandal tdi to drive? oh wait, because Cam could've climbed to the trailhead faster on his DH bike.
Too soon VW, too soon,. The market hasn't forgotten yet. Go back to the naughty chair in the corner please, your time out isn't done yet.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Those VW's that were recalled were still more environmentally friendly than most 4 cylinder gas motors. Also VW has been a large contributor to the imba for a long time. That doesn't make what they did ok, but the vw diesels entering the United States were already de-tuned compared to the ones in Europe and other country's. Please compare diesel emissions and efficiency to gas and you'll see the truth. Also (not hating because I own a tundra) but most the videos show someone driving around an off road vehicle, truck, or bad ass SUV most with V8's or large 6 cylinders and no one bitches about that being bad for the environment.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Am i on the right site vw adverts and where's jemary Clarkson on the dh section haha.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 am i the only one here.??.i just couldnt watch it, awfull mixdown, that generic crap music was too loud
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I make a mention about VW's Nazi roots and pinkbike deletes the comment. Is pinkbike in cahoots with VW? You can't deny history. And the history of VW is dark and evil.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Do the worlds second biggest car company need a embarrassingly shameless publicity plug on a bike website?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Hey VW thanks for what you did to our environment with your diesel cars, that was super awesome. You stay classy VW
[Reply]
  • + 3
 That was a looooong advert.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 "The car version of a remedy 9.9" HAHAHAHAHAHAHA
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Is this one of those polluting VWs?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 its a secret lol
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That baby's secretly rolling coal
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ripping VW lines now! You still got the Taco though right bro?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The bike won't even fit in the car.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Yeah it does, I've got an XL 29er Stumpjumper FSR, and that car. My bike slides in the back of the car no problem, even another bike will fit on top. I don't even need to drop my seat.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Fuck me there's a lot of Leaf's on high horse's in this comment section..
[Reply]
  • + 0
 wow nice AD venture. Volkswagen finally figured out how to make a subaru! good job lol
[Reply]
  • - 3
 Can I get that with a diesel engine? HA! FU VW
[Reply]

