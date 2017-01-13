











When Volkswagen approached pro mountain biker Cam McCaul and asked him where his perfect road trip would be, his answer was Squamish, British Columbia. Pinkbike rode shotgun as he spent the week ripping snowy trails with local friends and legends, Fraser Newton and Adam Billinghurst.











Follow along on Pinkbike as we release exclusive behind the scenes photo epics, videos, and interviews from this trip over the next few weeks. Do you have questions for Cam? We'll be capping it all off with a 'Ask Me Anything' session - get ready!







To see more of Cam's road trip check out instagram at @cammccaul @vwcanada , and #VWadventure.