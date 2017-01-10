Cane Creek's New DB AIR [IL] Shock + OPT and DROPT Remotes - Press Release

Press Release









FLETCHER, N.C. – January 10th, 2017. Cane Creek Cycling Components is very proud to introduce the newest product to the Double Barrel family, the DB AIR [IL]. Three years in the making, the DB AIR [IL] is the next evolution of the most advanced inline shock. Launched in 2014, the Cane Creek DBInline was a leap forward in mountain bike suspension technology that was revered as a game changer in the industry. However, we acknowledged the need for a big jump in reliability.



With the development of the DB AIR [IL], we have brought forth great advancements in our design and manufacturing processes, all in an effort to make our shocks more robust compared to the previous generation of in-line Double Barrel technology. These successful advancements that were used to create the DB AIR [IL] have also been employed into the new 2017 DBInline and DB COIL [IL] shocks, ensuring increased reliability across the entire in-line Double Barrel shock family. The $475 USD DB AIR [IL] is available for purchase and shipment now.











The DBAIR [IL] is the first shock to feature Cane Creek’s LinEair Spring, the DBAIR [IL] is the best of both worlds, an air shock that feels more supple, linear and seamlessly supportive throughout its travel.



When developing the DBAIR [IL], our engineering team brought forth great advancements in our design and manufacturing processes, all devised to make our shocks more robust compared to the previous generation. The fully loaded functions of the DBAIR [IL] far outstrips other inline shocks and now offers even greater performance and reliability to unleash the full potential of trail and enduro bikes.



Bike Targets: trail, all-mountain, and enduro bikes with 100 - 160mm of travel.





Enhanced Reliability



Oil Seal Head Redesign : For consistent performance, the DBAIR [IL] features a completely redesigned oil seal head. In air shocks, this critical component separates the damping oil from the air spring. The continual compression and rebound damping action, along with seal friction on long descents, generates a large amount of heat, which is then insulated by the air spring. To combat this assault, our new oil seal head features a specialty quad ring made of a high- performance synthetic rubber material that is far more resistant to heat and compression set, (the tendency for an elastomeric material to relax over time) and is 26% larger than the previous design, which provides better sealing under adverse conditions. Made of an advanced material, it is more durable and smoother than standard seals. The shaft bearing has also been redesigned to improve shaft to seal alignment.











Reconfigured Air Piston : A common disorder with air shocks is the tendency for seals to leak. Our engineering team addressed this on two fronts with a more robust air piston that features an upgraded seal. The first step was to make the seal 26% thicker so that it would be able to maintain better contact with the sealing surface. The second step was to change the material to one that is tougher (more cut and tear resistant), as well as more wear and heat-resistant. This seal also has lubricants embedded in the material itself that reduce friction and wear and further reduce the probability of seal damage. The end result is greater flexibility for the shock to meet the demands of any trail.













Features



The DBAIR [IL] has the extraordinary damping system and unparalleled adjustability that Double Barrel shocks are known for and embodies Cane Creek’s patented (CS) climbing system within compact shock architecture. The fully loaded functions of the DBAIR [IL] far outstrips other inline shocks and now offers even greater reliability and performance to unleash the full potential of trail and enduro bikes.



• LinEair Spring - The DBAIR [IL] is the first shock to feature Cane Creek’s LinEair Spring. Requiring a lower force to activate, the LinEair Spring provides the consistent feel of a coil shock from the initial stroke, full support during mid-stroke and the added bonus of a progressive air spring curve when deep in the travel. The result is the best of both worlds, an air shock that feels more supple, linear and seamlessly supportive throughout its travel.











• Twin-Tube Design - Setting the DBAIR [IL] apart from other inline shocks, oil circulates continuously through externally adjustable shock valves. Twin-tube shocks have two main chambers, a compression chamber, and a rebound chamber, separated by the adjustable valves. The main damping piston forces damping oil between the compression and rebound chambers via the externally adjustable damping valves. Compared to other shocks in its class, Cane Creek inline shocks use significantly more oil in the damper; 40-50% more oil. On the trail, this routing of oil translates into less fade, more control, and greater consistency.



• Four-Way Independent Adjustment - The DBAIR [IL] offers an unparalleled range of adjustability through external adjusters that independently control each phase of damping without crossover effects. Other inline shocks typically provide the user with a single rebound adjustment or rebound combined with limited pre-set low-speed compression. The easy tunability of Double Barrels means a rider can make a quick trail-side change, increasing pop, plushness, or other features for personalized fine-tuning. For added ease of setup, Cane Creek offers DIALED, a free mobile app to turn your smart phone into a tuning expert.



• Climb Switch (CS) Technology - CS shocks have four low-speed damping circuits and two high-speed damping circuits. When engaged, the low-speed damping is changed via a set of internal “climbing circuits.” Cane Creek tunes these circuits specifically for the demands of off-road climbing to achieve improved pedal efficiency with less chassis motion. Unlike other climbing platforms, Cane Creek’s CS feature adjusts both low-speed compression and rebound. *US Pat. 9228630.



