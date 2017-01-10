PRESS RELEASES

Cane Creek's New DB AIR [IL] Shock + OPT and DROPT Remotes - Press Release

Jan 10, 2017
by Sam Anderson  
Press Release

Cane Creek


FLETCHER, N.C. – January 10th, 2017. Cane Creek Cycling Components is very proud to introduce the newest product to the Double Barrel family, the DB AIR [IL]. Three years in the making, the DB AIR [IL] is the next evolution of the most advanced inline shock. Launched in 2014, the Cane Creek DBInline was a leap forward in mountain bike suspension technology that was revered as a game changer in the industry. However, we acknowledged the need for a big jump in reliability.

With the development of the DB AIR [IL], we have brought forth great advancements in our design and manufacturing processes, all in an effort to make our shocks more robust compared to the previous generation of in-line Double Barrel technology. These successful advancements that were used to create the DB AIR [IL] have also been employed into the new 2017 DBInline and DB COIL [IL] shocks, ensuring increased reliability across the entire in-line Double Barrel shock family. The $475 USD DB AIR [IL] is available for purchase and shipment now.


Cane Creek


The DBAIR [IL] is the first shock to feature Cane Creek’s LinEair Spring, the DBAIR [IL] is the best of both worlds, an air shock that feels more supple, linear and seamlessly supportive throughout its travel.

When developing the DBAIR [IL], our engineering team brought forth great advancements in our design and manufacturing processes, all devised to make our shocks more robust compared to the previous generation. The fully loaded functions of the DBAIR [IL] far outstrips other inline shocks and now offers even greater performance and reliability to unleash the full potential of trail and enduro bikes.

Bike Targets: trail, all-mountain, and enduro bikes with 100 - 160mm of travel.


Enhanced Reliability

Oil Seal Head Redesign: For consistent performance, the DBAIR [IL] features a completely redesigned oil seal head. In air shocks, this critical component separates the damping oil from the air spring. The continual compression and rebound damping action, along with seal friction on long descents, generates a large amount of heat, which is then insulated by the air spring. To combat this assault, our new oil seal head features a specialty quad ring made of a high- performance synthetic rubber material that is far more resistant to heat and compression set, (the tendency for an elastomeric material to relax over time) and is 26% larger than the previous design, which provides better sealing under adverse conditions. Made of an advanced material, it is more durable and smoother than standard seals. The shaft bearing has also been redesigned to improve shaft to seal alignment.


Cane Creek
Cane Creek


Reconfigured Air Piston: A common disorder with air shocks is the tendency for seals to leak. Our engineering team addressed this on two fronts with a more robust air piston that features an upgraded seal. The first step was to make the seal 26% thicker so that it would be able to maintain better contact with the sealing surface. The second step was to change the material to one that is tougher (more cut and tear resistant), as well as more wear and heat-resistant. This seal also has lubricants embedded in the material itself that reduce friction and wear and further reduce the probability of seal damage. The end result is greater flexibility for the shock to meet the demands of any trail.


Cane Creek
Cane Creek



Features

The DBAIR [IL] has the extraordinary damping system and unparalleled adjustability that Double Barrel shocks are known for and embodies Cane Creek’s patented (CS) climbing system within compact shock architecture. The fully loaded functions of the DBAIR [IL] far outstrips other inline shocks and now offers even greater reliability and performance to unleash the full potential of trail and enduro bikes.

LinEair Spring - The DBAIR [IL] is the first shock to feature Cane Creek’s LinEair Spring. Requiring a lower force to activate, the LinEair Spring provides the consistent feel of a coil shock from the initial stroke, full support during mid-stroke and the added bonus of a progressive air spring curve when deep in the travel. The result is the best of both worlds, an air shock that feels more supple, linear and seamlessly supportive throughout its travel.


Cane Creek


Twin-Tube Design - Setting the DBAIR [IL] apart from other inline shocks, oil circulates continuously through externally adjustable shock valves. Twin-tube shocks have two main chambers, a compression chamber, and a rebound chamber, separated by the adjustable valves. The main damping piston forces damping oil between the compression and rebound chambers via the externally adjustable damping valves. Compared to other shocks in its class, Cane Creek inline shocks use significantly more oil in the damper; 40-50% more oil. On the trail, this routing of oil translates into less fade, more control, and greater consistency.

Four-Way Independent Adjustment - The DBAIR [IL] offers an unparalleled range of adjustability through external adjusters that independently control each phase of damping without crossover effects. Other inline shocks typically provide the user with a single rebound adjustment or rebound combined with limited pre-set low-speed compression. The easy tunability of Double Barrels means a rider can make a quick trail-side change, increasing pop, plushness, or other features for personalized fine-tuning. For added ease of setup, Cane Creek offers DIALED, a free mobile app to turn your smart phone into a tuning expert.

Climb Switch (CS) Technology - CS shocks have four low-speed damping circuits and two high-speed damping circuits. When engaged, the low-speed damping is changed via a set of internal “climbing circuits.” Cane Creek tunes these circuits specifically for the demands of off-road climbing to achieve improved pedal efficiency with less chassis motion. Unlike other climbing platforms, Cane Creek’s CS feature adjusts both low-speed compression and rebound. *US Pat. 9228630.

Cane Creek




Cane Creek

In addition to the DB AIR [IL], Cane Creek Cycling Components is also introducing two new handlebar remote systems for 2017.

Cane Creek’s patented Climb Switch technology has changed the way riders think about suspension. No other shock on the market offers climbing-specific damping for both compression and rebound. Keeping suspension active while climbing results in better connection to the trail and increased efficiency without annoying pedal-bob. The Double Barrel in-line valve body was designed to be retrofitted with a remote accessing the CS feature at the sway of a thumb – never leaving the handlebars.

Introducing OPT – the Climb Switch handlebar remote that is optimized throughout its travel from off to on. Thus giving riders the option to tune their Climb Switch to their desired riding preference. OPT offers two mounting options (Top or Bottom) to allow for a variety of fitment orientations and costs $49 USD.



Cane Creek

The DROPT dropper seat post remote – designed with OPT in mind, is a universal remote that is compatible with any cable actuated dropper seat post. DROPT can be easily mounted on the same handlebar clamp with OPT to reduce handlebar clutter, and holds several adjustment features to create the ideal dropper post handlebar set up for all types of cable orientations and requirements. The $69 USD DROPT remote will be available for purchase and shipment February 1st.


Cane Creek


With so many options for on-the-fly adjustments on handlebars, it’s easy to clutter this valuable space with a variety of levers. To maximize handlebar real estate, this cable-actuating dropper post remote was designed to couple with the OPT Climb Switch and create one clean connection to the handlebar for two remote systems. Adjustable lever positioning, cable pull options to limit lever movement, and two types of cable insertion methods make the Cane Creek dropper remote the most versatile on the market. Provided with a handlebar mount, this remote system can also be used separately from OPT for a high-quality dropper remote.


Cane Creek


www.canecreek.com
Must Read This Week
Santa Cruz Tallboy/Hightower - Review
62283 views
Wyn and Brook's GT Fury DH Bikes - NZ National Round 1
61820 views
Merida One-Sixty 8000 - Review
59600 views
Inside Push Industries
57846 views
1 Question - What's Keeping the Gearbox Down?
54185 views
Tahnée Seagrave Announced as Red Bull Athlete
51883 views
50to01: Josh Bryceland's 2017 Plans - Video
48132 views
Ellsworth Announces Brian Lopes As Team Rider - Press Release
45967 views

38 Comments

  • + 13
 Will owners of the DB Inline be receiving this free of charge or at least at a discount, in lieu of the product recall that should have been implemented?
[Reply]
  • + 5
 id be happy with this or a coil IL Razz . though my inline has been faultless for a year and a half since I had the first replaced and had all the internals on the new one upgraded. . . .
[Reply]
  • + 3
 no kidding. This should be offered to ALL inline owners who CC used as test monkeys.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Mine failed for the 3rd time at 13months so was out of warranty, paid slightly reduced cost to fix and promptly sold it.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 Wow today's younger generations demonstrate entitlement like never seen before.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Wouldhaveletmego: So being upset about a product sold in the thousands (and OEM) that had inherent design flaws, for which no consumers were given a solution (other than one rebuild which doesn't resolve the problem) makes people entitled? I can give about 1 million reasons why your comment is asinine at best, but I'll just say if you buy a hamburger, and you get dog shit instead, you as the consumer have a right to be pissed. Selling a *known* faulty product and not resolving it for the thousands of people affected is called shady business. Even worse is coming up with a solution that is an entirely different shock and not offering it to those affected. Companies have these things called recalls. Fox did it, it's time for CC to do it as well.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Wouldhaveletmego: Oh I totally agree, its completely obscene to expect a product to last 12 months without needing repair multiple times, the 'young uns' should be happy they even have bikes, dont know where they are born and all that?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I think thats the first time that a top Pinkbike comment isn't a joke
[Reply]
  • - 4
flag atrokz (52 mins ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 @Racer951: Yup. "Member since Nov 29, 2016". Who's the newb @Wouldhaveletmego ? Welcome to PB, kiddo. Sit down and learn a thing or two before chirping at adults about things you know nothing about.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I think that that is the first time that a top Pinkbike comment isn't a joke haha
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @atrokz: Yet companies like Apple and Samsung do this and people still foam at the mouth everytime a me iPhone or Galaxy phone comes out. The Inlines had problems and CC rebuilt them or offered people a change to a DB Air. They even came out and admitted their mistakes and showed people where the problems came from. How many companies do that? You could have sold your shock like I did, or gone to a DB Air like some people did, or not bought one at all. There were options and I think CC stepped up to the plate with the people that stuck with their Inlines.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Wouldhaveletmego: Your parents said the same thing about you
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Seriously. I'll give them my db inline back.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 .... so in short it has a 26% larger seal, cool.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 It would be great if they would offer something that could be serviced without shipping back to them and paying a ridiculous price. Heck, I would even take them responding to my emails and phone calls trying to setup service. Its great to offer a premium product, but you need to have the support behind it. I'm switching to brands that actually support their products.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Are there no 230mm shocks planned? The DB Coil IL an the new Air IL are both announced to be 210mm in the longest version.

My new Transition is 230mm and it seems like there is no alternative to the OEM Super Deluxe at the moment. Metric is kind of annoying.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Didn't know a change in colour could have such an effect on reliability????
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Does anyone know whether the OPT remote can be retrofitted to CCDBair CS?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 ''...ensuring increased reliability across the entire in-line Double Barrel shock family.'' Ouch! my butt hurt.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Wonder if the new air can is compatible with the old inline?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Ohh and the black and gold is so 90's. Throw on some flame graphics on the side. Is gold enduro, let me know??!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "Don't cramp your style"...just cram more shit on your bars.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 so a DB inline with a larger -ve air chamber then.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So many fancy marketing words, for a shock...
[Reply]
  • + 0
 double post. how do I delete this crap?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 So good news for the future buyers, but shit news for the owners?
[Reply]
  • + 6
 How does the release of a new product affect the owners of a current product? It's like what I'm hearing all the time when Apple releases a new laptop or whatever and a bunch of nerds goes into whine overdrive because they just bought the current model and they DEMAND money back. Sheesh.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The owners are allowed to buy a new one as well
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @kopaczus: I cant disagree in the majority of situations but not when the original product was a complete and utter pile of turd and these problems are seemingly put right for the new model - Customers dont like being product testers.

This of course does not apply to moaning about a new version being released if your current version performs in the manner in which it was intended.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @kopaczus: It affects current owners because this 'new' shock is actually a fix to the horrible unreliable original Inline. It's a slap in the face to them. It's CC basically saying hey we fixed the Inline, if you want it you need to buy a new shock.

CC tarnished their rep with the Inline. I have a DBAcs and love it, glad I bought my Riot frame without the Inline.
Definitely wouldn't buy a CC new release ever again. DVO is going on the frame I have ordered.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 double post
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Why the [parentheses] ?
[Reply]
  • + 4
 for compatibility with your bottom bracket
[Reply]
  • + 2
 brace yourselves, puns are coming
[Reply]
  • + 1
 double post
[Reply]
  • - 1
 @kopaczus: your double post is in line with the pun train
[Reply]
  • + 1
 My next shock
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.039314
Mobile Version of Website