Canfield Brothers Crampon Mountain Pedals - Review







There’s no shortage of worthy flat pedal offerings out there these days, but, all the same, I was intrigued when Canfield Brothers rolled out a new model at the tail end of summer. At first glance, the new Crampon Mountain looks a whole lot like the company’s venerable Crampon Ultimate model. There are, however, several tweaks at play here that make this pedal deserving of a closer look. For starters, the Crampon Mountain sports thicker traction pins and a slightly wider platform than the Ultimate model, which remains in production. Moreover, the Crampon Mountain has new guts. Whereas the Ultimate rolls strictly on bushings, this new pedal features an outboard bushing and two, stacked cartridge bearings on the inboard side. Canfield’s goal? To create a “virtually maintenance-free” pedal.



Crampon Mountain Pedal Details



• Patented convex shape

• 106-mm x 112-mm platforms

• 11 replaceable, dual-sided pins per side

• Axle: Chromoly

• Internals: Hybrid sealed bearings/DU bushing system

• Weight: 400 grams

• Anodized finish, available in 11 colors

• MSRP: $149 USD

Pedal sandwich. How does the Canfield Brother's Crampon Mountain (top pedal) stack up? Very thinly, even alongside the quite skinny HT AE03 (just below it). The Crampon Mountain is wider than its predecessor, the Crampon Ultimate, by a handful of millimeters. In the grand scheme of things, they're a bit Goldilocks--not too narrow and not too wide.



On the Trail



The thing that most clearly sets apart Canfield Brothers pedals from those of competitors is their profile. Whereas most flat pedals today feature a slightly concave profile that's designed to cup and support your foot. Canfield has long gone the exact opposite direction, with a a pedal profile that's slightly convex. The leading and trailing edges of the Crampon Mountain (like the Ultimates) are a mere 6 millimeters tall. The pedal grows thicker (not surprisingly) at the axle; here, you're looking at about 10 millimeters of height. No matter how you slice it, the Crampon Mountain is one seriously slim chunk of metal. Canfield claims that their patented shape (and, yes, it's actually patented) offers superior grip over a traditional concave shape.



Is that so?



It's hard, if not impossible, to attribute a pedal's grippiness to any single element of its design. There's a surprising number of factors at play here, including the number of traction pins,the height of traction pins, the shape of traction pins, the distribution of traction pins, platform shape, platform length, platform width.... I'm sure I'm leaving all manner of things out of the equation, but you get the idea--the amount of stickiness you feel on a pedal is a function of a whole mess of shit. So, I can't say with 100 percent, lab coat-wearing, test tube-juggling confidence that the grip I felt was all a matter of the pedal's convex shape. I will say this, the grip is quite good, though I wouldn't classify the Crampon Mountain as super sticky. Both Specialized's Boomslang and Race Face's Atlas (two models that come to mind) offer a more tenacious grip. I can, however, say that I prefer the feel of a concave platform. I never slipped a pedal because of the Crampon Mountain's unique profile, but I simply feel more...I guess "settled" or "planted" would be the word I'm looking for here. It is, however, a fairly subtle distinction.



