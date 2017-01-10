Cannondale Shakes Up 2017 Factory Racing Roster

Hannah and Helen Grobert

Wilton, Conn. – January 10, 2016 – Cannondale, a premium brand of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A), and Cannondale Factory Racing (CFR) today announced major changes to the 2017 team roster reshaping the program after eight years of elite racing. With new athletes in place, CFR will be positioned for podium success on the world stage in the year to come.In 2017, CFR will welcome its first female athletes to the squad – sisters Helen and Hannah Grobert of Germany. Helen, an Olympian, two-time U23 MTB World Cup winner, and 2015 German XC Champion, brings her bright personality, tenacity and strong work ethic to the team. Hannah, an up-and-coming U23 racer, will also bring added excitement to the roster.Maxime Marotte of France, the 2016rider in the UCI World ranking and World Cup overall standings, will also join CFR. A standout athlete, Marotte has many titles including, Olympian, two-time Team Relay XC World Champion, and Team Relay European Champion. He also holds eight career XCO World Cup podiums.Current CFR athletes Manuel Fumic of Germany and Henrique Avancini of Brazil, Olympic athletes and 2016 Absa Cape Epic Grand finale winners, will round out the 2017 team as two of the most experienced and successful riders in XC racing.