Cannondale Shakes Up 2017 Factory Racing Roster

Wilton, Conn. – January 10, 2016 – Cannondale, a premium brand of Dorel Industries (TSX: DII.B, DII.A), and Cannondale Factory Racing (CFR) today announced major changes to the 2017 team roster reshaping the program after eight years of elite racing. With new athletes in place, CFR will be positioned for podium success on the world stage in the year to come.
In 2017, CFR will welcome its first female athletes to the squad – sisters Helen and Hannah Grobert of Germany. Helen, an Olympian, two-time U23 MTB World Cup winner, and 2015 German XC Champion, brings her bright personality, tenacity and strong work ethic to the team. Hannah, an up-and-coming U23 racer, will also bring added excitement to the roster.
Maxime Marotte of France, the 2016 #3
rider in the UCI World ranking and World Cup overall standings, will also join CFR. A standout athlete, Marotte has many titles including, Olympian, two-time Team Relay XC World Champion, and Team Relay European Champion. He also holds eight career XCO World Cup podiums.
Current CFR athletes Manuel Fumic of Germany and Henrique Avancini of Brazil, Olympic athletes and 2016 Absa Cape Epic Grand finale winners, will round out the 2017 team as two of the most experienced and successful riders in XC racing.
“We’ve set up our new program with long term goals positioning CFR for success at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Until then, 100% of our focus will be on the 2017 World Cup season and the overall classification of the Absa Cape Epic,” said Daniel Hespeler, CFR Team Manager. “We will rely on Fumic and Avancini’s experience and consistency globally and nationally. We will combine their talents with Grobert and Marotte’s to strengthen our team for top podium performances across the men’s and women’s fields.”
CFR has shown a strong commitment to the sport of mountain biking and Olympic XC racing as the program has developed. CFR athletes live the mountain bike lifestyle and encourage others to ride. The CFR DNA is reflected in the 2017 roster through personality, dedication, and an eye towards the podium.
As a new chapter begins for the CFR team, another one comes to a close. Long-time CFR athletes Marco Aurelio Fontana and Anton Cooper will leave the team. “I’ve raced Cannondale bikes for the last eight years,” said Fontana. “I’m lucky to have worked so long with guys I can call my friends. I have huge respect for what Cannondale has done for
me and the sport of XC. I will always look to a Cannondale bike with happiness and a smile because I know how it feels to ride it.” “While we’ve had many great years with Marco and Anton, all good things come to an end,” said Hespeler. “Marco leaves the team as a star of the XC scene and medal decorated Olympian, while Anton leaves as the youngest rider to win a U23 World Cup Race and the 2015 U23 World Champion. I want to thank both athletes for what they’ve done for Cannondale and
CFR. I wish them the best of luck in the future.”
