Canyon Preparing for US Launch

Last May, Canyon announced their plans to expand into the United States, and according to the press release below, those plans are getting closer to becoming a reality. Canyon says that by the beginning of Q3 (which means July in non-business speak) customers will be able to purchase bikes online and have them delivered to their front doors. The concept of direct-to-consumer bike sales is still fairly new in North America, but the number of options is growing, and given the size of Canyon and the depth of their product offerings their entry into the market could shake things up even further. Read on for further details as provided by Canyon. - Mike Kazimer







Press Release



Germany’s Canyon Bicycles GmbH has today announced continued progress in their launch of direct-to-consumer sales in the United States. Beginning in Q3 of 2017, U.S. riders will be able to purchase Canyon’s German designed and engineered road bikes, mountain bikes, and triathlon bikes for direct delivery to their home or office in the United States.



“Canyon has been selling the world’s best engineered and most innovative bicycles direct to consumers for years, and we quickly demonstrated in Germany, throughout Europe and beyond, that our riders can expect the highest level of service and quality when buying online,” stated Canyon Founder & CEO, Roman Arnold. Arnold began in the industry over 30 years ago and has progressed from importing parts, to running a retail business, to establishing the Canyon brand in 2002 and selling online in 2003. “2008 was the first year international sales surpassed German sales and our brand has continued to grow strongly across the globe ever since. For us, entering the U.S. marks the next big step for Canyon.”



“For many years, we have heard from riders wanting Canyon to come to the U.S. so they can have access to the same award-winning bikes ridden by top professionals across a range of disciplines,” said Frank Aldorf, Canyon Chief Brand Officer. “We are pleased to announce that we will be able to share the Canyon experience in the United States, with direct sales of our bikes beginning in Q3 of this year.” Canyon has secured a warehouse facility in Southern California, and is in the process of choosing a location for management operations and dedicated U.S. customer service. Key staff have been hired, with other positions in the process of being filled. Continuing updates and event announcements can be found at the dedicated U.S. website online at



Germany’s Canyon Bicycles GmbH has today announced continued progress in their launch of direct-to-consumer sales in the United States. Beginning in Q3 of 2017, U.S. riders will be able to purchase Canyon’s German designed and engineered road bikes, mountain bikes, and triathlon bikes for direct delivery to their home or office in the United States.“Canyon has been selling the world’s best engineered and most innovative bicycles direct to consumers for years, and we quickly demonstrated in Germany, throughout Europe and beyond, that our riders can expect the highest level of service and quality when buying online,” stated Canyon Founder & CEO, Roman Arnold. Arnold began in the industry over 30 years ago and has progressed from importing parts, to running a retail business, to establishing the Canyon brand in 2002 and selling online in 2003. “2008 was the first year international sales surpassed German sales and our brand has continued to grow strongly across the globe ever since. For us, entering the U.S. marks the next big step for Canyon.”“For many years, we have heard from riders wanting Canyon to come to the U.S. so they can have access to the same award-winning bikes ridden by top professionals across a range of disciplines,” said Frank Aldorf, Canyon Chief Brand Officer. “We are pleased to announce that we will be able to share the Canyon experience in the United States, with direct sales of our bikes beginning in Q3 of this year.” Canyon has secured a warehouse facility in Southern California, and is in the process of choosing a location for management operations and dedicated U.S. customer service. Key staff have been hired, with other positions in the process of being filled. Continuing updates and event announcements can be found at the dedicated U.S. website online at www.canyon.com



Canyon has always been at the forefront of engineering, design, and setting the highest quality standards in the industry. The Canyon R&D Department is currently made up of some 50 engineers, designers, product managers and quality controllers. Strength in these areas truly sets Canyon apart as a brand, with innovation and expertise as the top priorities in all processes, from research, to design, to production, to delivery. Canyon also rely on the world’s top professionals in every discipline as integral parts of the R&D process. Teams and athletes include CANYON//SRAM Racing, Movistar Team with Giro and Vuelta winner Nairo Quintana, Team Katusha–Alpecin with ITT World Champion Tony Martin, Ironman Triathlon World Champion Jan Frodeno, Leadville 100 Course Record holder Alban Lakata, and the recently announced Canyon Factory Downhill Team, lead up by Troy Brosnan.



“It is incredibly rewarding to work with such driven competitors like Troy who is new to the Canyon family. The first time he raced on the Sender CF in Australia, he won,” said Aldorf. “But what’s even more important is to remember why we work with riders like him in the first place: we remain continually focused on our goal of democratizing performance – that means making bikes available to consumers who previously could not attain such a high level of innovation, engineering, and quality.”





