EWS Team Focus: Exclusive Canyon Factory Tour

Feb 20, 2017
In their latest Team Focus Video, the EWS heads to Canyon HQ in Koblenz, Germany to discover what it takes to make a true factory team. An exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Canyon Factory reveals the technology and innovation that is constantly being worked on and updated in order to keep them at the sharp end of the points table. Flo Goral, Canyon Pro Sport Manager MTB, gives a guided tour and explains the team's evolution from winning the first ever EWS race in 2013 to now—including a preview of their new 2017 bike.

10 Comments

  • + 4
 Really impressed with some of the German bikes now. I dont think boutique brands have any advantage over the likes of canyon/YT etc. the Jeffsy pro race carbon full bike is only £99 more expensive than a 2017 yeti sb6 frame.

It's crazy (for me) to think that a yeti is any better quality just because it's more expensive. I have had 4 sb6's and I'm done paying more than bikes are worth. ????
  • + 9
 That was grand, Canyon
  • + 5
 i love this dudes passion, ive seen some factory tour videos that put me to sleep. You can really see how stoked he is. Witch gets me stoked. Great vid
  • + 3
 "Which"
  • + 6
 @stumpymidget: Maybe witches get him stoked tooWink
  • + 1
 Canyon needs to hurry up and get their bikes over to the states already. I've been waiting, but not much information to be had yet, just "soon." Smile
  • + 2
 Such a sexy bike.
  • + 1
 Dude! those shoes..

