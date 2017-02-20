EWS Team Focus: Exclusive Canyon Factory Tour

In their latest Team Focus Video, the EWS heads to Canyon HQ in Koblenz, Germany to discover what it takes to make a true factory team. An exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Canyon Factory reveals the technology and innovation that is constantly being worked on and updated in order to keep them at the sharp end of the points table. Flo Goral, Canyon Pro Sport Manager MTB, gives a guided tour and explains the team's evolution from winning the first ever EWS race in 2013 to now—including a preview of their new 2017 bike.