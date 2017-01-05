Cédric Gracia's Santa Cruz Hightower Bike Setup - Video

Jan 5, 2017 at 15:35
Jan 5, 2017
by Cedric Gracia  
 
Get a good look at Cédric Gracia's bike with the man himself. He walks us through why he runs certain parts and settings, with his typical comedic outlook.

MENTIONS: @cedric-gracia
10 Comments

  • + 4
 He's about 6'2, and chooses a 125mm dropper (when a 170 would probably fit in that frame). Yet Pink bike commenters all need 200mm for some reason
[Reply]
  • + 2
 CB dropper only comes in 125mm. of course he thinks its perfect Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What brand are those movable crankboots? As someone who consistently rubs the paint off their cranks it would help a ton.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I believe they are specific to Rotor, made by Rotor.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Side Knobs. Knobs. Side. Side. Knobs
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Guess he's riding that with stock shock size and not overshocking to 150 as so many do.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "Because when you brake, You lose" Awesome!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Im still not sure what my opinion on Magura brakes is
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "When you brake you lose"
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I ride 29 because...
[Reply]

