VIDEOS
Cédric Gracia's Santa Cruz Hightower Bike Setup - Video
Jan 5, 2017 at 15:35
Jan 5, 2017
by
Cedric Gracia
Get a good look at Cédric Gracia's bike with the man himself. He walks us through why he runs certain parts and settings, with his typical comedic outlook.
10 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
AyJayDoubleyou
(24 mins ago)
He's about 6'2, and chooses a 125mm dropper (when a 170 would probably fit in that frame). Yet Pink bike commenters all need 200mm for some reason
[Reply]
+ 2
parallaxid
(4 mins ago)
CB dropper only comes in 125mm. of course he thinks its perfect
[Reply]
+ 1
sampolicky
(50 mins ago)
What brand are those movable crankboots? As someone who consistently rubs the paint off their cranks it would help a ton.
[Reply]
+ 1
YManCave
(8 mins ago)
I believe they are specific to Rotor, made by Rotor.
[Reply]
+ 1
Nohills
(1 mins ago)
Side Knobs. Knobs. Side. Side. Knobs
[Reply]
+ 0
jrocksdh
(15 mins ago)
Guess he's riding that with stock shock size and not overshocking to 150 as so many do.
[Reply]
+ 1
pappas717
(42 mins ago)
"Because when you brake, You lose" Awesome!
[Reply]
+ 1
snowboarderboy
(55 mins ago)
Im still not sure what my opinion on Magura brakes is
[Reply]
+ 1
aguilford4
(50 mins ago)
"When you brake you lose"
[Reply]
+ 1
zoobab2
(53 mins ago)
I ride 29 because...
[Reply]
