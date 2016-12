The snow conditions are not great in the Alps, and the Swiss resort Champéry-les-Crosets decided to extend its MTB season. Until the snow arrives, bikers can use the cable car to access the World Cup track and Chevreuil. We followed the locals down the rather dusty trails to give you a heads up on how things are up here. It's always great to lap with Julien Fournier, VinnyT and Champéry Legend, Ben Walker.

