Check Out - February

This raging gravity oriented beast is enclosed in 115 grams of pure simplicity. Used in World Cup races and everyday shredding. The space grade alloy backplate is used to take the ultimate impacts that occur in downhill riding. The taco is made of hard and durable PA plastic that is resistant to impact, with three points of stress relief connected to the backplate. Titanium hardware is used to tighten all the parts of chain guide with the minimum amount of weight.