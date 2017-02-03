PINKBIKE TECH

Check Out - February

Feb 3, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Check-Out is an article that gives you a glimpse at items under $300 that have crossed the desks here at Pinkbike that we've not had a chance to review yet, but we feel that you may want to take a look at.




Giro Chamber Shoes

• Skate-style upper
• Internal bootie retention system
• Dual-density, Vibram rubber outsole
• Molded, SPD-compatible shank
• Aegis single-density footbed
• Colors: Black/Gum, Blue Jewel/Gum
• Weight: 536 grams (size 42)
• Price: $140 USD
giro.com
Giro Chamber shoes


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesThe perfect downhill shoe—that was the goal when we collaborated with Aaron Gwin to develop the Chamber. It has a skate-inspired, street shoe look with a low-profile upper and an internal bootie that secures the foot and keeps mud, rocks and other debris out.




Endura MT500 Backpack

• Vented, adjustable, stretch waist strap
• CE 1621-2 Level 2 Koroyd back protector
• Mesh-covered, 3D foam back panel construction
• Lightweight, perforated foam shoulder strap
• Easy access, waterproof, zipped pocket
• Removable tool roll
• Hydration compatible
• Splash-proof base
• Quick-release pad carry straps
• Carry system for full face and standard helmets
• 15-litre capacity
• Price: $164.99 USD / £99.99
endurasport.com
Endura MT500 pack


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesLike the rest of the MT500 collection, the backpack is built tough and burly enough to withstand a load of trail abuse but light and comfortable enough to ride all day without hindering enjoyment. The helmet holder/stuff pouch, various zipped compartments and removable tool roll provide organized storage for all your trail essentials and more. It's also the first MTB pack to integrate the Koroyd EOP1.0 spine protector which leads the market in weight, breathability and protection meeting the EN1621-2, standard to the higher level 2 rating.




MPM Tech Bolt Thru Axles

• 5mm hex-key thru axles
• 7075-T6 aluminium
• Available in all common sizes
• Available in customs specs
• 100% Made in Italy
• Weight: 40-50g
• Price: €45.00
mpm-tech.com
MPM Tech bolt-thru axles


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesReplace your unwieldy quick release thru-axles with our lightweight, low profile, 5mm hex versions. 100% made in Italy.


The Haywire Heart Book

• The first book to examine heart conditions in athletes.
• Written by Chris Case, Dr. John Mandrola, and Lennard Zinn.
• Intended for anyone who competes in endurance sports like cycling, triathlon, running races of all distances, and cross-country skiing.
• Includes a frank discussion of exercise addiction and the mental habits that prevent athletes from seeking medical help when they need it.
• 320 pages
• Price: $24.95 USD
www.velopress.com
Haywire Heart book


About the Book:
bigquotesThe Haywire Heart shares the developing research into a group of conditions known as "athlete's heart", starting with a wide-ranging look at the warning signs, symptoms, and how to recognize your potential risk.




Backcountry Research Super 8 Strap

Backcountry Research Super 8 strap
Backcountry Research Super 8 strap

• Sewn with industrial UV and rot-resistant, bonded polyester thread
• Bartacks used on all shockcord stress points
• Velcro closure
www.backcountryresearch.com
• At-the-ready design
• Built in Bozeman USA
• Constructed with "thick sliced" Hypalon
• Price: $16 USD

From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesThe Super 8 Strap was designed to be a practical and simple solution. Made to be left on the bike, the self-adjusting shock cords allow for ample, on-the-fly storage of your excess gear. You will now be able to handily stash spare layers or gear without slowing down. A light jacket, arm warmers, vest, battery...even a spare tube you hastily grabbed at the last aid station, all tucked away in seconds.




Mavic Deemax Pro Shoes

• Energy Grip AM Outsole
• Asymmetric construction
• Ergo 3D tongue and Ergo Fit cushioned insole
• Additional heel and toe protection
• Colors: Black/yellow
• Price: €180 / $199.95 USD
mavic.com
Check Out February 2017 - Mavic Deemax Pro Shoe


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesWe've developed the new Deemax Pro with none other than Fabien Barel. Our mission was to raise the game in enduro-specific footwear, and 10 prototypes later the result is our groundbreaking new Energy Grip AM outsole.



661 EVO II Gloves

Check Out February 2017 - Six Six One 661 EVOII gloves


• Comfortable and breathable construction from multiple panel-specific materials
• Pre-curved D3O® knuckle piece for maximum mobility and impact resistance
• Additional abrasion resistance from direct-inject knuckle embellishments

Check Out February 2017 - Six Six One 661 EVOII gloves


• Increased comfort and durability from Clarino® palm
• Micro-fiber thumb sweat wipe
• Index finger and thumb feature touchscreen compatible silicone ink
• Black/gray, blue/red, white/teal
• Price: $49.99 USD
sixsixone.com


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesTop line glove featuring a protective direct knuckle injection backed by D30, which hardens on impact, a clarino palm with printed finger tips provides great grip and traction




661 Filter Shoes

• Skate style grip rubber sole
• Lace coverage and adjustability from lace keeper design
• Durability from synthetic upper
• Black/red, Gray
• Price: $109.99 USD
sixsixone.com
Check Out February 2017 - Six Six One 661 Filter Shoes


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesThe Filter Flat shoe was designed to provide comfort and performance in a casual package. A softer rubber compound on the outsole provides great grip when walking. Stiff enough for great power transfer good flex to grip the pedals.




Scott Soldier 2 Knee Guards

• Extra lightweight protection
• SCOTT exclusive ergonomic, flexible and shock-absorbing D3O pad with side extensions
• Strapless construction with silicone printing retaining system
• Stretch mesh sleeve main body with pre curved chassis
• Abrasion resistant front and side printing
• Internal side protective EVA foam padding
• Available in sizes: S, M, L, XL
• Price: £54.99 GBP
scott-sports.com
Scott Sports Soldier 2 knee guards 2017


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesThe SCOTT Soldier II Knee Guards are our lightest knee pads yet—perfect for those searching for amazing comfort without sacrificing protection. Our engineers have re-designed the standard malleable, shock-absorbing D3O material used by numerous competitors and paired this with abrasion resistant fabric to ensure an unmatched level of protection. The strapless construction with a silicone printed retention system combined with a highly breathable mesh material provide ultimate comfort.




Nukeproof Horizon CL CroMo Pedals

• Available in 2 body sizes CL (Larger) CS (smaller)
• Available in Black, Red, Blue and Copper
• Proven axle system- 2 x high quality DU bushings & 4 x sealed cartridge bearings (Per Pair)
• Cold forged T1- 6061 alloy body with CNC finishing
• Low profile contoured chassis with optimised leading edge
• Side Support Platform
• Dual Engagement Mechanism
• SPD compatible
• Ti Axle option available
• Price: £99.99 GBP
nukeproof.com
Nukeproof Horizon clipless pedals 2017


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesDesigned and developed to meet our exacting standards. Taking input and influence from our elite athletes including; Matti Lehikoinen and Mike Jones. The New CL and CS take inspiration from our ultra successful Horizon Pro pedal. Developed featuring our unique platform, offering confidence inspiring feel with a secure easy engagement mechanism. The cleat system is unique to Nukeproof but does support SPD devices. Pedals will be supplied with a cleat offering +4 degrees, with a +8 degrees cleat available separately.




Specialized SWAT Mountain Bandit

• Uniquely designed to bolt directly under a saddle with SWAT compatible mounts.
• Individual compartments for a CO2 valve head, mountain tube, two-sided tire lever (included), and a 25g CO2 cartridge for compact and secure storage.
• Tough, lightweight, water-resistant Velcro strap.
• Tube, CO2 cartridge, and nozzle not included.
• Price: $25.00 USD / £17.00 GBP
specialized.com
Specialised SWAT Mountain Bandit 2017


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesSo you like to keep your rig running minimalist but practical? Maybe you prefer to tape a spare tube and CO2 to your frame to keep the profile and weight low? The Mountain Bandit is the best of both worlds in terms of simplicity and utility for mountain riders. Its compact form bolts under your SWAT compatible saddle and features a simple, Velcro strap with individual compartments for a tube, CO2, and a tire lever. One rip of the strap and you're in, with easy to access everything you need to fix a flat in the middle of a race when time is of the essence.




YT Industries THIRSTMASTER 3000

• Carbon water bottle holder for right handers
• Delivered as a set of two water bottles, air pump mount and cable routing components
• Large diameter mouthpiece
• Easy to clean and toxin free
• The only bottle holder that fits JEFFSY frame
• Without plasticizer (LGA tested), Bisphenol A (BPA), wash before use (in dishwasher)
• Suitable for hot drinks up to 70°C
• Suitable for cold drinks down to -10°C
• Completely recyclable and free of smell and taste
• Price: $59.00 USD / £41.90 GBP
www.yt-industries.com
YT Industries Thirstmaster 3000


About the Book:
bigquotesWhether it's a waterbottle or a beer can, with the THIRSTMASTER 3000 you always have suitable refreshments onboard. As ever, our designers worked hard to develop the perfect solution. The THIRSTMASTER 3000 fits all JEFFSY frame sizes, is made of 100% carbon and only adds 33 grams on the scales. The matching 0.5L waterbottle is made of BPA-free plastic—so you don't run out of juice on the last meters.




Muc-Off Cassette Brush and Detailing Brush

Much-Off Brushes 2017
Much-Off Brushes 2017

• High-quality nylon bristles
• Moulded silicon insets for a comfortable and steady grip
• Matt black finish
www.muc-off.com
• Specialist shape allows for easy application of cleaning product
• Paintbrush-like shape allows for easy application of cleaning product
• Price: £7.00 GBP (Each)

From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesScrubbing dirt from your tyre's and cassette after a long ride can be a chore, so we designed a specific brush to help make the job a little easier. Stiffer-than-average nylon bristles make short work of any grime your bike has picked up from the road or trail. Simply spray some of our pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner on the affected areas, agitate with the Tyre & Cassette Brush and rinse.




Shovel One25 Downhill Chainguide

• Carbon fiber guides
• Aluminum backplate 7075-T6 (4 mm thick)
• Reversed C shape for quick installation
• ISCG05
• 32-36T
• 6 Titanium bolts
• Made in Croatia
• Weight: 115 grams
• Colors: Black, Red, Blue
• Price: €130
shovel.bike
Shovel One25 DH chainguide


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesThis raging gravity oriented beast is enclosed in 115 grams of pure simplicity. Used in World Cup races and everyday shredding. The space grade alloy backplate is used to take the ultimate impacts that occur in downhill riding. The taco is made of hard and durable PA plastic that is resistant to impact, with three points of stress relief connected to the backplate. Titanium hardware is used to tighten all the parts of chain guide with the minimum amount of weight.


MENTIONS: @GiroSportDesign / @mavic / @SCOTT-Sports / @YTIndustries
10 Comments

  • + 3
 Good quality brushes sound nice as does the $16 strap. I know you can have a cheaper strap rigged up but something that requires no thinky is worth $16
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The BR strap is 300% awesome. Versatile and stays where you strap it, top or seat tube. Their saddle mounts are bomber too.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I second the strap. Not having to take my pack off to stuff my jacket in it is a win.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Finally, a proper toothbrush for my big ass teeth. And it works on my bike too.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I am confused by this, is it supposed to be deals or just random stuff to buy? It is definitely random.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Of all the cool stuff back country research does you pick the most stupid one? had me seriously wondering why? till I saw the retarded specialized strap. #definitelynotpaidbybigbrotherS
[Reply]
  • + 1
 €45.00 (about 9 000 000$ CAD) for a Axel ? Right..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 661 thanks for continuing to keep it real and in reach w your pricing
[Reply]
  • + 1
 $200 for a pair of shoes? What is this, a road bike website?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I feel like at some point we are gonna end up seeing the Rapha shoe trees in here. only 50 usd but they are aromatic cedar and have the rapha logo.
[Reply]

