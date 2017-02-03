Check Out - February

|The perfect downhill shoe—that was the goal when we collaborated with Aaron Gwin to develop the Chamber. It has a skate-inspired, street shoe look with a low-profile upper and an internal bootie that secures the foot and keeps mud, rocks and other debris out.
|Like the rest of the MT500 collection, the backpack is built tough and burly enough to withstand a load of trail abuse but light and comfortable enough to ride all day without hindering enjoyment. The helmet holder/stuff pouch, various zipped compartments and removable tool roll provide organized storage for all your trail essentials and more. It's also the first MTB pack to integrate the Koroyd EOP1.0 spine protector which leads the market in weight, breathability and protection meeting the EN1621-2, standard to the higher level 2 rating.
|Replace your unwieldy quick release thru-axles with our lightweight, low profile, 5mm hex versions. 100% made in Italy.
|The Haywire Heart shares the developing research into a group of conditions known as "athlete's heart", starting with a wide-ranging look at the warning signs, symptoms, and how to recognize your potential risk.
|The Super 8 Strap was designed to be a practical and simple solution. Made to be left on the bike, the self-adjusting shock cords allow for ample, on-the-fly storage of your excess gear. You will now be able to handily stash spare layers or gear without slowing down. A light jacket, arm warmers, vest, battery...even a spare tube you hastily grabbed at the last aid station, all tucked away in seconds.
|We've developed the new Deemax Pro with none other than Fabien Barel. Our mission was to raise the game in enduro-specific footwear, and 10 prototypes later the result is our groundbreaking new Energy Grip AM outsole.
|Top line glove featuring a protective direct knuckle injection backed by D30, which hardens on impact, a clarino palm with printed finger tips provides great grip and traction
|The Filter Flat shoe was designed to provide comfort and performance in a casual package. A softer rubber compound on the outsole provides great grip when walking. Stiff enough for great power transfer good flex to grip the pedals.
|The SCOTT Soldier II Knee Guards are our lightest knee pads yet—perfect for those searching for amazing comfort without sacrificing protection. Our engineers have re-designed the standard malleable, shock-absorbing D3O material used by numerous competitors and paired this with abrasion resistant fabric to ensure an unmatched level of protection. The strapless construction with a silicone printed retention system combined with a highly breathable mesh material provide ultimate comfort.
|Designed and developed to meet our exacting standards. Taking input and influence from our elite athletes including; Matti Lehikoinen and Mike Jones. The New CL and CS take inspiration from our ultra successful Horizon Pro pedal. Developed featuring our unique platform, offering confidence inspiring feel with a secure easy engagement mechanism. The cleat system is unique to Nukeproof but does support SPD devices. Pedals will be supplied with a cleat offering +4 degrees, with a +8 degrees cleat available separately.
|So you like to keep your rig running minimalist but practical? Maybe you prefer to tape a spare tube and CO2 to your frame to keep the profile and weight low? The Mountain Bandit is the best of both worlds in terms of simplicity and utility for mountain riders. Its compact form bolts under your SWAT compatible saddle and features a simple, Velcro strap with individual compartments for a tube, CO2, and a tire lever. One rip of the strap and you're in, with easy to access everything you need to fix a flat in the middle of a race when time is of the essence.
|Whether it's a waterbottle or a beer can, with the THIRSTMASTER 3000 you always have suitable refreshments onboard. As ever, our designers worked hard to develop the perfect solution. The THIRSTMASTER 3000 fits all JEFFSY frame sizes, is made of 100% carbon and only adds 33 grams on the scales. The matching 0.5L waterbottle is made of BPA-free plastic—so you don't run out of juice on the last meters.
|Scrubbing dirt from your tyre's and cassette after a long ride can be a chore, so we designed a specific brush to help make the job a little easier. Stiffer-than-average nylon bristles make short work of any grime your bike has picked up from the road or trail. Simply spray some of our pink Nano Tech Bike Cleaner on the affected areas, agitate with the Tyre & Cassette Brush and rinse.
|This raging gravity oriented beast is enclosed in 115 grams of pure simplicity. Used in World Cup races and everyday shredding. The space grade alloy backplate is used to take the ultimate impacts that occur in downhill riding. The taco is made of hard and durable PA plastic that is resistant to impact, with three points of stress relief connected to the backplate. Titanium hardware is used to tighten all the parts of chain guide with the minimum amount of weight.
