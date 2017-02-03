Check Out - February

So you like to keep your rig running minimalist but practical? Maybe you prefer to tape a spare tube and CO2 to your frame to keep the profile and weight low? The Mountain Bandit is the best of both worlds in terms of simplicity and utility for mountain riders. Its compact form bolts under your SWAT compatible saddle and features a simple, Velcro strap with individual compartments for a tube, CO2, and a tire lever. One rip of the strap and you're in, with easy to access everything you need to fix a flat in the middle of a race when time is of the essence.