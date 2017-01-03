Check Out - January

|The AWK-supported air spring offers coil spring feel at air spring weight. Because of the almost linear characteristics the fork can be ridden at a lower pressure level. This remarkably increases sensitivity at fast track sections and improves feedback on berms and takeoffs.
|The hanger we've designed is better than existing wheel hanging options for a number of reasons. First, it offsets the wheels so the hubs and skewers are out of one another's way, which means they can lie parallel to the wall, out of the way. It protects your wheels by getting them up off the ground, and the wheels rest on a soft pad to guard against possible scratches. It also looks, well, good. Way better than a hook from the hardware store - which won't even work if you've got deep dish, aero wheels. The Offset looks at home whether it's mounted in a hallway, office, or a garage. It's made of sturdy aluminum, and is super easy to install (it even fits on pegboard).
|Charlie says... This is a wonderful locally produced vegan chamois balm/bum butter. It's not really made from vegans but simply does not offend them. However, if you like being offended, just ask and we will look after that for you.
|Sheffield born and bred, Steve Peat needs no introduction. 'Peaty's Push On's' in association with Uberbike are designed by the man himself and are a universal silicone push on valve cap for both Presta and Schraeder valve types. Just give it a pull, and feel the snug fit come off in your fingers! No more lost caps or fiddly screwing! Stick em on your bike, car, shock valve, wheelbarrow, caravan, mobility scooter, BMX, motorbike, no application unheard of!
|A completely updated version of our legendary Freerider, the Freerider Pro touts superior toe protection and quicker drying than its predecessor while still utilizing a full, S1 dotty outsole for proven grip and durability. Chris Kovarik is quoted as saying, "The Freerider Pro is my favorite shoe to date".
|Fingers itching to get started? The durable MTB long finger glove is ready to blaze down that trail. Neoprene inserts protect the back of the hand, ergonomic padding absorbs vibrations and silicone prints on the palm provide a great grip. With flexible mesh inserts and elastic pleats at the fingers, you can keep a firm grip on your bars and brakes.
|Full-coverage knee guard in a pre-shaped sleeve with a true anti-slip fit. The removable soft D3O impact-foam adapts to your body and offers high-performance shock absorption. Covered with a removable, elastic, pierce-proof insert for superior protection. The pro-choice for every action-sport athlete. The Tahoe Cap features an injection-molded hardcap seamlessly integrated into the knee pad. It ensures easy sliding action in case of a bail.
