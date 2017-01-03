Check Out - January

The hanger we've designed is better than existing wheel hanging options for a number of reasons. First, it offsets the wheels so the hubs and skewers are out of one another's way, which means they can lie parallel to the wall, out of the way. It protects your wheels by getting them up off the ground, and the wheels rest on a soft pad to guard against possible scratches. It also looks, well, good. Way better than a hook from the hardware store - which won't even work if you've got deep dish, aero wheels. The Offset looks at home whether it's mounted in a hallway, office, or a garage. It's made of sturdy aluminum, and is super easy to install (it even fits on pegboard).