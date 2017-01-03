PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Check Out - January

Jan 3, 2017
by Paul Aston  
Checkout Logos

Check-Out is an article that gives you a glimpse at items under $300 that have crossed the desks here at Pinkbike that we've not had a chance to review yet, but we feel that you may want to take a look at.


Chickadeehill AWK System


• Coil spring feel – air spring weight
• Adds a second positive air chamber
• Nearly linear spring characteristics
• Increased mid stroke support
• Fully adjustable characteristics
• Plug and play
• Weight: 64g
• Available for: Pike, Boxxer WC, Lyrik and Yari
• Price: €190 (Lyrik model), €130 (Pike model)
fahrrad-fahrwerk.de
AWK Chickadeehill dual air spring for Lyrik


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesThe AWK-supported air spring offers coil spring feel at air spring weight. Because of the almost linear characteristics the fork can be ridden at a lower pressure level. This remarkably increases sensitivity at fast track sections and improves feedback on berms and takeoffs.




Foothill Products - The Offset Hook


• Machined aluminum wheel storage hook
• Accommodates any kind of wheel
• Colors: Raw (silver), Rouge, and Black.
• Price: $25 USD
foothillproducts.com
The Offset Hook


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesThe hanger we've designed is better than existing wheel hanging options for a number of reasons. First, it offsets the wheels so the hubs and skewers are out of one another's way, which means they can lie parallel to the wall, out of the way. It protects your wheels by getting them up off the ground, and the wheels rest on a soft pad to guard against possible scratches. It also looks, well, good. Way better than a hook from the hardware store - which won't even work if you've got deep dish, aero wheels. The Offset looks at home whether it's mounted in a hallway, office, or a garage. It's made of sturdy aluminum, and is super easy to install (it even fits on pegboard).




Happy Bottom Vegan Bum Butter


• Totally chemical free,100% natural ingredients
• Pain relief from clove oil - pretty clever eh?
• Vegetable glycerine and Egyptian geranium oil
• Antiseptic and antibacterial tea tree oil
• PET recyclable containers
• Tested on @rseholes and not on animals
• Vegan as hell
• Female friendly, it won't make your girly bits zing
• 100ml jar goes a very long way, around 7,000 miles
• Used by Lance Bumstrong, the best fake cycling messiah we could find
• Price: £17.99
charliethebikemonger.com
Bikemonger s Happy Bottom Bumm Butter


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesCharlie says... This is a wonderful locally produced vegan chamois balm/bum butter. It's not really made from vegans but simply does not offend them. However, if you like being offended, just ask and we will look after that for you.




Dee-Dar Peaty's Push On's

• Silicone material
• No screwing involved
• Six colors
• Price: £4.99
uberbikecomponents.com
Dee Dar Peaty s Push On s


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesSheffield born and bred, Steve Peat needs no introduction. 'Peaty's Push On's' in association with Uberbike are designed by the man himself and are a universal silicone push on valve cap for both Presta and Schraeder valve types. Just give it a pull, and feel the snug fit come off in your fingers! No more lost caps or fiddly screwing! Stick em on your bike, car, shock valve, wheelbarrow, caravan, mobility scooter, BMX, motorbike, no application unheard of!




Five Ten Freerider Pro

• Good for everything from all-mountain to light downhill
• Full S1™ dotty outsole
• Synthetic, light-weight, weather-resistant upper
• Impact-resistant toe box
• Compression-molded EVA midsole
• Removable Ortholite molded sock liner
• Colors: Men - black/red, night navy, EQT blue and granite. Women - black/pink and grey/teal
• Price: $150 USD
fiveten.com
FiveTen Freerider Pro


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesA completely updated version of our legendary Freerider, the Freerider Pro touts superior toe protection and quicker drying than its predecessor while still utilizing a full, S1 dotty outsole for proven grip and durability. Chris Kovarik is quoted as saying, "The Freerider Pro is my favorite shoe to date".




Vaude Cardo Gloves

• Cushioning elements in the palm
• Narrow velcro closure on the palm
• Knuckle protection
• Fleece on the thumb
• Neoprene cuff
• Mesh inserts
• Silicon prints for grip
• Sizes: 5-11
• Colors: black or hydro blue
• Price: €40
vaude.com
Vaude Cardo gloves


From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesFingers itching to get started? The durable MTB long finger glove is ready to blaze down that trail. Neoprene inserts protect the back of the hand, ergonomic padding absorbs vibrations and silicone prints on the palm provide a great grip. With flexible mesh inserts and elastic pleats at the fingers, you can keep a firm grip on your bars and brakes.




TSG Tahoe D30 and Tahoe Cap D30

TSG Tahoe d3o
TSG Tahoe Cap d3o

• Shock Absorbing D30 foam
• Removeable pierce-proof insert
• Lateral padding
• Pre-shaped design
• Colors: black, denim, black orange
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: €94.95
ridetsg.com
• Shock Absorbing D30 foam
• Anti-slip NBR
• Injection molded hardcap
• Horseshoe shape
• Pullover design
• Colors: black
• Sizes: S-XL
• Price: €129.95

From the Manufacturer:
bigquotesFull-coverage knee guard in a pre-shaped sleeve with a true anti-slip fit. The removable soft D3O impact-foam adapts to your body and offers high-performance shock absorption. Covered with a removable, elastic, pierce-proof insert for superior protection. The pro-choice for every action-sport athlete. The Tahoe Cap features an injection-molded hardcap seamlessly integrated into the knee pad. It ensures easy sliding action in case of a bail.




20 Comments

  • + 16
 are you kidding me "vegan bum butter" wtf?
[Reply]
  • + 5
 you know vegan's poops are much softer compared to carnivore and omnivore counterparts. that is why it makes better chamoix cream
[Reply]
  • + 6
 that's ~ $50 CAD for Bum Butter. My wife would have questions about that credit card statement...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @plyawn: it's for lubing each others vegan hippie arse holes when on animal rights protests. It sure gets cold out there. It's like pulp fiction , minus the action scenes
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Bunch of really weird stuff
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Without a size comparison them Peaty Push-on's look mighty X-rated.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Yeah, AWK. Everybody who owns one, appreciates it big time. Best thing that has happened to air springs since...the invention of air springs...
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Bum butter and butt cherries!!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Mmmmmm Vegan Bum Butter! Organic and GMO free!
[Reply]
  • + 14
 You're prolly going to try and combine the bum butter and Peaty's push ons into something gross!!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @whattheheel: nah, it clearly states "No screwing involved" so no fun....
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Knee pads, Vegan Bum Butter and a silicone spear that resembles something familiar..... This is getting weird!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Chickadeehill AWK System looks awesome. The MRP ramp control was on my shopping list, but I'd rather have this.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Bum Butter, Peaty's Push Ons, and Knee Pads....there's a lot going on at PB we don't know about!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Whole lot of 'meh' this month...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The bum-butter with Peaty-nobs? Late Christmas-gift for roadies perhaps?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 just after I got my freeriders for Christmas
[Reply]
  • + 0
 That was the worst check out I've ever seen. Throw all that stuff in the trash.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 You clearly have never shopped at an Adult video store.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 its winter, might as well be lard and hairball
[Reply]

Post a Comment



