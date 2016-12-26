Chris Akrigg's As It Lies - Video

Dec 26, 2016 at 12:07
Dec 26, 2016
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


MENTIONS: @mongoosebikes | @shimano
Must Read This Week
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
72071 views
Win a 2017 Merida One-Sixty - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
71081 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
59217 views
Absolute Black Oval Guide - Review
44420 views
Win a Park Tool AK-2 Tool Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43775 views
Ambitions Featuring Emily Batty, Season Final - Video
41466 views
From the Top: Chris Sugai of Niner Bikes
38791 views
Win a DMR Pedal and Grips Prize Package - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
38430 views






42 Comments

  • + 30
 When I see Chris Akrigg in a title, I instantly click, and I'm never disappointed.
[Reply]
  • + 9
 At the end he walked the part that I can ride, and throughout the whole video he rode where I would walk.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Can we get a behind the scenes video of this! Amazing!
[Reply]
  • + 12
 Not only is riding lines that at most only a handful of people on the planet _can_ ride (hell, most mortals would not even see a line, much less ride it) but he is doing it with speed and flow that simply boggles the mind.

Such wow.
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Well I feel like I'm a shit rider now.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 +1.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Yeah well you're slightly less shitty than you were last year buddy. Congratulations!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Always love wathching Chris Akrigg ride. Love how he incorporates trials riding into every day trail riding,started watching him since his part in Road Party with Martyn Ashton and Danny Macaskill. Amazing video.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Check out "A Hill in Spain"
[Reply]
  • + 7
 ...And then Akrigg turned the entire mountain side into his personal skate park
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Great to watch. Really enjoyed that. Imo, music didn't fit the natural feel of the environment. But that's just me being picky.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Does anyone else think that he could make an amazing get away on a bike from a robbery? They would be like the suspect fled on bike and then get to an impassible route for the mortals and they would be like he has to be on foot now but he is still riding away. Maybe it is just me.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nice plot for his next edit! Although Chris likes to keep his videos more natural, but this idea would make for a really entertaining one.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @southoftheborder: there is a movie with a plot like that, featuring martyn ashton, I think is called "martyn & martin" (I don't know the martin) or something like that
[Reply]
  • + 1
 This video has made my day, so refreshing to see something completely different for a change, no bike park tricks here a bike park rider would be well out their depth here. The stunning British countryside a bonus too and BRI GS back nostalgia of when I lived in the heart of the lake district Wasdale, amongst the Cumbrian fell sides. Was this shot in Cumbria its identical to the Cumbrian hillsides? Great video going against the grain of bike video normalities. Dare to be different, Chris certainly does. As the SAS say "he who dares, wins"
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Mind boggling, so much flow and talent AMAZING!!!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Awesome. There are always trails in the area Chris is riding in!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Chris Akrigg finds amazing flow, in what most would call impassable. Always love his vids! Great stuff!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Unrideable trail *


* - Except by Chris Akrigg
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sometimes I just don't realize how difficult is to do shit like this on a bike. This is frenetic what Chris Akrigg does. All of the stuff what he did in this vid needed lot of crazy hard work in the past years, but on the other hand I think he's also a genius. Not to mention that the video is very catchy, the editing and music was awesome (IMO the soundtrack was a little bit lowering, but who cares Big Grin ). True masterpiece!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The expression "it's lonely at the top" sure holds true for Chris - not many can ride with him and follow those lines!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 underrated rider. should team up with danny macaskill. these two should open the dh wc race day by taking their own lines to amaze the public
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Beast mode: ON.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 My housemate genuinely asked if there was something wrong because I watched this on the toilet and i spent about 10mins in there.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 That root section at 3:35 should be a wc feature :-D
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Are you kidding me????, holy smokes, he don't need a trail, he makes his own, wow!!!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Like in all his videos, i think he rides alone most of the times...
"Let's go this way!" yeah, right!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 One of the most creative riders out there. Cool to see so many different styles come together in one run
[Reply]
  • + 2
 How? Just how? So much flow!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I want to put whenever chain he uses on my bike.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Such aggression and power with Akrigg
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Surely there's a hidden motor in that mongoose!! Trancey and fooking amazing riding ,love it..nice one Chris
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ridgeline, Boulder Field, Riverbed, Trees = MTB trail
*Chris' Brain
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Proper Enduro-track that is!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That's incredible. So much talent...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 akrigg videos never disappoint!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Someone give this man a medal. That's mind blowing stuff.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 New mongoose bike review: pedals like a mo-fker!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Off his beak
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Trails are overrated.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Wow, skillz for days!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.044648
Mobile Version of Website