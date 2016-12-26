Pinkbike.com
Chris Akrigg's As It Lies - Video
Dec 26, 2016 at 12:07
Dec 26, 2016
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
MENTIONS:
@mongoosebikes
|
@shimano
Tweet
+ 30
bashhard
(2 hours ago)
When I see Chris Akrigg in a title, I instantly click, and I'm never disappointed.
[Reply]
+ 9
abzillah
(57 mins ago)
At the end he walked the part that I can ride, and throughout the whole video he rode where I would walk.
[Reply]
+ 1
Kre1985
(33 mins ago)
Can we get a behind the scenes video of this! Amazing!
[Reply]
+ 12
lowgear
(1 hours ago)
Not only is riding lines that at most only a handful of people on the planet _can_ ride (hell, most mortals would not even see a line, much less ride it) but he is doing it with speed and flow that simply boggles the mind.
Such wow.
[Reply]
+ 11
Jaylynx
(2 hours ago)
Well I feel like I'm a shit rider now.
[Reply]
+ 2
jimo746
(1 hours ago)
+1.
[Reply]
+ 3
acali
(1 hours ago)
Yeah well you're slightly less shitty than you were last year buddy. Congratulations!
[Reply]
+ 5
DamoMcndrw
(2 hours ago)
Always love wathching Chris Akrigg ride. Love how he incorporates trials riding into every day trail riding,started watching him since his part in Road Party with Martyn Ashton and Danny Macaskill. Amazing video.
[Reply]
+ 2
ReformedRoadie
(22 mins ago)
Check out "A Hill in Spain"
[Reply]
+ 7
preach
(2 hours ago)
...And then Akrigg turned the entire mountain side into his personal skate park
[Reply]
+ 4
haroman666
(1 hours ago)
Great to watch. Really enjoyed that. Imo, music didn't fit the natural feel of the environment. But that's just me being picky.
[Reply]
+ 2
drummuy04
(57 mins ago)
Does anyone else think that he could make an amazing get away on a bike from a robbery? They would be like the suspect fled on bike and then get to an impassible route for the mortals and they would be like he has to be on foot now but he is still riding away. Maybe it is just me.
[Reply]
+ 2
southoftheborder
(52 mins ago)
Nice plot for his next edit! Although Chris likes to keep his videos more natural, but this idea would make for a really entertaining one.
[Reply]
+ 1
JoseBravo
(9 mins ago)
@southoftheborder
: there is a movie with a plot like that, featuring martyn ashton, I think is called "martyn & martin" (I don't know the martin) or something like that
[Reply]
+ 1
sellcrackcocainetofundhobby
(5 mins ago)
This video has made my day, so refreshing to see something completely different for a change, no bike park tricks here a bike park rider would be well out their depth here. The stunning British countryside a bonus too and BRI GS back nostalgia of when I lived in the heart of the lake district Wasdale, amongst the Cumbrian fell sides. Was this shot in Cumbria its identical to the Cumbrian hillsides? Great video going against the grain of bike video normalities. Dare to be different, Chris certainly does. As the SAS say "he who dares, wins"
[Reply]
+ 5
eeeasy
(2 hours ago)
Mind boggling, so much flow and talent AMAZING!!!
[Reply]
+ 5
discombob
(2 hours ago)
Awesome. There are always trails in the area Chris is riding in!
[Reply]
+ 4
Schcotti
(1 hours ago)
Chris Akrigg finds amazing flow, in what most would call impassable. Always love his vids! Great stuff!
[Reply]
+ 5
Sycip69er
(1 hours ago)
Unrideable trail *
* - Except by Chris Akrigg
[Reply]
+ 1
PPhun
(1 hours ago)
Sometimes I just don't realize how difficult is to do shit like this on a bike. This is frenetic what Chris Akrigg does. All of the stuff what he did in this vid needed lot of crazy hard work in the past years, but on the other hand I think he's also a genius. Not to mention that the video is very catchy, the editing and music was awesome (IMO the soundtrack was a little bit lowering, but who cares
). True masterpiece!!
[Reply]
+ 2
neimbc
(1 hours ago)
The expression "it's lonely at the top" sure holds true for Chris - not many can ride with him and follow those lines!
[Reply]
+ 1
donpinpon29
(19 mins ago)
underrated rider. should team up with danny macaskill. these two should open the dh wc race day by taking their own lines to amaze the public
[Reply]
+ 4
cherouvim
(1 hours ago)
Beast mode: ON.
[Reply]
+ 1
high-end-bikes
(6 mins ago)
My housemate genuinely asked if there was something wrong because I watched this on the toilet and i spent about 10mins in there.
[Reply]
+ 3
cjkj1999
(2 hours ago)
That root section at 3:35 should be a wc feature :-D
[Reply]
+ 1
habsfan2
(19 mins ago)
Are you kidding me????, holy smokes, he don't need a trail, he makes his own, wow!!!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
luis-beri
(40 mins ago)
Like in all his videos, i think he rides alone most of the times...
"Let's go this way!" yeah, right!
[Reply]
+ 1
gmyers26
(1 hours ago)
One of the most creative riders out there. Cool to see so many different styles come together in one run
[Reply]
+ 2
rideRB
(2 hours ago)
How? Just how? So much flow!
[Reply]
+ 2
Adamrideshisbike
(1 hours ago)
I want to put whenever chain he uses on my bike.
[Reply]
+ 2
Nairnster
(2 hours ago)
Such aggression and power with Akrigg
[Reply]
+ 1
jimoxbox
(1 hours ago)
Surely there's a hidden motor in that mongoose!! Trancey and fooking amazing riding ,love it..nice one Chris
[Reply]
+ 2
grossplak
(2 hours ago)
F5
[Reply]
+ 1
jkwilliamz
(25 mins ago)
Ridgeline, Boulder Field, Riverbed, Trees = MTB trail
*Chris' Brain
[Reply]
+ 1
Pedalen
(32 mins ago)
Proper Enduro-track that is!
[Reply]
+ 1
William001
(54 mins ago)
That's incredible. So much talent...
[Reply]
+ 1
scaphoid
(1 hours ago)
akrigg videos never disappoint!
[Reply]
+ 1
nozes
(44 mins ago)
Someone give this man a medal. That's mind blowing stuff.
[Reply]
+ 1
dynamite
(57 mins ago)
New mongoose bike review: pedals like a mo-fker!!
[Reply]
+ 1
topsedit
(3 mins ago)
Off his beak
[Reply]
+ 1
mi-bike
(9 mins ago)
Trails are overrated.
[Reply]
+ 1
Isramerol
(38 mins ago)
Wow, skillz for days!
[Reply]
Post a Comment