Eric Lawrenuk Making Waves at the Coast Gravity Park - Video
Feb 16, 2017
by
Eric Lawrenuk
Coast Gravity Waves
by
lornny
Views: 242
Faves:
2
Comments: 0
The West Coast is the best coast. It's a saying for many reasons, and one of them is mountain biking all year long. But it rains... often. Flowing the waves of Coast Gravity Park is still impossible to resist
Thanks to Coast Gravity Park for the support
-Lornny
5 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
gclarida
(2 mins ago)
Every time I see one of these edits this winter I go to the coast gravity site to check if its been re opened after the snow. This answer is no, they are still closed and this is a huge tease haha. Sweet Riding and Filming!!
[Reply]
+ 1
mmfood
(3 mins ago)
I first read Semunuk...went crazy...calmed down...enjoyed the video. Great riding.
[Reply]
+ 1
Rucker10
(2 mins ago)
Nothing like a little Sechelt nightlife to warm you up after a chilly ride at the park amirite?
[Reply]
+ 1
adrennan
(3 mins ago)
that was dripping with style.
[Reply]
+ 1
TugboatComplex
(3 mins ago)
Gnar gnar
[Reply]
5 Comments
