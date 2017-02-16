VIDEOS

Eric Lawrenuk Making Waves at the Coast Gravity Park - Video

Feb 16, 2017
by Eric Lawrenuk  
Coast Gravity Waves

by lornny
The West Coast is the best coast. It's a saying for many reasons, and one of them is mountain biking all year long. But it rains... often. Flowing the waves of Coast Gravity Park is still impossible to resist

Thanks to Coast Gravity Park for the support

-Lornny
5 Comments

  • + 1
 Every time I see one of these edits this winter I go to the coast gravity site to check if its been re opened after the snow. This answer is no, they are still closed and this is a huge tease haha. Sweet Riding and Filming!!
  • + 1
 I first read Semunuk...went crazy...calmed down...enjoyed the video. Great riding.
  • + 1
 Nothing like a little Sechelt nightlife to warm you up after a chilly ride at the park amirite?
  • + 1
 that was dripping with style.
  • + 1
 Gnar gnar

