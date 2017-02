To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Utah has been pummeled with snow and to keep sane, Deity's Cody Gessel has been shedding the cold on a trip to Spain and at his local park! Enjoy these gritty clips from the Sour S'ghetti master!Filmed: Bro-CamEdited: Cody Gessel