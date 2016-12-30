What's Your Favorite Commencal Video?

After another year on the road following our riders on their mountain bike adventures around the globe, we’ve shortlisted our favorite videos from 2016 and we’d like you to have the final say!
Vote for your favorite COMMENCAL video…
Rob Warner / META TRAIL V4.2 / 19th September 2016
William Robert / SUPREME DH V4 / 27th May 2016
Kyle & Pef / SUPREME DH V3 / 20th July 2016
Remy Metailler / SUPREME DH V4 / 10th August 2016
Remi Thirion / META V4.2 / 18th November 2016
11 Comments
"F off mountain biking"
"Smith goes 1.18 up, it's the greatest comeback since Lazarus!"
#longlivechainsaw
www.pinkbike.com/video/391814
This gets my vote
vimeo.com/176741926
