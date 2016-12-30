VIDEOS

What's Your Favorite Commencal Video?

Dec 30, 2016
by COMMENCAL bicycles  
After another year on the road following our riders on their mountain bike adventures around the globe, we’ve shortlisted our favorite videos from 2016 and we’d like you to have the final say!

Vote for your favorite COMMENCAL video…


Rob Warner / META TRAIL V4.2 / 19th September 2016

New META TRAIL V4.2 with Rob Warner

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 18,689    Faves: 161    Comments: 19



William Robert / SUPREME DH V4 / 27th May 2016

Fresh Face - William Robert

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 20,751    Faves: 389    Comments: 14



Kyle & Pef / SUPREME DH V3 / 20th July 2016

Kyle & PEF

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 18,662    Faves: 143    Comments: 13



Remy Metailler / SUPREME DH V4 / 10th August 2016

Remy Metailler in Hafjell

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 43,658    Faves: 804    Comments: 37



Remi Thirion / META V4.2 / 18th November 2016

COMMENCAL META V4.2 BRUSHED - Rémi Thirion

by COMMENCALbicycles
Views: 22,531    Faves: 309    Comments: 6



What is your Favorite Commencal Video?

Commencal have produced a ton of videos this season and want to know which one is your favorite?


MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles
Must Read This Week
Win a 2017 Merida One-Sixty - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
85038 views
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Read Reviews - 2016
63905 views
Adios Remy Metailler - Video
63695 views
Chris Akrigg's As It Lies - Video
56712 views
This Is Peaty, Last Orders: The Final Episode
49682 views
Ragley Bigwig - Review
40170 views
Pinkbike's Top 10 Most Viewed Images - 2016
36905 views
Building and Riding the World's Flowiest Bike Park Trail - Video
33326 views

11 Comments

  • + 5
 The sport wouldn't b where it is now if we didn't have the likes of Warner....makes me laugh every time I watch a vid with him in it!!!! lol Big Grin


"F off mountain biking" lol lol
[Reply]
  • + 4
 My favorite video is the one with the advent calendar full winners list...... Still waiting for that
[Reply]
  • + 1
 The "face" and the "voice" of all things mountain biking.....with quotes a plenty.......Mr Rob Warner
"Smith goes 1.18 up, it's the greatest comeback since Lazarus!"
#longlivechainsaw
[Reply]
  • + 2
 2015 will be made for you.
www.pinkbike.com/video/391814
[Reply]
  • + 1
 My favorite as well.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Brendan Howey - Island Winter v2......... Should be an option...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Any of those with that guy who you just allowed to leave Commencal
[Reply]
  • + 1
 None of them, this one is

vimeo.com/176741926
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Rob Warner/10
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038141
Mobile Version of Website