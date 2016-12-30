What's Your Favorite Commencal Video?

After another year on the road following our riders on their mountain bike adventures around the globe, we’ve shortlisted our favorite videos from 2016 and we’d like you to have the final say!



Vote for your favorite COMMENCAL video…





Rob Warner / META TRAIL V4.2 / 19th September 2016











William Robert / SUPREME DH V4 / 27th May 2016











Kyle & Pef / SUPREME DH V3 / 20th July 2016











Remy Metailler / SUPREME DH V4 / 10th August 2016











Remi Thirion / META V4.2 / 18th November 2016



