Connor Fearon and the Kona Hei Hei Trail: Out of the Box

All too often we can get sucked into the same old habits. Same trails, same bike, same everything. Sometimes you've got to get out of the box. Live a little. Breathe. And then shred.



The Hei Hei Trail is an out of the box thinker, like many of Kona's bikes. Everyone who swings a leg over one notes that it outrides its numbers, surpassing their expectations of a trail bike's capabilities. Light and efficient with its full carbon frame and Fuse suspension design, snappy and playful on the way back down.









While the Fuse suspension design is shared with our race-ready Hei Hei cross-country bike, the Hei Hei Trail, with 140mm of travel and 27.5" wheels, is a completely different beast. It's the kind of bike that challenges preconceptions, and redefines what a bike in this class can do.





RIGHT OUT OF THE BOX AND UNDER OUR WORLD CUP RACER



With the Hei Hei Trail's lineage, it may have been expected of us to produce a video featuring one of our Endurance Team racers. But the reality is, this bike may just get you out of your box, thinking differently about the Hei Hei name from which this bike found its lineage, and pedaling to places you previously considered outside that box.



So, we sent World Cup downhiller Connor Fearon into British Columbia's Selkirk Mountains with the Hei Hei Trail. And what we came out with was exactly the proof we needed that this bike doesn't belong in the box, but up in the hills, getting loose. We tend to think you'll agree.













































































Hei Hei Trail Details



All three Hei Hei Trail models feature the same Kona Race Light full carbon frame. From the top-spec Hei Hei Trail Supreme through the Hei Hei Trail DL and the Hei Hei Trail, you can expect to find wide rims, great tires, and high quality suspension components. No matter which model you choose, you can be assured it'll be ready to shred right out of the box.



Hei Hei Trail Supreme



Frame Material: Kona Race Light Carbon

Wheel Size: 27.5

Wheels: WTB Ci31 TCS

Suspension Platform: Fuse

Front/Rear Suspension: 140mm/140mm

Shock: RockShox Deluxe RT3

Fork: RockShox Pike RCT3

Crankset: SRAM XX1 Eagle

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle 1x 12spd

Cockpit: RaceFace Next 35 bar and Turbine stem, ODI Ruffian MX Grips

Brakes: SRAM Guide Ultimate

Front Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"

Rear Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"

Saddle: WTB SL8 Pro









Hei Hei Trail DL



Frame Material: Kona Race Light Carbon

Wheel Size: 27.5

Wheels: WTB Ci31 TCS

Suspension Platform: Fuse

Front/Rear Suspension: 140mm/140mm

Shock: Fox Factory Float DPS

Fork: Fox Factory 34 Float

Crankset: RaceFace Aeffect

Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 1x 11spd

Cockpit: Kona XC/BC 35 Riser bar and stem, ODI Ruffian MX grips

Brakes: Shimano XT

Front Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"

Rear Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"

Saddle: WTB Volt Comp





