Connor Fearon and the Kona Hei Hei Trail: Out of the Box

Feb 15, 2017
by Kona Bikes  
All too often we can get sucked into the same old habits. Same trails, same bike, same everything. Sometimes you've got to get out of the box. Live a little. Breathe. And then shred.

The Hei Hei Trail is an out of the box thinker, like many of Kona's bikes. Everyone who swings a leg over one notes that it outrides its numbers, surpassing their expectations of a trail bike's capabilities. Light and efficient with its full carbon frame and Fuse suspension design, snappy and playful on the way back down.

Out of the Box with Connor Fearon and the Kona Hei Hei Trail

by konaworld
Views: 613    Faves: 5


While the Fuse suspension design is shared with our race-ready Hei Hei cross-country bike, the Hei Hei Trail, with 140mm of travel and 27.5" wheels, is a completely different beast. It's the kind of bike that challenges preconceptions, and redefines what a bike in this class can do.


RIGHT OUT OF THE BOX AND UNDER OUR WORLD CUP RACER

With the Hei Hei Trail's lineage, it may have been expected of us to produce a video featuring one of our Endurance Team racers. But the reality is, this bike may just get you out of your box, thinking differently about the Hei Hei name from which this bike found its lineage, and pedaling to places you previously considered outside that box.

So, we sent World Cup downhiller Connor Fearon into British Columbia's Selkirk Mountains with the Hei Hei Trail. And what we came out with was exactly the proof we needed that this bike doesn't belong in the box, but up in the hills, getting loose. We tend to think you'll agree.

Hei Hei Trail Details

All three Hei Hei Trail models feature the same Kona Race Light full carbon frame. From the top-spec Hei Hei Trail Supreme through the Hei Hei Trail DL and the Hei Hei Trail, you can expect to find wide rims, great tires, and high quality suspension components. No matter which model you choose, you can be assured it'll be ready to shred right out of the box.


Connor Fearon and the Kona Hei Hei Trail Out of the Box

Hei Hei Trail Supreme

Frame Material: Kona Race Light Carbon
Wheel Size: 27.5
Wheels: WTB Ci31 TCS
Suspension Platform: Fuse
Front/Rear Suspension: 140mm/140mm
Shock: RockShox Deluxe RT3
Fork: RockShox Pike RCT3
Crankset: SRAM XX1 Eagle
Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle 1x 12spd
Cockpit: RaceFace Next 35 bar and Turbine stem, ODI Ruffian MX Grips
Brakes: SRAM Guide Ultimate
Front Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"
Rear Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"
Saddle: WTB SL8 Pro


Connor Fearon and the Kona Hei Hei Trail Out of the Box

Hei Hei Trail DL

Frame Material: Kona Race Light Carbon
Wheel Size: 27.5
Wheels: WTB Ci31 TCS
Suspension Platform: Fuse
Front/Rear Suspension: 140mm/140mm
Shock: Fox Factory Float DPS
Fork: Fox Factory 34 Float
Crankset: RaceFace Aeffect
Drivetrain: Shimano XTR 1x 11spd
Cockpit: Kona XC/BC 35 Riser bar and stem, ODI Ruffian MX grips
Brakes: Shimano XT
Front Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"
Rear Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"
Saddle: WTB Volt Comp


Connor Fearon and the Kona Hei Hei Trail Out of the Box

Hei Hei Trail

Frame Material: Kona Race Light Carbon
Wheel Size: 27.5
Wheels: WTB STP i29 TCS
Suspension Platform: Fuse
Front/Rear Suspension: 140mm/140mm
Shock: Fox Factory Float DPS
Fork: Fox Factory 34 Float
Crankset: RaceFace Aeffect
Drivetrain: Shimano XT 1x 11spd
Cockpit: Kona XC/BC 35 Riser bar and stem, ODI Ruffian MX grips
Brakes: Shimano SLX
Front Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"
Rear Tire: Maxxis Tomahawk EXO TR 27.5x2.3"
Saddle: WTB Volt Comp


Visit the feature gallery for additional high resolution images


About Kona:
At Kona, we're all about the freedom and empowerment of the bicycle. We have been since 1988. We still have the same founding owners. We're still populated by a staff of keen, active, impassioned cyclists. We're not big, nor are we that small. Just a dedicated group of cyclists making bicycles for people who love bikes - no matter if that love is new or long established.

MENTIONS: @konaworld / @C-Fearon / @retallacklodge
 This bike or thereabouts in a 29r would be the bees knees. Make it happen Kona! And in case I haven't told you guys lately, I love who you guys are an what you do. Stoked on my Honzo!
 Awesome vid! Connor rips any trail apart on any bike! Incredible rider tup
 'redefines what a bike in this class can do'
FINALLY!!!
;-)
 If there is one person I wish I could ride like...

