Conor Macfarlane Signs with Intense Cycles - Press Release

Intense Cycles is excited to announce the signing of Conor Macfarlane as part of their global athlete program. Based in Queenstown, New Zealand, Conor is well known for his exploits as a freeride athlete and also competes at select EWS Enduro, Crankworx World Tour and DH events such as the Loosefest series.



"I'm stoked to be riding for a brand that has a history like Intense does, making some of the most progressive bikes out there, and helping out a bunch of athletes which were, and still are, household names within biking circles,'' Macfarlane said about the news. ''Riding for Intense is coming full circle for me; my first DH bike was an Intense nine years ago, so it's cool to go back to where it started. Talking about back where it started, I'm also stoked to be riding for a brand which Matt at Wide Open Distributors distributes into New Zealand. He is the first sponsor I got and I wouldn't be where I am today without his help, so cheers."











Conor has a down to earth, positive attitude and super professional approach to competing, building and filming making him a great addition to the Intense global program.



“We are thrilled to welcome Conor on board,'' Intense Cycles' Jenn Gabrielli said. ''His riding style and his positive approach to all different aspects of riding really set him apart, and we believe his best is yet to come. Super stoked to have him on Intense.”



Conor will continue his long-term relationships with ENVE, POC Sports, Marzocchi, FSA, SDG, ODI and Mons Royal plus forming a new partnership with Deity for pedals and hardtail frames.



Photos Parallax Media