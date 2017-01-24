Conor Macfarlane Signs with Intense Cycles - Press Release

PRESS RELEASES

Jan 24, 2017
by Intense Cycles  
Conor Macfarlane Photo Parallax Media


Intense Cycles is excited to announce the signing of Conor Macfarlane as part of their global athlete program. Based in Queenstown, New Zealand, Conor is well known for his exploits as a freeride athlete and also competes at select EWS Enduro, Crankworx World Tour and DH events such as the Loosefest series.

"I'm stoked to be riding for a brand that has a history like Intense does, making some of the most progressive bikes out there, and helping out a bunch of athletes which were, and still are, household names within biking circles,'' Macfarlane said about the news. ''Riding for Intense is coming full circle for me; my first DH bike was an Intense nine years ago, so it's cool to go back to where it started. Talking about back where it started, I'm also stoked to be riding for a brand which Matt at Wide Open Distributors distributes into New Zealand. He is the first sponsor I got and I wouldn't be where I am today without his help, so cheers."


Conor Macfarlane Photo Parallax Media


Conor has a down to earth, positive attitude and super professional approach to competing, building and filming making him a great addition to the Intense global program.

We are thrilled to welcome Conor on board,'' Intense Cycles' Jenn Gabrielli said. ''His riding style and his positive approach to all different aspects of riding really set him apart, and we believe his best is yet to come. Super stoked to have him on Intense.”

Conor will continue his long-term relationships with ENVE, POC Sports, Marzocchi, FSA, SDG, ODI and Mons Royal plus forming a new partnership with Deity for pedals and hardtail frames.

Photos Parallax Media
22 Comments

  • + 23
 Finally a rampage competitor on Intense!
[Reply]
  • + 18
 Good move Intense! Connor is a rad all around mountain biker, nice guy...and totally nuts! His toughness and line choices at Rampage last year winning the "Kelly McGarry Spirit Award" was something to see!! Go Connor!!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Just the tip of what's to come!
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Humble, relevant, tall. Intense are really shaking things up with their new rider. I bet he can even park properly.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 LOL
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Great news ...and... GO MARZOCCHI !!!
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Fox**
[Reply]
  • + 2
 VOD with Conor on a Knolly...Coincidence? Personally I'd choose the Warden.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Very cool for Intense to pick up a young and relevant freerider to back up their up and coming DH riders. And I LOVE that he's on Marzocchi.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Is Marzocchi still a thing one can love independent of just loving Fox + some old school cred?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @dangerwank: dunno. I am running a Marz 350 that I acquired about four months before they closed up shop. It's fantastic. I have no idea what's happening with the brand right now. Everyone predicted they would just become the low-end Fox stuff. Maybe that's still the plan. I hope not, but I can't see what Fox stands to gain by making Marzocchi awesome through continuing and separate research, development and innovation.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @herzalot: here's hoping!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @dangerwank: well, Grip damper was developed using a lot of prototype marz stuff supposedly...

Marz shocks and current forks are quite different right now. We'll see what the new stuff is like. Hopefully not the Marz Transfer. Haha
[Reply]
  • + 0
 @herzalot: I wouldn't say low end. Now Marzocchi is owned by Fox. There will be still a big part of market that prefers buying Marzocchi for good money instead of buying Fox, that claims to be a "top quality" and much more expensive. There's a spirit of Marzocchi still in hearts of many bikers an FOX knows it, so they gave it a chance and get the profit. Anyway, I've got a 350CR, and it is a perfect value for that money.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @Bersekr: I had a 55CT and it wasn't that reliable, but I would love to swap my 36 float for a 350ncr ti... as long as I could swap back if it turned out to be not as good
[Reply]
  • + 2
 oh dang nice job conor. was waiting for someone to do this tup
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Intensely Enveous!!!! ???????? looks awesome!!! Good Move!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Intense!!?? Didn't see that coming! tup
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Hahaha he couldnt resist keeping the wheels
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Dude has to make a living right?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 there goes my bet....
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ride Marzocchi til I die
[Reply]

