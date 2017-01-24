FIRST LOOK

More Randoms - Core Bike Show 2017

Jan 24, 2017
by Ross Bell  
Race Face Turbine R 35 Stem


Core Bike Show 2017
With options ranging from a stubby 32mm up to 70mm, the Turbine R should cater to a variety of needs.

Core Bike Show 2017
The 50mm version weighs 138g, and the stem will cost 89.95 GBP - check your distributor for local pricing.


Fresh for 2017, Race Face have added to their stem range with the new Turbine R 35. Developed using technology from the Easton Haven stem, the engineers have set out to optimize the balance between strength and weight. Exclusively made for 35mm diameter bars, the CNCd aluminum stem comes in at 138g for the 50mm option. It's available in lengths of 32, 40, 50, 60 and 70mm, but only in black, and it will retail for 89.95 GBP in the UK. (Check with your local distributors for pricing)



Polygon Collosus Custom Colors

Core Bike Show 2017
Tucked away in the corner of one of the halls was this Polygon Collosus with a fresh blue paint job that will be on the UK race team's bikes this year. Speaking to the dealer about it revealed a neat option we never knew about - Polygon can produce custom colors to suit your taste, although they'll be in the same layout as the standard design.



Marzocchi Transfer Dropper Post


Core Bike Show 2017
If you thought that this looks all too familiar, you'd be right. The Marzocchi Transfer is a rebadged and rebranded Fox Transfer.

Core Bike Show 2017
Coming in a black anodized finish, 125mm drop and 30.9 or 31.6mm diameters, the post will set you back 299.95 GBP.




Evoc First Aid Kit

Core Bike Show 2017
Nestled amongst the punchy colors of Evoc's bag range was this waterproof first aid kit that's available in two sizes.


Core Bike Show 2017
The larger kit has a 3L capacity, weighs in at 540g, and is packed with a wide range of medical gear, ideal for those longer or more remote mountain missions.

Core Bike Show 2017
The smaller option is around half the size at 380g, features a more compact kit list, and is perfect for day rides or to sit tucked away in your pack. Check with your local shop for pricing, but they retail for 44.99 and 74.99 GBP in the UK.




Exposure Lights

Core Bike Show 2017
Not only bumping up their lumens, Exposure has further honed their reflex technology on certain models. The intelligent system which optimizes power output to match your riding has become more progressive and faster reacting for this year.




Danny MacAskill's signature Magura MT7

Asides from his name on the front, the difference between this brake the standard MT7 is the intricate lever that has some clever engineering on closer inspection. The 'HC3' brake lever allows the user to further fine tune the brake to their preference, with the outer edge of the lever independently adjustable in three positions. This alters the mechanical ratio, giving the user the chance to dial in the scale of bite adjustment.


Core Bike Show 2017
The lever, which is motorcycle inspired, is unique to the MacAskill brake for now, but the option for Magura's other brake platforms is coming.

Core Bike Show 2017
Magura have used the same four-piston caliper from the standard MT7.




TSG Presto Goggle


Core Bike Show 2017
The key feature of the Presto goggle is the super low profile frame that allows for a good field of view. In the box will be an iridium mirror look and clear lens.

Core Bike Show 2017
The lens pops in and out pretty hassle free, although they are only available in black at the moment, and at a price of around the 80 GBP.



Topeak Joe Blow Twin Turbo Pump

Core Bike Show 2017
Topeak's Joe Blow pumps have long been a market staple. Their latest model comes in the form of the Twin Turbo, which uses both the push and pulls of every stroke to provide a claimed 40% saving of time and effort.


Core Bike Show 2017
The gauge is clear and concise, and the pump features an extra long hose.

Core Bike Show 2017
The SmartHead saves the need to swap the internals to suit Presta or Schrader. The Twin Turbo retails for 179.99 GBP.




USE Ultimate Component Collection

Core Bike Show 2017
Being under the same banner as Exposure lights, the guys at Ultimate Sports Engineering have admitted to a refocus on the componentry with new bars, stems, and seat posts on offer.


Core Bike Show 2017
This stem is patent-pending and weighs in at a measly 88g for the 40mm option. It's also available in 50 and 60mm versions.

Core Bike Show 2017
There's a range of carbon and aluminum handlebars and stems, as well as a suspension seat post with 50mm travel, which is apparently their most popular product!




Wider Range Hope Tech Cassette and Oval Chain Rings

Hope have kept an open mind towards the oval ring concept, with their own design department taking different views on the idea. They have, however, left it up to you decide and now offer both their standard retainer rings and a new oval option.


Core Bike Show 2017
They will, of course, come in a variety of different colors to match your taste. Prices start at 40 GBP for the standard ring and 50 GBP for the spiderless ring.

Core Bike Show 2017
More UK machined goodness from Hope as they increase the range of their cassettes with a new 10-48T offering.




Endura's 2017 Lineup

Core Bike Show 2017
New products, updated colors, and tweaks across the board for Endura. There is also an all new pullover (pictured here) that features all the same tried and tested specs, and just in place of the full-length front zip is now an extra cargo hold for trail essentials.

Being Scotland born and bred, Endura knows a thing or two about riding in grim weather and thankfully their clothing lineup reflects this. Endura has a broad spectrum of products which have been given a facelift for the new year.


Core Bike Show 2017
There are fresh colors and designs on most products.

Core Bike Show 2017
The women's MT500 and Singletracks jackets, as well as the MT500 spray trousers, sport the same refinements.
Core Bike Show 2017
The Spray trousers have new stretch bands cut in to help maneuverability and improving the feel when on the trails.
Core Bike Show 2017
The new MT500 helmet is expected this spring and will feature the Koroyd tubular core system to further improve protection. Endura apparently employs larger diameter Koroyd tubing over what's used in the Smith helmets in an effort to improve ventilation.




Hiplok AIRLOK and Z-LOK


Core Bike Show 2017
Dubbed as the ''world's first high-security bike storage hanger,'' the AIRLOK has been designed to gold-level security. Basically, the wall is going before the lock does. They are available for pre-order on AIRLOK's website.

Core Bike Show 2017
Another thing that caught our eye was the cable-tie inspired Z-LOK which would be ideal for days in the bike park when you need to grab a drink or lunch. They're super light, compact, and will fit easily in a pocket. The Z-LOK is sold in pairs, and they're available in multiple colors for 14.99 GBP.
27 Comments

  • + 9
 What's the point of badge engineering the Fox Transfer? Just another SKU# to keep track of.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Probably so it'll match when they stick it on a bike with Marzocchi fork and shock.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @nuttypoolog: Just like why they make a kashima version. gotta be matchies
[Reply]
  • + 1
 When you consider that Fox likely has SKU#s for each piece of each product they manufacture (including non-mtb suspension products), adding another 4-5 is really a non-issue.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 USE will have to get around Odyssey's patent on their "elementary" stem before they can sell that thing... i still want it though!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 It's been for sale for a while now. Read a review, the only one I could find, it wasn't a good one.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @mgolder: got a link for the stem review...it looks rad!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Was thinking that looked lot like the G sport stem. If it's made anything like the 90's USE stuff it'll fall apart, crack, bend
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ledude: I think it was in one of the uk magazines. Will have a scan through and see if I can find it. I was willing it to be good because I really like the look of it.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mgolder: think its in mbr this month, 7/10 rings a bell
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @the-wylie-man: Not got this months, was maybe 2 months at the most ago. Definitely didn't get 7/10 in the one I saw.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Nice almost invisible stem! I wouldn't buy it, I think it's playing with fire :-D
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The Joe Blow push/pull looks interesting. For those of us lacking 20/20 vision, placing the gauge at the top of the barrel is a nice touch.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Do Hope sell their Pro 4 hubs with their proprietary driver to fit their own cassette, or do you have to buy the hub with a shimano or sram xd driver and then by the hope driver on top of that?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 That stem looks like you'll save some weight when it snaps and smashes all your teeth out
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Wow - thank God those lights are "progressive"...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 But are they Boost compatible?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Watch out for Riley Jenner on the Polygon team this years that lad is going places.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 48T cassette, good lord - the derailleur will be dragging on the ground.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That mt7 looks delightful!
[Reply]
  • + 0
 The Easton Haven stem is great. Beautiful CNC and finish.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Endura is the new enduro....
[Reply]
