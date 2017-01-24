More Randoms - Core Bike Show 2017





Race Face Turbine R 35 Stem







With options ranging from a stubby 32mm up to 70mm, the Turbine R should cater to a variety of needs. With options ranging from a stubby 32mm up to 70mm, the Turbine R should cater to a variety of needs.

The 50mm version weighs 138g, and the stem will cost 89.95 GBP - check your distributor for local pricing. The 50mm version weighs 138g, and the stem will cost 89.95 GBP - check your distributor for local pricing.





Fresh for 2017, Race Face have added to their stem range with the new Turbine R 35. Developed using technology from the Easton Haven stem, the engineers have set out to optimize the balance between strength and weight. Exclusively made for 35mm diameter bars, the CNCd aluminum stem comes in at 138g for the 50mm option. It's available in lengths of 32, 40, 50, 60 and 70mm, but only in black, and it will retail for 89.95 GBP in the UK. (Check with your local distributors for pricing)







Polygon Collosus Custom Colors





Tucked away in the corner of one of the halls was this Polygon Collosus with a fresh blue paint job that will be on the UK race team's bikes this year. Speaking to the dealer about it revealed a neat option we never knew about - Polygon can produce custom colors to suit your taste, although they'll be in the same layout as the standard design. Tucked away in the corner of one of the halls was this Polygon Collosus with a fresh blue paint job that will be on the UK race team's bikes this year. Speaking to the dealer about it revealed a neat option we never knew about - Polygon can produce custom colors to suit your taste, although they'll be in the same layout as the standard design.







Marzocchi Transfer Dropper Post







If you thought that this looks all too familiar, you'd be right. The Marzocchi Transfer is a rebadged and rebranded Fox Transfer. If you thought that this looks all too familiar, you'd be right. The Marzocchi Transfer is a rebadged and rebranded Fox Transfer.

Coming in a black anodized finish, 125mm drop and 30.9 or 31.6mm diameters, the post will set you back 299.95 GBP. Coming in a black anodized finish, 125mm drop and 30.9 or 31.6mm diameters, the post will set you back 299.95 GBP.









Evoc First Aid Kit





Nestled amongst the punchy colors of Evoc's bag range was this waterproof first aid kit that's available in two sizes. Nestled amongst the punchy colors of Evoc's bag range was this waterproof first aid kit that's available in two sizes.







The larger kit has a 3L capacity, weighs in at 540g, and is packed with a wide range of medical gear, ideal for those longer or more remote mountain missions. The larger kit has a 3L capacity, weighs in at 540g, and is packed with a wide range of medical gear, ideal for those longer or more remote mountain missions.

The smaller option is around half the size at 380g, features a more compact kit list, and is perfect for day rides or to sit tucked away in your pack. Check with your local shop for pricing, but they retail for 44.99 and 74.99 GBP in the UK. The smaller option is around half the size at 380g, features a more compact kit list, and is perfect for day rides or to sit tucked away in your pack. Check with your local shop for pricing, but they retail for 44.99 and 74.99 GBP in the UK.









Exposure Lights





Not only bumping up their lumens, Exposure has further honed their reflex technology on certain models. The intelligent system which optimizes power output to match your riding has become more progressive and faster reacting for this year. Not only bumping up their lumens, Exposure has further honed their reflex technology on certain models. The intelligent system which optimizes power output to match your riding has become more progressive and faster reacting for this year.









Danny MacAskill's signature Magura MT7



Asides from his name on the front, the difference between this brake the standard MT7 is the intricate lever that has some clever engineering on closer inspection. The 'HC3' brake lever allows the user to further fine tune the brake to their preference, with the outer edge of the lever independently adjustable in three positions. This alters the mechanical ratio, giving the user the chance to dial in the scale of bite adjustment.







The lever, which is motorcycle inspired, is unique to the MacAskill brake for now, but the option for Magura's other brake platforms is coming. The lever, which is motorcycle inspired, is unique to the MacAskill brake for now, but the option for Magura's other brake platforms is coming.

Magura have used the same four-piston caliper from the standard MT7. Magura have used the same four-piston caliper from the standard MT7.









TSG Presto Goggle







The key feature of the Presto goggle is the super low profile frame that allows for a good field of view. In the box will be an iridium mirror look and clear lens. The key feature of the Presto goggle is the super low profile frame that allows for a good field of view. In the box will be an iridium mirror look and clear lens.

The lens pops in and out pretty hassle free, although they are only available in black at the moment, and at a price of around the 80 GBP. The lens pops in and out pretty hassle free, although they are only available in black at the moment, and at a price of around the 80 GBP.







Topeak Joe Blow Twin Turbo Pump





Topeak's Joe Blow pumps have long been a market staple. Their latest model comes in the form of the Twin Turbo, which uses both the push and pulls of every stroke to provide a claimed 40% saving of time and effort. Topeak's Joe Blow pumps have long been a market staple. Their latest model comes in the form of the Twin Turbo, which uses both the push and pulls of every stroke to provide a claimed 40% saving of time and effort.







The gauge is clear and concise, and the pump features an extra long hose. The gauge is clear and concise, and the pump features an extra long hose.

The SmartHead saves the need to swap the internals to suit Presta or Schrader. The Twin Turbo retails for 179.99 GBP. The SmartHead saves the need to swap the internals to suit Presta or Schrader. The Twin Turbo retails for 179.99 GBP.









USE Ultimate Component Collection





Being under the same banner as Exposure lights, the guys at Ultimate Sports Engineering have admitted to a refocus on the componentry with new bars, stems, and seat posts on offer. Being under the same banner as Exposure lights, the guys at Ultimate Sports Engineering have admitted to a refocus on the componentry with new bars, stems, and seat posts on offer.







This stem is patent-pending and weighs in at a measly 88g for the 40mm option. It's also available in 50 and 60mm versions. This stem is patent-pending and weighs in at a measly 88g for the 40mm option. It's also available in 50 and 60mm versions.

There's a range of carbon and aluminum handlebars and stems, as well as a suspension seat post with 50mm travel, which is apparently their most popular product! There's a range of carbon and aluminum handlebars and stems, as well as a suspension seat post with 50mm travel, which is apparently their most popular product!









Wider Range Hope Tech Cassette and Oval Chain Rings



Hope have kept an open mind towards the oval ring concept, with their own design department taking different views on the idea. They have, however, left it up to you decide and now offer both their standard retainer rings and a new oval option.







They will, of course, come in a variety of different colors to match your taste. Prices start at 40 GBP for the standard ring and 50 GBP for the spiderless ring. They will, of course, come in a variety of different colors to match your taste. Prices start at 40 GBP for the standard ring and 50 GBP for the spiderless ring.

More UK machined goodness from Hope as they increase the range of their cassettes with a new 10-48T offering. More UK machined goodness from Hope as they increase the range of their cassettes with a new 10-48T offering.









Endura's 2017 Lineup





New products, updated colors, and tweaks across the board for Endura. There is also an all new pullover (pictured here) that features all the same tried and tested specs, and just in place of the full-length front zip is now an extra cargo hold for trail essentials. New products, updated colors, and tweaks across the board for Endura. There is also an all new pullover (pictured here) that features all the same tried and tested specs, and just in place of the full-length front zip is now an extra cargo hold for trail essentials.



Being Scotland born and bred, Endura knows a thing or two about riding in grim weather and thankfully their clothing lineup reflects this. Endura has a broad spectrum of products which have been given a facelift for the new year.







There are fresh colors and designs on most products. There are fresh colors and designs on most products.

The women's MT500 and Singletracks jackets, as well as the MT500 spray trousers, sport the same refinements. The women's MT500 and Singletracks jackets, as well as the MT500 spray trousers, sport the same refinements.

The Spray trousers have new stretch bands cut in to help maneuverability and improving the feel when on the trails. The Spray trousers have new stretch bands cut in to help maneuverability and improving the feel when on the trails. The new MT500 helmet is expected this spring and will feature the Koroyd tubular core system to further improve protection. Endura apparently employs larger diameter Koroyd tubing over what's used in the Smith helmets in an effort to improve ventilation. The new MT500 helmet is expected this spring and will feature the Koroyd tubular core system to further improve protection. Endura apparently employs larger diameter Koroyd tubing over what's used in the Smith helmets in an effort to improve ventilation.









Hiplok AIRLOK and Z-LOK



