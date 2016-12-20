Cowboys, Gold and Grizzlies - Video

Dec 20, 2016 at 10:09
Dec 20, 2016
by Freehub Magazine  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Cowboys, Gold & Grizzlies

by FreehubMag
Views: 7,804    Faves: 66    Comments: 3


Cowboys, Gold & Grizzlies // Riding BC's Chilcotin Country with Wade Simmons and Andrew Shandro

Settled between British Columbia’s coastal mountains and Interior Plateau, the Chilcotin Range is rugged and wild. Even though it’s only two hours north of the mecca that is Whistler, it’s one of the best places to go get lost on your bike. Miners first landed in the area in the mid-1800s, tearing the hills apart in search of gold, and in the process creating most of the trails and roads that still stand today.

The vast and harsh landscape has been drawing bikers in since the early days—when 4130 Chromoly steel frames and cantilever brakes were state-of-the-art. Wade Simmons made his first trek to the Chilcotins in 1994, and thanks to the addicting nature of the trails, he’s been back every summer since, this year with Andrew Shandro. The allure of the Chilcotins is palpable, and the view isn’t bad either.

We've teamed up with Bell Helmets to offer FREE online access to the print feature of Cowboys, Gold & Grizzlies from our most recent issue. Create a trial account for 48-hour access here.

Wade Simmons on a descent in the Chilcotins. From Freehub Magazine s Cowboys Gold amp Grizzlies video and article.


You can also check out the full story in print with Freehub Magazine Issue 7.4, which is on sale now. Pinkbike readers save 40% on print subscriptions with our Shared Reader Discount.


Freehub Magazine Issue 7.4 | The Adventure & Escape Issue

Freehub Magazine Issue 7.4 Cover Photo Joey Schusler TOC Photo Margus Riga
Cover Photo: Joey Schusler | Art: Graham Smith | Rider: Carston Oliver | TOC Photo: Margus Riga
MENTIONS: @FreehubMag / @BellBikeHelmets
Must Read This Week
Is Santa Cruz Developing a Long-Travel 29er?
113890 views
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
72373 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
67636 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
58437 views
Ryan Leech's Flat Pedal Challenge
49588 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
46958 views
Win a Full Giro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43509 views
Pinkbike Poll - How Much Dropper Post Travel Do You Prefer?
37251 views






14 Comments

  • + 16
 I thought I would see at least one of the things in the title....Still a great video that captures the point of mountain biking.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Shandro is basically a grizzly and a cowboy in one, and his riding is gold!
[Reply]
  • + 11
 Wade Simons not in his onesie?
[Reply]
  • + 10
 no grizzlies I'm disappointed...
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Yeah Andrew and Wade have both done Rampage. I would call both of them the God fathers of free ride. Nice mellow vibe to this vid. All about getting out and sharing the ride with a good friend.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 two of the best spokesmen of the sport to this day
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Good fall riding in a gorgeous place. Game on! wait, its winter.... sigh.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 One more day til Winter starts ????
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Great music and nice vid! I've always been a blues fan and this songs fits the vid to a tee! Big Grin
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Hey, where's the onesie?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 When did Simmons start carrying a pillow in his jersey?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Dad bods doublepack
[Reply]
  • + 5
 You mean they look completely normal?
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I love this country .
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039093
Mobile Version of Website