Crankworx Reveals 2017 World Tour Dates

Feb 2, 2017
by Official Crankworx  
Loic Bruni during the Crankworx Rotorua DH presented by iXS at Crankworx in Rotorua New Zealand on March 13 2016. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx
Loic Bruni pins it to the win in the Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by iXS. Photo by Clint Trahan/Crankworx


CRANKWORX OFFICIAL─The Crankworx World Tour will host 29 days of competition in four global locations this year, delivering the most hours of mountain biking coverage on air today.

The final dates are now set. Crankworx will broadcast from Rotorua, New Zealand, March 25 to April 2, before moving to Les Gets, France, June 14-18, and Innsbruck, Austria, June 21-25. The World Tour then returns to its Canadian home base of Whistler, British Columbia for its traditional dates of August 11-20 for what's anticipated to be one of its biggest showdowns.

“Last year, we saw a really great battle for the King and Queen of Crankworx and, with the addition of Crankworx Innsbruck for 2017, we are seeing even more athletes committing to the season-long race for the Crown.

"Every year there is $25,000 up for grabs for both the King and Queen and the titles really reward the best all-round mountain bikers in the world. So it's definitely caught the athletes' attention and we know the competition is going to be stiff,” says Darren Kinnaird, General Manager of the Crankworx World Tour.

Crankworx World Tour 2017 - Shaping the Next Dimension

by officialcrankworx
With the World Tour expansion into its first German-speaking country comes additional Crankworx coverage. All four locations will host at least eight hours of live broadcast online, through Crankworx.com and Pinkbike, and all four events in the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle will be featured on Red Bull TV. In select countries, fans will also find coverage on regular network television, both live and after the festivals.

“Our continued commitment to engage mountain biking fans around the world with high-quality mountain biking coverage, across the widest variety of gravity-fed mountain biking disciplines, is unmatched.

“We provide live and post-event highlight shows of slopestyle, downhill, dual speed and style, pump track and enduro. And for 2017, we will venture further into network television, exposing the sport to entirely new audiences,” says Kinnaird.

The World Tour opens on the flowy dirt gold of Rotorua, where volcanic geysers punctuate breathtaking lake views and dense fern forests. The riding is fast and fun, and the festival has grown to include two weekends as the GIANT Toa Enduro, which opens the week-and-a-half-long festival, becomes the inaugural round of the 2017 Enduro World Series.

“Expanding the festival to nine days of fun is a natural move for the event, especially with the return of the Enduro World Series. Being the first event on the international mountain biking calendar, means we have grown at an exponential rate, and a longer festival just means more awesome days of world-class riding with some of the best athletes on the planet,” says Tak Mutu, Crankworx Rotorua event organizer.

Szymon Godziek cliffhanger backflip. Crankworx Les Gets Best Trick. Photo by Sean St. Denis
Szymon Godziek throws down a cliffhanger backflip in the Crankworx Les Gets Best Trick competition. Photo: Sean St. Denis/Crankworx

Visiting the sharp peaks of the Alps, in Les Gets, France, for stop two, the World Tour then takes in the unprecedented expanse of lift-accessed riding in the Porte du Soleil. As a founding location of gravity-mountain biking, Les Gets brings fans to the heart of the sport and the site of a tour favourite, the Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS.

Crankworx
Coming into the finish for the win, Remi Thirion defeats the mud in the Crankworx Les Gets Downhill presented by iXS. Photo: Sean St. Denis/Crankworx

“We are certainly looking forward to launching the first European Crankworx leg and building the audience of loyal mountain biking fans who came out for the first year ready to cheer their heroes—in drier weather conditions, of course,” says Benjamin Mugnier, Crankworx Les Gets organizer.

Crankworx Announces a Fourth Tour Stop for 2017
Karin Seiler-Lall announces Crankworx Innsbruck last August during Red Bull Joyride. Photo: Sean St. Denis/Crankworx

As a destination well-versed in hosting large mountain events, Innsbruck is poised to make its mark on the 2017 World Tour, introducing Crankworx and a new bike park for 2017. The internationally-renown trail-building team Gravity Logic, who carved famous Whistler Mountain Bike Park trails like A-Line and Dirt Merchant, are building the trails, and Innsbruck’s many mountain lovers are expecting to be riding come Crankworx.

“The world-class mountain biking competitions Crankworx will bring are definitely going to catch the eye of Innsbruck’s many mountain sports enthusiasts, just as we expect international athletes, and spectators, will be fascinated by Innsbruck and its alpine atmosphere,” says Karin Seiler-Lall, Innsbruck Tourism CEO and host for Crankworx Innsbruck.

Crankworx Announces a Fourth Tour Stop for 2017
Mountain biking above the city of Innsbruck. Photo: Contributed

The new trails will be built in Bikepark Innsbruck, on Nockspitze Mountain, overlooking the historic city centre. The park will serve as ground zero for the slopestyle, pump track, and dual speed and style events, as well as the expo and demo zones, while the downhill starts in the park and spreads to the neighbouring village of Götzens.

Whistler will be the 10-day culminating celebration of mountain biking Crankworx fans love and expect. For 14 years, Crankworx Whistler has defined this sport as a place where industry, athletes, and fans align to establish what mountain biking means and where it is heading.

Crankworx Whistler Fox Air DH 2016
Bas van Steenbergen fist pumps his victory in the Fox air DH after waiting through 20 riders for the win at Crankworx Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan/Crankworx

Thomas Genon pulls out a final trick against competitor Jakub Vencl on his way down the Crankworx Whistler CLIF Bar Dual Speed amp Style. Photo by Clint Trahan.
Thomas Genon pulls out a final trick against competitor Jakub Vencl on his way down the CLIF Bar Dual Speed & Style at Crankworx Whistler. Photo: Clint Trahan/Crankworx

The crowds at Crankworx Whistler were epic this year with a full 30 000 for Joyride.
The crowds at Crankworx Whistler reached 30,000 people in 2016. Photo: Scott Robarts/Crankworx

at Crankworx in Rotorua New Zealand. Photo by Clint Trahan Crankworx
Nicholi Rogatkin lands 'The Twister' at Crankworx Rotorua, a full 1080 rotation. Photo: Clint Trahan with editing by Oli Da Costa/Crankworx

Brett Rheeder Red Bull Joyride Crankworx Whistler 2016. Photo Sean StDenis
Brett Rheeder soars to victory at Red Bull Joyride in Whistler after a winning streak in the quest for the Triple Crown of Slopestyle in 2015. Photo: Sean St. Denis/Crankworx


27 Comments

  • + 69
 A few more of these and we won't need UCI anymore. I like the way this is heading.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 I was about to post the same thing then saw your comment. I couldn't agree more.
[Reply]
  • - 21
flag Pedalen (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold) show comment
 Oh yes we do, these f-in "brought to you by...", "sponsered by...", "supported by...." in every sentence make's my jimmies rustle.

WE CAN SEE YOUR BANNERS ALL OVER THE PLACE, I DON'T WANT YOUR SHIT
[Reply]
  • + 22
 @Pedalen: That 'shit' is what is paying the competitors their salaries to RIDE BIKES FOR A LIVING. It's also how they pay out way more than the UCI for prize money. Don't like it, don't watch. I assume you don't watch any other sport with sponsors do you?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Absolutely agree !!!!
[Reply]
  • + 14
 I guess they did a demographic study and came to the conclusion that America doesn't give a crap about crankworx. (Or they just figure west coast folks will drive up to BC)
Personally I'd love to see them take a risk and see what a Mountain Creek, Keystone or NorthStar event. All are near big population centers (at least as near whistler is to Vancouver)
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Thanks Trump.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I think the way its doing it will happen soon! the freeride is growing together with the events, hope one day we see those big events spread all over the continents.
[Reply]
  • + 5
 yes, mountain creek being so close to NYC there has to be a huge crowd.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 The original Crankworks expansion was in the states it was Crankworks Colorado in Winter Park for a number of years. Not sure what happened but Crankworks pulled out and it's now Colorado Freeride Fest.
[Reply]
  • - 2
 How come every time a race calendar gets announced there's always Americans complaining there's no event near them, either shows that Americans think they are entitled to all the best events or America really is lacking in something required for them. At least you have Rampage.
[Reply]
  • + 13
 @maglor: The American Ski resorts refuse to pay the way out of line UCI fees for a World Cup. They make too much money in the winter for skiing, they don't really need the UCI. As for Crankworx, we just want to see a great event up close like everyone else. We are fans just as much as anyone else on Pinkbike. It isn't about entitlement, it's wanted to see the event without have to cross an ocean or border crossing. We truly apologies for inconveniencing you with our love of the sport and wanting to see the best of the best up close.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 they should do it at highland
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @maglor: You have fort william 3 hours away from you every year. You aren't really in a position to comment on us wishing we had top level events within reasonable distance. Yes, we do have Rampage....know how far that is from a main mountain biking population center? 9 hours from Denver, over 4 hours from Salt Lake City which is in the same STATE. It doesn't make us entitled, just wishful thinking is all.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ianswilson815: Thanks sir....I live in Denver , excellent points.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ianswilson815: If you live in the south of the uk (and are therefor a massive southern fairy by the way Razz ) Then fort william is about 9 hours away. Thats a long way when everything is next door here.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @Paul7189: True....or those "massive southern fairies" as you call them can just take a $50 hop flight to Toulouse plus a 1:45 drive to get to Lourdes....options a-plenty.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 Awesome! But if there are four stops, can you still call it the "Triple" Crown of Slopestyle? Sorry, just having some deep thoughts while I eat my Cheerios and catch up on PB. Let's get some four-centric ideas going here:
[Reply]
  • + 6
 the PGA has the skins game, maybe we could have the four-skins game...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Regular or Honey-Nut? Sorry, I skipped breakfast and you've made me hungry...

An obvious choice might be "Quadruple" Crown of Slopestyle. But perhaps a better choice would be Quartette de Slopestyle. I don't know, but it should be something fancy given all of the fancy resorts where they'll be held.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @lobohusky: regular, with lots of blueberries. I never skip breakfast!
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Stoked.
Stoked
Stoked
Stoked
Stoked
Did I mention how stoked I was?
(Really stoked)
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @Lookinforit, I am really getting sick of your ambiguity. I for one am STOKED! You really need to make up your mind and tell the Pinkbike world how you feel about this news. :-D
[Reply]
  • + 6
 It must be a lot of worx organising all of that.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Crankworx is really awesome but I wish the organisers would tap a few more of the big names in DH to attend the Rotorua event. A lot of them are in Queenstown for offseason training anyway so hopefully it shouldn't be a biggie to bring them up to Rotorua as well.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Was anyone else getting some weird trails on the video, or did someone just slip me something?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 This gave me the chills
[Reply]

