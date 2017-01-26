Danny MacAskill’s Bike Setup for A Wee Day Out

Jan 26, 2017 at 16:09
Jan 26, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Mountain bikers spend a load of time talking about bike setup this, and bike setup that, and there's not much point denying that there is an interest in how the pro riders set up their bikes. However, a lot of that curiosity is more commonly steered at the downhill and enduro bikes of our favorite riders, or those that ride the same equipment at least, but have you ever wondered what someone like Chris Akrigg or Danny MacAskill does for setup?

This is by no means a thorough look at how Danny had his bike set up for his latest video, A Wee Day Out, but it's always interesting to see what other riders do (or don't do for that matter) when it comes to bike setup. Considering that Danny rides off obstacles that 99% of us mere mortals would never even dream of, his setup is going to be quite different to the rest of us, but it's interesting in any case.


bigquotesIt's incredibly strong—it's been run over by a 450kg hay bale multiple times and thrown off so many drops. It's definitely held up way better than I could have hoped for. – Danny MacAskill

Danny’s Santa Cruz 5010 CC specs:
• Bar: Santa Cruz 800 carbon bars
• Stem: Easton Haven stem
• Brakes: Magura MT7 RaceLine 203 rotors (front and rear)
• Fork: Rockshox Pike 130mm travel
• Dropper post: Rockshox Reverb 130mm
• Rear shock: Fox float DPS
• Wheels: Industry nine hubs and black carbon rims
• Tires: Continental Barron 2.4 with apex casing (front and rear)

