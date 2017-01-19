DarkFEST is Coming - Teaser

Pure Darkness is back! After building the biggest step up ever seen last year, everyone’s favourite crew of maniacs are heading back to South Africa in February once again… But this time inviting the FEST boys along with them to host the first official FEST Series event of 2017.
Sam Reynolds leads the charge back down to the Garden Route Trail Park in Knysna, South Africa.
Whilst Macduff is still resting up (hopefully he'll make it out to ride) this year I'm calling on three of my favourite builders; Nico Vink (LooseFEST) Clemens Kaudela (Nine Knights) and Dylan Stone (Pure Darkness 2 and 3) to come out to help. This is my favourite spot on earth because there are really no limits on building so with 3 weeks and these lads on machines I know we are going to build the sickest jumps of all time! I'm so hyped on the fusion of Pure Darkness and the FEST Series, we are all about making massive jumps and having good times, I know it's a recipe for pure madness! - Sam Reynolds
The riders list is one of the gnarliest of all time, including:
Sam Reynolds, Matt Macduff Danny Pace Andreu Lacondeguy Cam Zink Graham Agassiz Kyle Jameson Nico Vink Kurt Sorge Clemens Kaudela Dylan Stone Adolf Silva Ethan Nell
Alongside filming the riders will have the chance to win a few rider judged awards throughout the week; - Best Trick - Best Line - Spank Bikes mega whip off - Dark King – The best dude of the week! - Biggest Slam- Presented by Master of Dirt
