DarkFEST is Coming - Teaser

Whilst Macduff is still resting up (hopefully he'll make it out to ride) this year I'm calling on three of my favourite builders; Nico Vink (LooseFEST) Clemens Kaudela (Nine Knights) and Dylan Stone (Pure Darkness 2 and 3) to come out to help. This is my favourite spot on earth because there are really no limits on building so with 3 weeks and these lads on machines I know we are going to build the sickest jumps of all time! I'm so hyped on the fusion of Pure Darkness and the FEST Series, we are all about making massive jumps and having good times, I know it's a recipe for pure madness! - Sam Reynolds