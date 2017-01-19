VIDEOS

DarkFEST is Coming - Teaser

Jan 19, 2017
by Pure Darkness  
DarkFest is Coming...

by PureDarkness
DarkFEST 2017- February 6th-20th

Pure Darkness is back! After building the biggest step up ever seen last year, everyone’s favourite crew of maniacs are heading back to South Africa in February once again… But this time inviting the FEST boys along with them to host the first official FEST Series event of 2017.

Sam Reynolds leads the charge back down to the Garden Route Trail Park in Knysna, South Africa.

bigquotesWhilst Macduff is still resting up (hopefully he'll make it out to ride) this year I'm calling on three of my favourite builders; Nico Vink (LooseFEST) Clemens Kaudela (Nine Knights) and Dylan Stone (Pure Darkness 2 and 3) to come out to help. This is my favourite spot on earth because there are really no limits on building so with 3 weeks and these lads on machines I know we are going to build the sickest jumps of all time! I'm so hyped on the fusion of Pure Darkness and the FEST Series, we are all about making massive jumps and having good times, I know it's a recipe for pure madness! - Sam Reynolds

Pure Darkness 3

The riders list is one of the gnarliest of all time, including:

Sam Reynolds,
Matt Macduff
Danny Pace
Andreu Lacondeguy
Cam Zink
Graham Agassiz
Kyle Jameson
Nico Vink
Kurt Sorge
Clemens Kaudela
Dylan Stone
Adolf Silva
Ethan Nell

Alongside filming the riders will have the chance to win a few rider judged awards throughout the week;
- Best Trick
- Best Line
- Spank Bikes mega whip off
- Dark King – The best dude of the week!
- Biggest Slam- Presented by Master of Dirt


Pure Darkness 3

Darkfest logo banner

For more updates and build photos throughout January follow @puredarkness_ , @monsterenergy, @samreynolds26 and the rest of the boys! We can’t wait until February!

@TheFEST
11 Comments

  • + 4
 Oh man... that is a stacked rider list. Killer format too - this event looks EPIC.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 bring semenuk and rogatkin too ! pretty sure he could make a quadruple tailwhip on that step up
[Reply]
  • + 1
 good call RedBurn . this darkFEST riders line up is simply top shelf though . all time selections and varieties . pretty sure this will go down as quite a big deal .
[Reply]
  • + 2
 dang dude this is totally gnarlly
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Get Daryl Brown there lads, I wanna see his silly height off that jump. Orbit!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Oh man I cant wait !! and I hope they DESTROYED the loop of the death ... ( 11 111 dollars .... just wasted)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 oohh this gonna be rad!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Small men, big Mountain- love it
[Reply]
  • + 1
 13 guys hit large jumps on their bikes
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sweet something to look forward to while waiting for WC season to start!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



