DarkFEST: The Build Has Begun - Video

Jan 27, 2017
by Pure Darkness  
Darkfest - Week 1 Build Update

by PureDarkness
Views: 227    Faves: 8    Comments: 2


The boys from Pure Darkness are back at The Garden Route Trail Park, but this time the plans are a bit different. Sam Reynolds has brought 2 master builders with him, Clemens Kaudela and Nico Vink to make the massive jumps even more crazy for DarkFEST!

DarkFEST The Build Has Begun - Video

dig till dark It s always dark here

bigquotesI brought Clemens and Nico to help me make the jumps bigger and darker than ever! These guys really know what they're doing and this year will have massive plans - Sam

Judging the size of things on video is often very misleading and both the newcomers were very surprised at the size of these jumps, but they dove right into the diggers and got to work. Adding new lines, tweaking a few things to make it more friendly for DH bikes and smoothing the eroded lips and landings was first on the cards.

DarkFEST The Build Has Begun - Video

bigquotesWhen I first got here and saw the step up and the site my thoughts were, go big or go home...man, maybe I should have stayed at home. - Clemens

serious discussion

The infamous giant step up now has 2 hipped landings on either side and the right line leads into a left hip on the last jump of the line, which looks absolutely insane. They are also busy with the new 80ft jump over the run in to the step up, which will make for some spectacular shots with guys jumping over each other going mach 1!

bigquotesWhen Sam showed me the jumps, I was blown away by the sheer size of these things. Pretty nervous to ride them to be honest - Nico

the happiest digger driver

Having 2 diggers here now means that the speed of progress has doubled. You can literally watch the jumps grow. Nico is loving it too much and spending all day in them getting things dialled in.

A bit of rain came through on Wednesday, which slowed down the building, but made the dirt tacky and perfect to work with, so it's guns blazing again and can't wait to see the rest of the ideas come to life.

Lots more plans to unfold, keep an eye out for the week 2 update before all the FEST boys come down to shred the goodness!

DarkFEST The Build Has Begun - Video

Darkfest partners

MENTIONS: @TheFEST
