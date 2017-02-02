DarkFEST Week 2: First Hits - Video





Blasting into week 2 and the build is getting serious! The boys are working overtime and things are starting to look incredible.









Captain C dog and his mega machine.













Yup... That's a big gap.



It wasn't all sunshine and easy digging, though, storms rolling through Knysna made for some big puddles and some need for some serious drainage.







The boys hit the little dirt jumps down in the Trail Park for a quick warm up before it was time to test the DarkFest beasts!





Clemens showing the hip who's boss.





Nico with some serious swag on the little bike.





Sams new 100% Aircraft DarkFest helmet is a beaut.





Dropping in!





Nico ripping the great white shark fin.





Sam opens up the line! More to come next week!





Last but not least... Mr punk rock himself Matt Macduff is back for a visit and to lend a hand in the epic build!



