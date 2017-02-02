VIDEOS

DarkFEST Week 2: First Hits - Video

Feb 2, 2017
by Pure Darkness  
DarkFEST - Week 2 - Tweaks & Testing

by PureDarkness
Blasting into week 2 and the build is getting serious! The boys are working overtime and things are starting to look incredible.

It s getting hot out here

Captain of this ship
Captain C dog and his mega machine.

Yup... That's a big gap.

It wasn't all sunshine and easy digging, though, storms rolling through Knysna made for some big puddles and some need for some serious drainage.

Sorting the drainage out

The boys hit the little dirt jumps down in the Trail Park for a quick warm up before it was time to test the DarkFest beasts!

Tuck at a little evening jump sesh
Clemens showing the hip who's boss.

1 foot euro
Nico with some serious swag on the little bike.

The sick new DarkFEST lid
Sams new 100% Aircraft DarkFest helmet is a beaut.

world cup panshot TM
Dropping in!

Shark Fin Tester
Nico ripping the great white shark fin.

2nd jump test whip
Sam opens up the line! More to come next week!

Big Air MacDoobs is here
Last but not least... Mr punk rock himself Matt Macduff is back for a visit and to lend a hand in the epic build!

Darkfest partners

MENTIONS: @TheFEST
11 Comments

  • + 6
 The kind of jumps you look at on pinkbike and go "Man they'd be RAD to have a session on" and then see them in real life and just get back in the car and drive off lol
[Reply]
  • + 2
 lol I'd be more terrified of that massive ass wooden loop, like yeah fest series jumps are one thing but matts loop is ridiculous on a whole different level.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @rippin-norco: Idk, i feel like i have a chance of doing that cause my wheels don't leave the ground Razz
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sam proving once again why he's the big air king in my opinion. What a long way he's come from dirt jumps, to the pinnacle of big jump shredding. God only knows what Mr Reynolds has in store for us at this years red bull rampage with practice sessions like this!!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Nice hear some Dirt Shark beats on a mtb edit.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 now if i could just hear them on my spotify
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sam's Helmet is so rad! Don't take that the wrong way
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Sooooo gnarly! This is going to be insane!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Gonna be insaine !!!!! &-)
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Beyond huge!!!
[Reply]

