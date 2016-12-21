Desires and Reality - Video

It’s not an easy task to be Santa Claus. To make people happy is a pretty tough job. Going from house to house with thousands of presents. Especially if everyone desires something else. But did anyone ever wonder what Santa Clause desires for himself? Maybe he’s just a simple person like you and I and the only thing that he really desires at Christmas time is riding his bike and to chill out while watching MTB movies with a beer in hand.Majo ŠkultétySpecial thanks to Šimon and Mirka for the hospitality!