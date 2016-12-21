Desires and Reality - Video

Dec 21, 2016 at 15:06
Dec 21, 2016
by EwiaProduction  
 
DESIRE

by EwiaProduction
It’s not an easy task to be Santa Claus. To make people happy is a pretty tough job. Going from house to house with thousands of presents. Especially if everyone desires something else. But did anyone ever wonder what Santa Clause desires for himself? Maybe he’s just a simple person like you and I and the only thing that he really desires at Christmas time is riding his bike and to chill out while watching MTB movies with a beer in hand.

Rider: Majo Škultéty

Special thanks to Šimon and Mirka for the hospitality!

MENTIONS: @EwiaProduction / @ride100percent
8 Comments

  • + 10
 Snow good!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Boom! Thats an awesome edit, your last one is on my all-time fav list, this one follows on an instant. So nice pictures and scenery, love it! Riding is also on-spot!
[Reply]
  • + 3
 freakin awesome! wow
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looks like there's snow off season in Slovakia
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Content on here has been unreal lately
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Banger edit no doubt
[Reply]
  • + 1
 VOD worthy for sure!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



