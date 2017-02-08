Digging for Galena: The Story of Texas Peak - Trailer

For thousands of years we have been scratching through dirt and rock looking for both sustenance and fortune. Over a century ago, pioneers carved deep into the mountains of B.C.’s remote Kootenay region, risking ruin in exchange for an ore rich in silver, zinc, and lead. They were Digging for Galena.In 2010, Retallack Lodge, a backcountry skiing operation in the heart of Galena country, started carving mountain bike trails through their 1.5 million acre tenure. Instead of precious metals, though, they discovered great veins of perfect black dirt.Today, exploration and adventure come full circle with the building of Texas Peak, one of the most adrenaline-packed gravity trails ever created. Using the experienced Retallack Trail Crew, led by freeride legend, Mike Kinrade, with input from Graham Agassiz, Texas Peak drops off of its 8,300-foot namesake summit with spectacular verve, flowing through pristine wilderness, past remnants of the pick and axe pioneers of over a century ago.Join us as we take you on a journey that blurs the lines between here and yesteryear, a story of risk, adventure, and great reward. Watch it everywhere, February 24, 2017.