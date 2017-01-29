RACING

Downmall 2017 - Let's Go Shopping

Jan 29, 2017
by Sebastian Sternemann  
Jan Cepelak ended up 4th.



Downmall 2017


Let's Go Shopping
Photography and Words: Sebastian Sternemann
Jan Cepelak ended up 4th at Downmall Frankfurt this weekend.



After initially starting out in the Czech Republic, Downmall is now in its 8th year, and its 3rd European tour. When it's off season during the northern winter, riders try to find some indoor races.
Downmall brings racing to the cities and shopping centers of Europe.

After 6 stops in 2016, the longest tour ever, there were only 4 races announced for 2017. In the beginning of January came the bad news that the first stop in Essen, Germany, was canceled. The organizers had new safety standards, and Essen was not able to, prepare in time. So the tour in 2017 now has only 3 destinations; Frankfurt, Budapest and Prague.

The My Zeil in Frankfort has a unique glas architecture.
  The My Zeil shopping centre in Frankfurt has a unique glass architecture set over 6 floors.

in the near of the Skyline of Frankfort
The famous Frankfurt skyline.
This are the highest Buildings in Germany
These are the highest buildings in Germany.

The my Zeil does not look like a usual Mall
  My Zeil does not look like a usual mall.

In 2016 the current Urban World Champion Johannes Fischbach from Germany and Czech Tomas Slavic did an exciting battle for the crown. Tomas, one of the founders of this series, was able to get the victory.

This year Fischi will not start because of an injury. In Autumn he broke his collarbone during training in Mallorca and still has problems with it. He hopes to be alright when the World Cup season starts.

Tomas Slavik was also not able to start as he sustained a knee injury just before Downmall. So it was very exciting who to see who was able to win this event.

Ben Moore at the start before the Trackwalk
  Ben Moore at the start before the track walk.

PI=14359595 size=h align=c]Ben is checking out the right line with Daniel Kowalski. This year they changed the track a little bit and built in some new obstacles to slow down the pedal sections.[/PI]

the riders use resin on the tire to get more Grip on the track
The riders use resin on the tires to get more grip on the track. The resin is actually from handball but the federation likes to ban it so it is a new chance to find a new market at the urban races.
looks very glue if u do not pay attention at the pits u have on your clothes
Looks like glue and if you do not pay attention at the pits you will leave with it on your clothes.

Erik Fickeischer at the preparation of there Bikes Benjamin Ehrlich
  Erik Fickeischer at the preparation of the bikes with Benjamin Ehrlich.

Druning the whole event a Dj Plays music and motivate the spectators.
  Druning the whole event a DJ Plays music to motivate the spectators.

Ben Moore looks a little skeptical at the start
  Ben Moore looks a little skeptical at the start.

Last Year it was raining outside the whole day this time we had luck an could stay under the sunny glas roof
  Last year it was raining outside the whole day. This time we had luck and could stay under the sunny glass roof

The fanclub of Benjamin Ehrlich was cheering him down the track
  The fan club of Benjamin Ehrlich was cheering him down the track.

After the first run, there was a suprise as junior Florian Werres almost jumped the escalator into the flat and was 0.2 sec faster than Ben Moore. There were 5 riders within a 1 sec gap.

The Junior Florian Werres was a reallz suprised he geted injured at the Downhill Worldchamps and was able to win the frist run
  Junior Florian Werres was really suprised he got injured at the Downhill World Champs but was able to win the first run here.

Willy Muller at the wing. the put more a few potted flower
  Willy Muller at the wing.

Erik Fickeischer
  Erik Fickeischer.

between the Raceruns the Freestyle rider make a Contest. so the spectators were able to see everytime a rider on the Bike
  Between the race runs the freestyle rider had a contest. So the spectators were able to see every time a rider came by.

Anton Wunscher a new talent on the Bike Last Years he started his Race carrer with some good results
  Anton Wunscher is a new talent on the bike. Last year he started his race career with some good results.

during the freestyle contest a drummer and a Dj bring music to warm up the spectators
  During the freestyle contest a drummer and a DJ bring music to warm up the spectators.

In the freestyle contest there compete bmx rider ..........
  In the freestyle contest there was a bmx category.

and Dirtjumper in different categories
  As well as dirtjumpers.

The Swiss Syndicate rider Noel Niederberger curious at this Urban But he only get into the semi final
  The Swiss Syndicate rider Noel Niederberger was a curious addition at this urban. He made it to the semi-final.

Jonas Gauss at the start of the track
  Jonas Gauss at the start of the track.

The czech people were very strong at this event Jakub Riha a formal 4x racer endet up 3th
  The Czech people were very strong at this event Jakub Riha a formal 4x racer ended up 3rd.

Ben Moore more on the way to his victory
  Ben Moore more on the way to his victory.

Ben Moore was so happy to take the win
  Ben Moore was so happy to take the win.

Results BMX 1. David Jan trick - 360 down whip to whip 2. Vilibald V tek trick - frontflip no hander 3. Konr d Szabo trick - flip triple whip

Results BMX:
1. David Janáč, trick - 360 down whip to whip
2. Vilibald Vítek, trick - frontflip no hander
3. Konrád Szabo, trick - flip triple whip

Results MTB 1. Tom Zejda trick - 360 whip to x-up 2. Damjan Siri ki trick - flip x-up one foot 3. Yannick Romswinckel trick - super tail whip

Results MTB:
1. Tomáš Zejda, trick - 360 whip to x-up
2. Damjan Siriški, trick - flip x-up one foot
3. Yannick Romswinckel, trick - super tail whip

1. Ben Moore UK time 46.63 sec 2. Miki Nevrkla CZE time 46.94 sec 3. Jakub Riha CZE time 47.22 sec

1. Ben Moore (UK), time 46.63 sec
2. Miki Nevrkla (CZE), time 46.94 sec
3. Jakub Riha (CZE), time 47.22 sec

Ben Moore was obviously exhaust after his win.
  Ben Moore was obviously exhausted after his win.

Here is a Video of Ben Moores fast winning run.


Next Weekend the Downmall series stops in Budapest for another exciting "Wintersports" event. Who do you think is able to win?

MENTIONS: @Sebbi89
Must Read This Week
Brandon Semenuk: Negative Infinity - Video
111062 views
2018 World Cup Calendar Released - New Venue
62683 views
Dissecting Specialized's Move to Öhlins Suspension
61859 views
13 Bikes From Core Bike Show 2017
56835 views
More Randoms - Core Bike Show 2017
48633 views
AVS Racing Handguards - Review
47042 views
2017 Norco Sight Carbon - First Look
44257 views
Production Privée's Steel Full Suspension Frame: The Shan Nº5
44242 views

8 Comments

  • + 9
 not at all like the coconut mall in mario cart
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Can't imagine the risk taken "After the first run, there was a suprise as junior Florian Werres almost jumped the escalator into the flat". An inch missed and that would be catastrophic. Would be nice to see the pic or footage of that run though.
[Reply]
  • + 4
 I wish we could have this in the United States.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 All the abandon malls could be put to good use
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Such a crazy event, it seems so lenient but cool they would use a whole mall for an event like that.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 drummer skipped leg day
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Cash me outside
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035865
Mobile Version of Website