





Downmall 2017



Let's Go Shopping Photography and Words: Sebastian Sternemann Jan Cepelak ended up 4th at Downmall Frankfurt this weekend. Jan Cepelak ended up 4th at Downmall Frankfurt this weekend.







After initially starting out in the Czech Republic, Downmall is now in its 8th year, and its 3rd European tour. When it's off season during the northern winter, riders try to find some indoor races.

Downmall brings racing to the cities and shopping centers of Europe.



After 6 stops in 2016, the longest tour ever, there were only 4 races announced for 2017. In the beginning of January came the bad news that the first stop in Essen, Germany, was canceled. The organizers had new safety standards, and Essen was not able to, prepare in time. So the tour in 2017 now has only 3 destinations; Frankfurt, Budapest and Prague.









The famous Frankfurt skyline. The famous Frankfurt skyline. These are the highest buildings in Germany. These are the highest buildings in Germany.







In 2016 the current Urban World Champion Johannes Fischbach from Germany and Czech Tomas Slavic did an exciting battle for the crown. Tomas, one of the founders of this series, was able to get the victory.



This year Fischi will not start because of an injury. In Autumn he broke his collarbone during training in Mallorca and still has problems with it. He hopes to be alright when the World Cup season starts.



Tomas Slavik was also not able to start as he sustained a knee injury just before Downmall. So it was very exciting who to see who was able to win this event.







Ben is checking out the right line with Daniel Kowalski. This year they changed the track a little bit and built in some new obstacles to slow down the pedal sections.





The riders use resin on the tires to get more grip on the track. The resin is actually from handball but the federation likes to ban it so it is a new chance to find a new market at the urban races. The riders use resin on the tires to get more grip on the track. The resin is actually from handball but the federation likes to ban it so it is a new chance to find a new market at the urban races. Looks like glue and if you do not pay attention at the pits you will leave with it on your clothes. Looks like glue and if you do not pay attention at the pits you will leave with it on your clothes.























After the first run, there was a suprise as junior Florian Werres almost jumped the escalator into the flat and was 0.2 sec faster than Ben Moore. There were 5 riders within a 1 sec gap.



























































Results BMX:

1. David Janáč, trick - 360 down whip to whip

2. Vilibald Vítek, trick - frontflip no hander

3. Konrád Szabo, trick - flip triple whip







Results MTB:

1. Tomáš Zejda, trick - 360 whip to x-up

2. Damjan Siriški, trick - flip x-up one foot

3. Yannick Romswinckel, trick - super tail whip







1. Ben Moore (UK), time 46.63 sec

2. Miki Nevrkla (CZE), time 46.94 sec

3. Jakub Riha (CZE), time 47.22 sec







Here is a Video of Ben Moores fast winning run.



