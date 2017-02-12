Downmall 2017: Prague - Series Final

RACING

by Sebastian Sternemann  
Hardtails and Slicks 3 at Downmall Prague Final



Downmall 2017


Prague
Photography and Words: Sebastian Sternemann



With a massive, cheering homecrowd, a TV-broadcast, and the longest track, you can say the Downmall series ended with a bang! The third and final stop of the 2017 Downmall series took place in Prague, the beautiful capital of the Czech Republic. After the short but demanding course of Budapest, Prague came up with a course of the same length as in Frankfurt, Germany. But they had an even bigger finish jump, rounded off with a quarter pipe which offered the BMX and MTB-Slopestyle pros a much better playground. With the shiny luxurious cars in between and the ice rink in front of the mall, Prague felt like the perfect venue for the grand finale – rounded up by the huge crowd which had a lot of homeboys to cheer on. Downmall 2017 – That's a wrap! Three different stops, three different winners and one unique series of urban downhill racing.

  Wintersports: Outside ice skating and inside the Downmall race.

Mariusz Jarek at the wodden obstacle
  Mariusz Jarek at the wooden obstacle.

Marek koch
Marek Å koch.

Not only the freestylers are doing tricks Jan Cepelak is flipping in his racerun
  Not only the freestylers are doing tricks. Jan Cepelak flipped in his race run.

Jakub Riha and his small fans
  Jakub Riha and his little fans.

In Praha was a live broadcast from the Czech TV
  Prague had a live broadcast from the Czech TV. Awesome!

Jonas Gaus preparing his bike
  Jonas Gauss preparing his bike.

Cause the pits were in a tent on the parking lot Michael Prokop is warming his wax to get more grip.
  Because the pits were in a tent in the parking lot, Michael Prokop was warming his wax to get more grip.

The smal fans of Tomas Slavik
  Tomas Slavik also had some younger fans cheering him on.

Prokop is using his grip in the corner
  Prokop is using his grip in the corner.

The Mall has everything fun for the small and the big guy.
  The mall offered everything fun, for the small and the big.

Tomas Slavik try to get another victory
  Tomas Slavik trying to get another victory.

in the were displayed high luxury cars. Denny Tischendorf at the drop
  High luxury cars right between the course while Denny Tischendorf is dropping in.

The german Daniel Kowalski from Team Nicolai Bikebauer at the slow drop.
  The german Daniel Kowalski from Team Nicolai Bikebauer at the slow drop.

Jakub Riha everytime very fast
  Jakub Riha, cornering so fast everytime.

  The final drop was huge, so was the number of spectators.

Miki Nevrkia likes to defend the one
  Miki Nevrkia wants to defend his No. 1 plate.

  Amazing to see so many people enjoying the show.

  Feels like watching the action through a snow globe.

The overall champion ONDREJ TEP NEK from team CTM RACING TEAM
  The overall champion Ondrej Stepanek from team CTM Racing.

Hannes Slavik fokused on the win
  Hannes Slavik fokused on the win.

The lucky winner Hannes Slavik
  The lucky winner Hannes Slavik.

  Results Prague

1. TomÃ¡Å¡ Zejda, trick - 360 tailwhip to x-up, radius - 540
2. Damjan SiriÅ¡ki, trick - frontflip superman, radius - table
3. Ivan Popov, trick - Frontflip no hander, radius - tailwhip

1. David JanÃ¡c, trick - 360 double tailwhip to barspin, radius - whip to bar spin
2. KonrÃ¡d Szabo, trick - 4x tailwhip, radius - fast plant
3. Michal Kovacovic, trick - triple barspin, radius - tailwhip[/PI]

  Winner Budapest

1. Slavik Hannes
2. Tomas Slavik
3. Ondrej Stepanek

  Downmall Tour Slopestye

1. TomÃ¡Å¡ Zejda (CZE)
2. Damjan SiriÅ¡ki (CZE)
3. Ivan Popov (RUS)

1. David JanÃ¡c (CZE)
2. KonrÃ¡d Szabo (HUN)
3. Vilibald VÃ­tek (CZE)

1. Ondrej Å tepÃ¡nek (CZE)
2. TomÃ¡Å¡ SlavÃ­k (CZE)
3. Miki Nevrkla (CZE

Here is the race run of the overall winner ONDŘEJ ŠTĚPÁNEK from team CTM Racing Team.
Final run of ONDŘEJ ŠTĚPÁNEK Downmall Praha

by Sebbi89
