Downmall 2017: Prague - Series Final

With a massive, cheering homecrowd, a TV-broadcast, and the longest track, you can say the Downmall series ended with a bang! The third and final stop of the 2017 Downmall series took place in Prague, the beautiful capital of the Czech Republic. After the short but demanding course of Budapest, Prague came up with a course of the same length as in Frankfurt, Germany. But they had an even bigger finish jump, rounded off with a quarter pipe which offered the BMX and MTB-Slopestyle pros a much better playground. With the shiny luxurious cars in between and the ice rink in front of the mall, Prague felt like the perfect venue for the grand finale – rounded up by the huge crowd which had a lot of homeboys to cheer on. Downmall 2017 – That's a wrap! Three different stops, three different winners and one unique series of urban downhill racing.
Wintersports: Outside ice skating and inside the Downmall race.
Mariusz Jarek at the wooden obstacle.
Marek Å koch.
Not only the freestylers are doing tricks. Jan Cepelak flipped in his race run.
Jakub Riha and his little fans.
Prague had a live broadcast from the Czech TV. Awesome!
Jonas Gauss preparing his bike.
Because the pits were in a tent in the parking lot, Michael Prokop was warming his wax to get more grip.
Tomas Slavik also had some younger fans cheering him on.
Prokop is using his grip in the corner.
The mall offered everything fun, for the small and the big.
Tomas Slavik trying to get another victory.
High luxury cars right between the course while Denny Tischendorf is dropping in.
The german Daniel Kowalski from Team Nicolai Bikebauer at the slow drop.
Jakub Riha, cornering so fast everytime.
The final drop was huge, so was the number of spectators.
Miki Nevrkia wants to defend his No. 1 plate.
Amazing to see so many people enjoying the show.
Feels like watching the action through a snow globe.
The overall champion Ondrej Stepanek from team CTM Racing.
