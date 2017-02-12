Downmall 2017: Prague - Series Final







With a massive, cheering homecrowd, a TV-broadcast, and the longest track, you can say the Downmall series ended with a bang! The third and final stop of the 2017 Downmall series took place in Prague, the beautiful capital of the Czech Republic. After the short but demanding course of Budapest, Prague came up with a course of the same length as in Frankfurt, Germany. But they had an even bigger finish jump, rounded off with a quarter pipe which offered the BMX and MTB-Slopestyle pros a much better playground. With the shiny luxurious cars in between and the ice rink in front of the mall, Prague felt like the perfect venue for the grand finale – rounded up by the huge crowd which had a lot of homeboys to cheer on. Downmall 2017 – That's a wrap! Three different stops, three different winners and one unique series of urban downhill racing.













Marek Å koch.



























































































1. TomÃ¡Å¡ Zejda, trick - 360 tailwhip to x-up, radius - 540

2. Damjan SiriÅ¡ki, trick - frontflip superman, radius - table

3. Ivan Popov, trick - Frontflip no hander, radius - tailwhip







1. David JanÃ¡c, trick - 360 double tailwhip to barspin, radius - whip to bar spin

2. KonrÃ¡d Szabo, trick - 4x tailwhip, radius - fast plant

3. Michal Kovacovic, trick - triple barspin, radius - tailwhip[/PI]







1. Slavik Hannes

2. Tomas Slavik

3. Ondrej Stepanek







1. TomÃ¡Å¡ Zejda (CZE)

2. Damjan SiriÅ¡ki (CZE)

3. Ivan Popov (RUS)







1. David JanÃ¡c (CZE)

2. KonrÃ¡d Szabo (HUN)

3. Vilibald VÃ­tek (CZE)







1. Ondrej Å tepÃ¡nek (CZE)

2. TomÃ¡Å¡ SlavÃ­k (CZE)

3. Miki Nevrkla (CZE



Here is the race run of the overall winner ONDŘEJ ŠTĚPÁNEK from team CTM Racing Team.

