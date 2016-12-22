RACING

EWS Announces New Qualifer and Challenger Events

Dec 22, 2016
by Enduro World Series  
The 2017 Enduro World Series will open for entry next month and there are now more ways than ever to get involved with the series.

As well as the usual reserved rider and lottery application entry system, next year will see more official EWS Qualifier Events rolled out, as well as the introduction of the all new EWS Challenger events.

The EWS Qualifier Events offer those looking to focus on enduro racing a clear pathway into the series. Taking place across the world in 2017, the 40 events will allow the fastest riders a way to secure entry to their chosen EWS races. Enduro Mountain Bike Association (EMBA) members can gain points based on their results at these local races, with the best three results of the year totaled to generate their global qualifying ranking for the following year.

Completely new for 2017 are the EWS Challenger events. The Challenger events are taking place at all of next year’s one-day races; Rotorua, Tasmania, Ireland and Whistler. Taking place the day before the main EWS race, each of the Challenger events will feature a selection of the stages being used in the main EWS race the following day. The Challenger allows people to enjoy EWS stages in a fun and relaxed format. The Challenger events will open for entry on enduroworldseries.com on February 15th.

And for those looking to try their luck at gaining one of the coveted spots at the main EWS races, they need to mark January 25th in their calendars as the day when the public lottery opens. Following its successful introduction earlier this year, the lottery will follow the same format, except applicants will have 48 instead of 24 hours to sign up for a ticket. Successful applicants will be announced on January 28th.

Chris Ball, Managing Director of the Enduro World Series, said: “Going into the fifth year of the Enduro World Series feels like a real milestone and I’m excited to see the series evolving. We continue to be blown away by the demand for spots in our races, and we hope that by rolling out more Qualifier and introducing the Challenger Events more people than ever can get involved with the series."

“We introduced qualifier events this year with some of our existing event partners, and the system has been such a success we’ve significantly expanded them for next season. I’m really looking forward to working with this amazing and growing network of event organizers next year. And with the Challengers offering a great way to experience the EWS and ride the courses in a much more relaxed environment, it looks like 2017 is going to be another really exciting year for the series.

For full information about how to enter the EWS races, Qualifier and Challenger Events head to www.enduroworldseries.com/how-to-enter/ Please also find the 2017 EWS Qualifier Calendar HERE.

All image by Matt Wragg.

MENTIONS: @EnduroWorldSeries / @mattwragg
22 Comments

  • + 15
 Does this mean that races you are partnering with will be held to the standards and rules of a ews race? Or is just going to be a bunch of locals shuttleing and practicing the trails for weeks a head of time to secure a EWS position?
[Reply]
  • + 8
 Spirit of enduro!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 EWs qualifier list here, if that helps: www.enduroworldseries.com/official-qualifier-events
[Reply]
  • + 2
 You would need to do 3 qualifier events to have a good shot at qualifying, so you're not going to qualify solely from having local knowledge.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 Not a single qualifier in Colorado! (not that I could make it) Colorado needs to get a good series going!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 True that! So much potential in CO! Calling Keith Dorner and Chocolate Bunny Productions, add to the Monarch Crest Enduro, which was so, so good for the last 2 years.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The people saying enduro is for old/crappy Downhill riders make me laugh...... I swear half these keyboard warriors are pro riders themselves the way they slag off enduro racers
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Enduro just went full XC
[Reply]
  • + 7
 remember when all that shit was called mountain bike
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Or those with biggest fanny packs automatically qualify.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So Rude..
[Reply]
  • - 2
 the qualifer events already exist . just show them you retired from downhill #neverGoFullEnduro
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Hahaha, Cant quialify for a dh race? Try the EWS!
[Reply]
