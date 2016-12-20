Escape to the Desert - Video

Dec 20, 2016 at 7:17
Dec 20, 2016
by NOBL Wheels  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Escape to the Desert!

by NOBLwheels
Views: 4,349    Faves: 29    Comments: 1

When the weather turns cold and old man winter moves in on your trails... how do you get your mountain bike fix? Some of us are fortunate to 'Escape to the Desert' to fulfill the need to ride!

Escape to the Desert

Escape to the Desert
Rock-roll trains with your friends!

Escape to the Desert

Escape to the Desert
Sunset victory lap to finish off a rad day!

Presented by NOBL Wheels / @NOBLwheels
Video and Photos By: Conor Barry @cgb333 // Additional sponsors: @mtbenthusiastsofutah /
@Kitsbow / @BinghamCyclery
Must Read This Week
Is Santa Cruz Developing a Long-Travel 29er?
113897 views
This is Peaty, Last Orders: North vs South - Exclusive Video
72386 views
Loic Bruni On Öhlins Suspension for 2017?
67644 views
Yeti SB5.5 - Review
58445 views
Ryan Leech's Flat Pedal Challenge
49606 views
Joe Smith Goes Raw - Video
47040 views
Win a Full Giro Kit - Pinkbike's Advent Calendar Giveaway
43511 views
Pinkbike Poll - How Much Dropper Post Travel Do You Prefer?
37255 views






20 Comments

  • + 6
 One of the best trails in St. George! I'll be there in March!
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Love to be in that backyard this time of the year .
[Reply]
  • + 5
 Goddamnit. I want to be in the desert now. It's 15 degrees here.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Wish I was there now. Our trails here are covered in snow for the next few months !!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Nice edit! You might want to post this on www.soulid.me as well because the mtb riders there would love this!
[Reply]
  • + 4
 Corrrnnnyyyyyyyy.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Moab rocks-- www.pinkbike.com/video/462274
[Reply]
  • + 3
 Shameless plug Smile
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mtbenthusiastsofutah: Buy this bike! www.pinkbike.com/buysell/2100923
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @mtbenthusiastsofutah: Cool video! Gotta get on that trail, heard good things.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @sixers2009:

haha. I just bought a 2017 Enduro. Thanks man - Zen is rad!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 St. George offers great trails for all levels. Great place to be.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 That skid at the end was fuckin rad!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 What are these trails called?
[Reply]
  • + 7
 It's the Zen Trail (mostly) in St. George, UT.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 @stevemokan: Correct me if I'm wrong but It looks like they rode several parts of Zen backwards (assuming the correct direction which most people ride it is counter-clockwise).
[Reply]
  • + 4
 @wtiet22: It's true, Zen is best CCW, but sometimes you have to do a short clip CW for the location and the lighting. It's part of the movie-making magic. Making an edit and actually riding are two separate things. Smile
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @wtiet22: We rode it in both directions and truth be told some of the decents clockwise are incredible. I'd recommend trying it either way!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Looks like somewhere near Vegas.
[Reply]
  • + 3
 It's about an hour and a half North of Vegas, St. George, UT.
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2016. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034660
Mobile Version of Website