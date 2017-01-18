Fabio Wibmer's 20 Tricks for Winter - Video

Jan 18, 2017 at 8:09
Jan 18, 2017
by rasoulution Communication Agency  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login


Fabio gives winter a kick and shows that no matter the season, you can still have fun on your bike. Here are 20 tricks you can try out, in order to make the summer waiting game less painful.

MENTIONS: @wibmerfabio
Must Read This Week
Injury Causes Rider and GT Marketing Manager Andrew Cho to be Paralyzed
90515 views
Troy Brosnan Talks About His New Canyon Sender
90483 views
The Canyon Factory Downhill Team is Here
78895 views
YT Jeffsy CF Comp 1 - Review
68652 views
34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series
58269 views
Cam McCaul's Squamish VW Adventure - Documentary
53924 views
Trek Factory Racing Announces MTB Roster for 2017
47447 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Maintain Your Full Suspension Frame?
43148 views






18 Comments

  • + 8
 a.k.a how to do 1980's flatland freestyle tricks with new names on a mtb. The faki nose runner for example, used to be called the switzerland squeaker.
[Reply]
  • + 6
 ever try an upper decker?
[Reply]
  • + 3
 There are ton of these that are 80's BMX freestyle tricks here. G-Turns, Rock Walk, Nose wheelie, Karl Cuiser, Watch Denis McCoy, R.L. Osborn, Martin Aparijo... jus to name a few..
[Reply]
  • + 1
 @ryanholio: dmc!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I was going to say the same thing. Looked like the intro to the movie Rad! But have you tried doing any of those old tricks on a mountain bike? Suspension and the raked-out head tube angle brings a new level of challenge. Even a simple endo is tough -- not counting when you get your tire wedged in some rocks on a steep, technical trail.
[Reply]
  • + 8
 I struggle with wheelies and no handers, let alone together! Enjoying these style videos though
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Ekhem, khem, I know someone who can teach you to wheelie in a relatively short period of time in easy to follow steps... PM me if interested Razz
[Reply]
  • + 6
 I'm gonna start with the first one and see how it goes....
[Reply]
  • + 4
 so sick going to have to try some of those
[Reply]
  • + 3
 trying these would result in my signature "Faceplant to broken wrist move"
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thanks Fabio. Freezing rain be damned I'm heading out tonight to do as many as I can! Hmm, should I bother with the camera or would the footage be too disappointing...
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Fabio is my new favorite non pro
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I can pretty much do ALL of those, no problem. Uh....no, I can't do ANY of them.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 I love that he inlcuded the bails. Gives it a more humane touch.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Thanks... cool to progress and gives ideas for new goals
[Reply]
  • + 1
 So if I can't get my front wheel of the ground, is that a wheelie..faki?
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Europeans have nothing better to do
[Reply]
  • + 2
 If it would be something I have to do I wouldn't call it a hobby :p
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.034992
Mobile Version of Website