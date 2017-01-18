Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Fabio Wibmer's 20 Tricks for Winter - Video
Jan 18, 2017 at 8:09
Jan 18, 2017
by
rasoulution Communication Agency
Fabio gives winter a kick and shows that no matter the season, you can still have fun on your bike. Here are 20 tricks you can try out, in order to make the summer waiting game less painful.
@wibmerfabio
18 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
moonraker
(1 hours ago)
a.k.a how to do 1980's flatland freestyle tricks with new names on a mtb. The faki nose runner for example, used to be called the switzerland squeaker.
[Reply]
+ 6
dtax
(1 hours ago)
ever try an upper decker?
[Reply]
+ 3
ryanholio
(55 mins ago)
There are ton of these that are 80's BMX freestyle tricks here. G-Turns, Rock Walk, Nose wheelie, Karl Cuiser, Watch Denis McCoy, R.L. Osborn, Martin Aparijo... jus to name a few..
[Reply]
+ 1
fullbug
(7 mins ago)
@ryanholio
: dmc!
[Reply]
+ 1
TheR
(6 mins ago)
I was going to say the same thing. Looked like the intro to the movie Rad! But have you tried doing any of those old tricks on a mountain bike? Suspension and the raked-out head tube angle brings a new level of challenge. Even a simple endo is tough -- not counting when you get your tire wedged in some rocks on a steep, technical trail.
[Reply]
+ 8
FatBoyFreeride
(1 hours ago)
I struggle with wheelies and no handers, let alone together! Enjoying these style videos though
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(15 mins ago)
Ekhem, khem, I know someone who can teach you to wheelie in a relatively short period of time in easy to follow steps... PM me if interested
[Reply]
+ 6
BigLips93
(56 mins ago)
I'm gonna start with the first one and see how it goes....
[Reply]
+ 4
J-BIRD874
(1 hours ago)
so sick going to have to try some of those
[Reply]
+ 3
resinrider
(30 mins ago)
trying these would result in my signature "Faceplant to broken wrist move"
[Reply]
+ 1
smoothlandin
(26 mins ago)
Thanks Fabio. Freezing rain be damned I'm heading out tonight to do as many as I can! Hmm, should I bother with the camera or would the footage be too disappointing...
[Reply]
+ 2
Husker2112
(37 mins ago)
Fabio is my new favorite non pro
[Reply]
+ 1
fredro
(42 mins ago)
I can pretty much do ALL of those, no problem. Uh....no, I can't do ANY of them.
[Reply]
+ 1
WAKIdesigns
(13 mins ago)
I love that he inlcuded the bails. Gives it a more humane touch.
[Reply]
+ 1
RedBurn
(3 mins ago)
Thanks... cool to progress and gives ideas for new goals
[Reply]
+ 1
italyn12
(52 mins ago)
So if I can't get my front wheel of the ground, is that a wheelie..faki?
[Reply]
- 1
yazzie
(57 mins ago)
Europeans have nothing better to do
[Reply]
+ 2
daweil
(26 mins ago)
If it would be something I have to do I wouldn't call it a hobby :p
[Reply]
