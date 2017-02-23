Ratboy and Loosedog’s Beaconventure - Video

Feb 23, 2017 at 6:02
Feb 23, 2017
by Fabric  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

50:01 does the Gap

by Fabric
Views: 756    Faves: 10    Comments: 1

What happens when you take Ratboy and Loosedog to a place they've not been to before? With these boyz, a laugh is always on the cards

The Long Gap lunge

Watching you watching me

Filming for a bike check mid ride. Guess which frame this is on Pinkbike video 466168

www.fabric.cc

MENTIONS: @Fabric / @LadLife
Must Read This Week
Is This GT's New DH Bike?
86183 views
Derailleur vs Gearbox: Nicolai Ion 16 vs Ion GPI - Review
73096 views
Randoms - Frostbike 2017
69086 views
Trek Slash 9.9 29 RSL - Review
61390 views
Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube
55309 views
Randoms - London Bike Show 2017
54515 views
Richie Rude's POV Angry Midget KOM Run - Video
54392 views
2016 Photo of the Year Winner is…
48331 views






7 Comments

  • + 4
 I said it once and I'm going to say it again.... I get so excited when I see a new 50:01 post on here! Love these videos!
  • + 2
 Great video, then there're the subtitles!!!!
  • + 1
 "Ratboy" "Loosedog" - Sounds like the cast from Friday, Menace to Society or Boyz in the Hood!
  • + 1
 Those subtitles! Hilarious.
  • + 1
 The captions are brilliant
  • + 1
 Perfect. Absolutely perfect.
  • + 1
 Those subtitles though

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028675
Mobile Version of Website