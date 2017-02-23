Pinkbike.com
Ratboy and Loosedog’s Beaconventure - Video
Feb 23, 2017 at 6:02
Feb 23, 2017
Fabric
50:01 does the Gap
Views: 756
Faves:
10
Comments: 1
What happens when you take Ratboy and Loosedog to a place they've not been to before? With these boyz, a laugh is always on the cards
www.fabric.cc
7 Comments
+ 4
joalst
(27 mins ago)
I said it once and I'm going to say it again.... I get so excited when I see a new 50:01 post on here! Love these videos!
[Reply]
+ 2
chadgmail
(17 mins ago)
Great video, then there're the subtitles!!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
THExDUKE
(12 mins ago)
"Ratboy" "Loosedog" - Sounds like the cast from Friday, Menace to Society or Boyz in the Hood!
[Reply]
+ 1
jdreynolds2
(6 mins ago)
Those subtitles! Hilarious.
[Reply]
+ 1
speed10
(12 mins ago)
The captions are brilliant
[Reply]
+ 1
Sthomas
(25 mins ago)
Perfect. Absolutely perfect.
[Reply]
+ 1
TranceLov3
(10 mins ago)
Those subtitles though
[Reply]
