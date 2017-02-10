Fails of the Month - January

USER GENERATED

We've all been there: It's the rock roll you've done a thousand times before, that one off-camber root section, or maybe it's your first time hitting a brand new drop - you crash. Accidentally crashes are part of our sports. EVOC certainly don’t want you to provoke crashes for this competition but they would like to keep you safe on your next adventure by dishing out prizing for the best fail of each month. Here are our picks for January.

#1 - Rotorua, New Zealand

Backflip CRASH of doom

by NakiTrailRider
Views: 2,318    Faves: 4    Comments: 4


#2 - Bellingham, USA

Wasted

by Andy-Grant
Views: 2,379    Faves: 7    Comments: 10


#3 - Rotorua, New Zealand

How to Crash a Bike - Featuring Keegan Wright

by eivomedia
Views: 17,507    Faves: 178    Comments: 10


#4 - Pacifica, USA

Sent it for the Boys

by fmogan77
Views: 2,983    Faves: 2    Comments: 4


#5 - Adelaide, Australia

missed the pedal

by FlatTiref*g
Views: 1,695    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


#6 - Rotorua, New Zealand

Rip tailbone

by finn-birchall
Views: 2,567    Faves: 3    Comments: 8


#7 - Prague, Czech Republic

Dirtjumps Fail

by mmm2ppp
Views: 1,753    Faves: 0    Comments: 5


#8 - Kamloops, Canada

Caleb OTB

by AdisonMacDonald
Views: 1,624    Faves: 2    Comments: 3


EVOC will retire to their viewing room to pick their favourite fail for the month, the winner will be announced in the next article and take home some sweet EVOC product.

Got a submission? Inbox EVOC.



Mentions: @evocsports
38 Comments

  • + 2
 Seeing that #2 clip a few times, the way that guy landed on his head/neck he's really lucky he wasn't seriously injured, I'd rather come off at high speed than suffer a crash like that.
  • + 1
 You mean number 1 clip, he was number one!
  • + 1
 Nevermind #2 also lands on his neck too don't mind me.
  • + 3
 #3 for when pumping every ounce of speed from the track is one ounce too fast!!
  • + 1
 I thought I was all good but after watching that first clip the camera man even has me questioning...
  • + 2
 Gotta be the USA, total guff!
  • + 2
 Now January was a good month! We got the fails yeaaah! Smile
  • - 2
  • + 2
 Repping Pacifica pretty well hahaha
  • + 1
 Yeah, but of all P-Town jumps to crash on...
  • + 1
 @DirtbagMatt: Was trying to be sarcastic haha
  • - 1
 Even though you win a sick back pack, I hope I never ever win that back pack. Unless if Im just filming a grom eating the dirt. Then Ill take it. Smile
  • + 1
 Rotorua, New Zealand is a famous place to crash.
  • + 1
 Nik Nestoroff's crash should be up here.
  • - 1
 Direct quote from the bike in #7- "I must go, my people need me!"
  • + 1
 Why? Why all the pain and suffering? Can't we all just get along?
  • - 1
  • + 1
 #3 "OH FACK"
  • + 1
 #5!
  • + 0
 What about Nik Nestoroff jumping into a rut? That was gnarly as hell
  • + 1
 "Are u f*cking all good"
  • - 1
 Okay, so for the most part these were pretty weak sauce, but you stupid mofuggas life in a wheelchair ain't too cool!
  • - 2
