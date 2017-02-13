PHOTOGRAPHY

FINAL ROUND: 2016 Photo of the Year - $10,000 Cash Prizing

Feb 13, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Well, here we are. More than 270,000 votes and we're down to the final two. Who takes home the larger piece of the $10,000 in CASH available from our sponsor: SRAM is entirely up to you.


Check out the voting page



Photo of the Year 2016 Powered by SRAM

The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest voting is now well underway. Below are the Semi-Final matchups and who won each after the votes were cast. Once you see whether your favorites made it through, head on over to the voting page and cast your votes for the final round!

The winner of the contest will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $5,000.


Vote in the Final Round



Matchup 1

that moment when you realize you re too close but it s worth it... Rider Nicola Pescetto www.wolisphoto.com
51.9% Bartek Wolinski

Images by Margus Riga for the Tippie Doerfling and Stowards Generations - Video and Photo Epic
Margus Riga 48.1%




Matchup 2

KC Deane and Geoff Gulevich in rsm rk Iceland underneath a spectactular Northern Lights show. The town of Reykjavik even demanded all lights be shut off in the city during this night due to the intensity of the showing here. Our crew went to Iceland with a vision to riding under the Northern Lights and we continually got shut down by weather. We photographed this the last night we were there on a 10 day trip and only saw the lights for two nights at the end of our trip departing our journey beneath a river of green in the skies.
41.2% Paris Gore

Jungle magic on La Palma.
Steve Shannon 58.8%



Go Vote in the Final Round



What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000

Thanks to SRAM.

Photo of the Year 2016 Powered by SRAM

Mentions: @SramMedia
44 Comments

  • + 51
 Sweet Jesus, not the roost
  • + 29
 I WILL KILL EVERY CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF 17 FOR VOTING FOR ANOTHER f*ckING ROOST SHOT!!! YOU DAMNED KIDS! FIRST YOU RUN ON MY LAWN THEN YOU VOTE FOR THIS SHIT!?


For next year can we please put a requirement that anyone under the age of 18 cannot vote past the 2nd round? Good friggen jesus christ. Its like the 2016 presidential elections all over again. He's even looking at the camera showing an incredibly bad staged f*cking shot. You kids are f*cking idiots!
  • + 3
 @scott-townes: I didn't vote for the roost shot
  • + 4
 @scott-townes: Not like you to get all hot under the collar Scott.

What was that JC said (allegedly)... "Forgive the little children; they know not what they do"
  • + 1
 @scott-townes: hearing you whine and complain like a two year old almost makes me want to vote for the roost shot
  • + 4
 Sweet Jesus how did the aurora get voted out
  • + 5
 next year the entire field will be roost shots ......
  • + 2
 Look they're both sick shots everyone shut the fuck up and agree you couldn't take either of them
  • + 3
 To be honest though, the other finalist isn't THAT great either.
  • + 1
 Is a good photo but the other picture is beautiful and that trail is awesome, looks very challenging.
  • + 1
 @morcombemedia: I didn't either and I'm not 18 yay
  • + 1
 @orientdave: I support 20th-36th term abortions because of contests like this.
  • + 1
 this is so sad
  • + 21
 "hey, can you flick some dirt in the air with your rear tire? I want to get POY this year..."
  • + 4
 More like, "Yo man, I'll be here with the camera. Just side slash in front of me and I'll use rapid pics to get a sick shot of dirt flying around. 10k in the bag!"
  • + 20
 Am I the only one who's a little bummed the northern lights picture didn't win?
  • + 13
 Don't get me wrong, I think it's a cool shot but Shannon's shot just captures the essence of riding for me better.
  • + 1
 It sucks that those two had to be pitted against each other at this stage. Both are amazing shots. Timing had to be right and nature had to play its part as well.
  • + 14
 Gotta say I'm surprised these are the top four. Except for the roost. Not surprised, just disappointed with that one. Kudos to all the nominees, some insane photos.
  • + 9
 Really? As nice as the roost shot is.. it's pretty generic and overdone now. There were some far more interesting photos in there!

But hey, I guess a roost photo will appeal to the masses.
  • + 1
 totally agree...
  • + 3
 Yeah I was surprised when shots like the fire-riding one didn't make it anywhere. Either way the final photo should be good Smile
  • + 9
 Just remember kids, there's no electoral college here, so if you don't agree with the vote you are in the minority. More than half of us here don't want to hear you complain about it.
  • + 1
 If the picture I like doesn't win will they cancel classes for a grieving period?
  • + 2
 Just remember kids, this is the PB electorate here, not a contest judged by photographers.

So, who honestly thought the roost shot wouldn't make it at least this far, regardless of whether you like it?

Personally, it doesn't talk to me at all, but I see how many "bears of little brain" would.

Oh, and just to pre-empt some who don't get the reference, the "bear of little brain" is a reference to Winnie the Pooh www.thebestbrainpossible.com/a-bear-of-little-brain
  • + 1
 So that's Trump roosting the corner?
  • + 3
 I've been wanting the Steve Shannon pic to win since the beginning. Just makes me wanna grab the bike and go ride every time I see it! Sick shot!!
  • + 3
 NOOOOOO NOT THE AURORA I WAS BANKING ON THAT TO WIN ):
Okay all fair and square the aurora shot was the most deserving of the dub
  • + 3
 Hadn't checked out the voting page in a couple days, cringed seeing the roost in the last round... So unoriginal, jeez..
  • + 4
 *Insert comment complaining about roost shot here*
  • + 1
 not that either of these shots are bad, although the roost shot borderline is because of how un creative and easy to take it is... but honestly there were many more deserving shots than these two... utterly dissapointing
  • + 1
 There are some much better shots that didn't get through! Everyone should get to vote for their favourite half of the photos in each round
  • + 1
 I have this feeling that I'm going to feel exactly as I did after the Brexit vote and US election results when this competition concludes.....
  • - 2
 you live in Japan why would you care
  • + 8
 @shredderIII: because firstly I am a British Citizen living in my adopted home for a couple of decades, and like it or not, the election results in the US and similarly sized economies affect us all Sir and the life choices we face in this life. Regardless of where you live.
  • + 2
 I thought MTB grew out of it's little "we want to be motocross bikes" phase...
  • + 2
 Chill out...it's just a photo contest. All the pics were pretty cool really
  • + 1
 Steve Shanon's has been one of my top 2 since the beginning. Such an awesome capture.
  • + 1
 I can't believe Margus Riga and Paris Gore's photos didn't make it through the next round. Damn you roost.
  • + 1
 Oh NO, the Aurora pic got shafted. I bet it was those Russians.
  • + 2
 Darn
  • + 1
 Too bad...
  • + 1
 Frankly, I am stunned.
  • + 0
 noo the roost must die

Post a Comment



