FINAL ROUND: 2016 Photo of the Year - $10,000 Cash Prizing

Well, here we are. More than 270,000 votes and we're down to the final two. Who takes home the larger piece of the $10,000 in CASH available from our sponsor: SRAM
is entirely up to you.
The 6th annual Pinkbike Photo of the Year Contest voting is now well underway.
The winner of the contest will join John Wellburn, Toby Cowley, Sterling Lorence, Christoph Laue and Sean Lee in the PB Photo of the Year Hall of Fame and they could walk away with $5,000.
Matchup 1
What's at stake? $10,000 Cash
• Winner will receive a check for $5000
• Runner-up will receive a check for $3000
• Other semi-finalists will each receive $1000
Thanks to SRAM
.
For next year can we please put a requirement that anyone under the age of 18 cannot vote past the 2nd round? Good friggen jesus christ. Its like the 2016 presidential elections all over again. He's even looking at the camera showing an incredibly bad staged f*cking shot. You kids are f*cking idiots!
What was that JC said (allegedly)... "Forgive the little children; they know not what they do"
But hey, I guess a roost photo will appeal to the masses.
So, who honestly thought the roost shot wouldn't make it at least this far, regardless of whether you like it?
Personally, it doesn't talk to me at all, but I see how many "bears of little brain" would.
Oh, and just to pre-empt some who don't get the reference, the "bear of little brain" is a reference to Winnie the Pooh www.thebestbrainpossible.com/a-bear-of-little-brain
Okay all fair and square the aurora shot was the most deserving of the dub
