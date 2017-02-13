First Ride: Salsa Deadwood SUS 29+









Stokesville, Virginia, is located a little over 2.5 hours southwest of Washington D.C., but it's about as far removed from the chaos of the US capital as you can get. There are more cows than cars, and seemingly endless miles of singletrack that trace the contours of the surrounding ridgelines. It's also the location that Salsa chose to launch their new Deadwood SUS, one of the few full suspension 29+ bikes on the market.



The Deadwood SUS has 90mm of rear travel that's delivered via a Split Pivot suspension design, and up front there's either a 100mm RockShox Pike or Yari depending on the model. Although 90mm of travel may bring to mind images of full-blown XC rigs typically piloted by rail thin racer-types, that's not the Deadwood's target demographic, which the 29x3.0” tires make abundantly clear. It's designed to be more of a backcountry adventure mobile, a human powered ATV if you will.

Deadwood SUS Details

• Intended use: mountain biking / adventure

• 29" wheels w/ 3.0" tires

• Carbon front triangle, alloy swingarm

• 90mm rear travel / 100mm fork

• 68° head angle

• Boost spacing

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL

• Claimed weight: 30-33 pounds depending on model

• Complete bikes start at $3,799 USD. Frame only: $2,499

• www.salsacycles.com • Intended use: mountain biking / adventure• 29" wheels w/ 3.0" tires• Carbon front triangle, alloy swingarm• 90mm rear travel / 100mm fork• 68° head angle• Boost spacing• Sizes: S, M, L, XL• Claimed weight: 30-33 pounds depending on model• Complete bikes start at $3,799 USD. Frame only: $2,499



All three models use the same frame and rear shock, but the different paint job and parts kits set them apart. I spent time on the bright orange Deadwood Carbon XT pictured above, which retails for $4,499 USD and comes equipped with a Shimano XT drivetrain and brakes, 100mm RockShox Pike RC, and DT Swiss hubs laced to WTB i35 rims.





The Deadwood Carbon X01 has a SRAM Eagle 12-speed drievetrain, Guide RS brakes, and a price tag of $5,999. The Deadwood Carbon X01 has a SRAM Eagle 12-speed drievetrain, Guide RS brakes, and a price tag of $5,999. The base model Deadwood Carbon GX1 ($3,799) has a 1x11 SRAM GX drivetrain and SRAM Level T brakes. The base model Deadwood Carbon GX1 ($3,799) has a 1x11 SRAM GX drivetrain and SRAM Level T brakes.



According to Salsa, the Deadwood's DNA comes from the Spearfish, their 80mm XC/endurance bike. The goal was to create a shorter travel bike with more relaxed geometry, and to that end the Deadwood has a 68° head angle and a 45mm bottom bracket drop. If you're used to reading the geometry figures for long travel enduro race sleds 68-degrees may not sound slack, but don't forget that that number is with a 100mm fork.



The Deadwood's front triangle is constructed from carbon fiber (it's actually the same front end used on their Pony Rustler model), and the back end is aluminum. Boost spacing is in place front and rear, which helps provide enough room for those meaty 3.0” tires. Although the bike was designed first and foremost to be a Plus bike, it is possible to run more 'normal' sized tires, and with a 29 x 2.3” - 2.5” tires the bottom bracket height is roughly the same as the aforementioned Spearfish.



Excluding the stealth-routed dropper, and where the derailleur housing runs through the chainstay, the vast majority of the cable routing is external, running along the top of the downtube. None of the complete bikes come with a front derailleur, although it is possible to run one without any issues. There are even ISCG 05 tabs that make it possible to run a chain guide, a feature that all-too-often gets overlooked on shorter travel bikes.





Salsa's distinctive hot pepper logo stands out against the bright orange color scheme. Salsa's distinctive hot pepper logo stands out against the bright orange color scheme. The carbon front triangle is connected to an alloy swingarm. The carbon front triangle is connected to an alloy swingarm.





There's plenty of clearance for 3.0" tires. There's plenty of clearance for 3.0" tires. The Dave Weagle-designed Split Pivot suspension layout handles the bike's 90mm of travel. The Dave Weagle-designed Split Pivot suspension layout handles the bike's 90mm of travel.



Geometry













Over the course of three days I was able to put in roughly 60 miles on the Deadwood, plenty of time to get acquainted with its handling and overall feel. The terrain around Stokesville is cross-country heaven, full of smooth, winding singletrack, with just enough tricky rock gardens, berms, and jumps to keep things interesting.



I kept the Deadwood's Monarch RT3 shock in the fully open position for most of those miles, only flipping it to the locked out setting when one of the rides finished with a couple miles of paved road. There's a nice platform at the beginning of the shock's stroke that minimizes any unwanted motion, even when mashing on the pedals to get up a punchy climb or unexpected obstacle.



It was on long, steady climbs that the large tires made themselves known, and there were a few times where it felt like I was trapped in a dream, the one where everything seems like it's in slow motion. It's worth mentioning that the Deadwood's stock WTB Ranger tires had been swapped out for Surly Dirt Wizards, which have a much more aggressive tread pattern – the lower profile Rangers would have undoubtedly rolled faster, although there wouldn't have been as much grip for the descents. Either way, the Deadwood is more of a turtle than a hare when it comes to climbing – you'll get there eventually, but probably without breaking any land speed records on the way.



It was on more technical sections of trail that the benefits of the Plus sized rubber came to light, both on the climbs and descents. They deliver an inordinate amount of traction, and on steep climbs as long as you have the power to keep turning the cranks those big wheels will roll over pretty much anything that gets in their way. Rocks that smaller tires would have gotten hung up on simply disappear, squashed into submission.



