An Autumn Adventure in the Southeast - Video

Adam and Mason arrived at Brice's home in Philadelphia from their dwellings in Durango, CO and Grass Valley, CA respectively, to head south for a week towards Greenville, SC with a few stops along the way. They made sure to spend time riding some of Brice's finest local offerings before their departure, with stops for a few days in Roanoke, VA; Brevard, NC; and eventually their final destination in South Carolina for the annual Cranksgiving Weekend. While the weekend of racing in SC was a bit of a target for the team, the trip represented the first opportunity all year the three of these guys would have to hang with each other.
Distinctive and fun trails, along with long hours on the road, plenty of beer courtesy of Terrapin Beer Co
., delicious eats throughout, and some top-notch digs at each spot made for a trip that stopped being just about the bikes, and much more about the quality of the time spent amongst friends. After ten days of virtually non-stop riding and shenanigans from the mid-Atlantic to the southeastern United States and back, the boys parted ways exhausted, a little smelly, and hungry for more. We'll just have to wait and see what 2017 has in store for this crew.
14 Comments
#brandywinerocks
Post a Comment