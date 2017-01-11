An Autumn Adventure in the Southeast - Video





The Pivot-Reynolds enduro team is comprised of three guys, from three very different parts of the country, and with three distinctive riding styles. 2016 was a decidedly mixed bag for the three amigos. Young Mason Bond had a strong showing throughout the year at numerous national enduro events, including a top five at the Dirty Sanchez enduro, and a top five in the overall for the Big Mountain Enduro series. Brice Shirbach juggled life with a 1-year-old along with an expanding role at Pinkbike, in addition to his duties for Pivot. Adam Snyder's season was unfortunately cut short before it began when he suffered a compound fracture of his fibula in Chile during the opening round of the Enduro World Series. His recovery has been an especially arduous one, but fortunately for him and everyone else, he was given the green light to ride just in time for the team's final adventure of the year.





We're not sure which one is his casual face... ...and which is Mason's game face.







Adam Snyder started the trip wanting to ease into things, but ended it riding as loosely as ever.

That smile though....







Brice is considered to be the most "grown up" of the lot. Whoops.

The southeast in November is typically quite a bit more damp than what the boys experienced.





Adam and Mason arrived at Brice's home in Philadelphia from their dwellings in Durango, CO and Grass Valley, CA respectively, to head south for a week towards Greenville, SC with a few stops along the way. They made sure to spend time riding some of Brice's finest local offerings before their departure, with stops for a few days in Roanoke, VA; Brevard, NC; and eventually their final destination in South Carolina for the annual Cranksgiving Weekend. While the weekend of racing in SC was a bit of a target for the team, the trip represented the first opportunity all year the three of these guys would have to hang with each other.Distinctive and fun trails, along with long hours on the road, plenty of beer courtesy of Terrapin Beer Co ., delicious eats throughout, and some top-notch digs at each spot made for a trip that stopped being just about the bikes, and much more about the quality of the time spent amongst friends. After ten days of virtually non-stop riding and shenanigans from the mid-Atlantic to the southeastern United States and back, the boys parted ways exhausted, a little smelly, and hungry for more. We'll just have to wait and see what 2017 has in store for this crew.

Mason goes all "Euro" on us in Delaware.





Brice drops in on a never-before-ridden roadside attraction just down the road from their cabin in Virginia.



