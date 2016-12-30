Flair Motion: Demo Reel 2016

Dec 30, 2016 at 18:29
Dec 30, 2016
by Aleksander Osmałek  
 
Flair Motion Demo Reel 2016

by flairmotion
Views: 234    Faves: 14    Comments: 2


Thank you to everyone that was part of this journey!

Before Competition

Euro Table

Rest after uphill

Opo footplant 360

opo360 Lookback

MENTIONS: @flairmotion
1 Comment

  • + 1
 The canyon gap wasn't in Redbull rampage 2016.......
