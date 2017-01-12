Formula and Ancillotti Join Forces in 2017

The partnership between Formula and Ancillotti has been going on for many years. A collaboration which has united two Italian brands that have left a mark in the history of gravity disciplines. In 2017, Formula and Ancillotti will be together on the race track to continue to pursue an ambitious goal: redefine gravity racing.
The Ancillotti team will once again be heavily involved in enduro racing, both nationally and internationally. The Team roster in 2017 includes Johannes Von Klebelsberg; a young talented rider that has already won the Italian national downhill title and who scored a sensational 37th place in Mont Sainte Anne at his first ever world cup race in the elite category. Tomaso Ancillotti
(brand owner) said: "We are very proud to be supported by Formula in 2017. Our collaboration started in 1994 and has never stopped since then. Partnering with Formula is like being in a family. With their support we have reached many achievements in the history of our brand. In 2017 we will race a full package with Linea wheels, Selva fork and Cura brakes. We’ve always been involved in product development with Formula, which is why we have an amazing feeling with their products. We’re focused on ‘race oriented’ products and this partnership is very important to us”.Johannes Von Klebelsberg
said: "We are delighted to be working with Formula. They support us from a technical point of view by giving us great help in finding the right set-up. Enduro racing is hard and very tiring, only with a perfectly balanced bike and thanks to great components, and a great team we are going to be able to compete at the highest level. We will give our best and we are super excited to get our wheels back on the race course".rideformula.comancillotti.com
Photos: Francesco Bartoli Avveduti
9 Comments
Preferably in english
Post a Comment