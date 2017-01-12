Formula and Ancillotti Join Forces in 2017

Jan 12, 2017 at 3:56
Jan 12, 2017
by Ride Formula  
 
The partnership between Formula and Ancillotti has been going on for many years. A collaboration which has united two Italian brands that have left a mark in the history of gravity disciplines. In 2017, Formula and Ancillotti will be together on the race track to continue to pursue an ambitious goal: redefine gravity racing.


The Ancillotti team will once again be heavily involved in enduro racing, both nationally and internationally. The Team roster in 2017 includes Johannes Von Klebelsberg; a young talented rider that has already won the Italian national downhill title and who scored a sensational 37th place in Mont Sainte Anne at his first ever world cup race in the elite category.


Tomaso Ancillotti (brand owner) said: "We are very proud to be supported by Formula in 2017. Our collaboration started in 1994 and has never stopped since then. Partnering with Formula is like being in a family. With their support we have reached many achievements in the history of our brand. In 2017 we will race a full package with Linea wheels, Selva fork and Cura brakes. We’ve always been involved in product development with Formula, which is why we have an amazing feeling with their products. We’re focused on ‘race oriented’ products and this partnership is very important to us”.


Johannes Von Klebelsberg said: "We are delighted to be working with Formula. They support us from a technical point of view by giving us great help in finding the right set-up. Enduro racing is hard and very tiring, only with a perfectly balanced bike and thanks to great components, and a great team we are going to be able to compete at the highest level. We will give our best and we are super excited to get our wheels back on the race course".


rideformula.com
ancillotti.com
Photos: Francesco Bartoli Avveduti
9 Comments

  • + 5
 Pinkbike , please do review of this machine www.mtb-mag.com/ancillotti-presenta-la-scarab-evo-29
Preferably in english Wink
[Reply]
  • + 1
 fk me that thing looks amazing!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 Brook Macdonald won his junior title on Ancillotti. They don't have the best design but that doesn't bother me.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Johannes Von Klebelsberg- taking a break from super villiany to do some biking?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 is that carbon tube? or what? cuz i dont see any carbon on their web...
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "redefine gravity racing" - Would be nice to include what that is supposed to mean and how they are going to go about it.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 Oh man that thing is ugly
[Reply]
  • - 3
 Indeed, it is.
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Ohh, soo nice! Redefining... With that Italian crappy stuff, side by side. Can't wait for that! Smile
[Reply]

