VIDEOS

Forrest Riesco, Solitude - Video

Feb 3, 2017
by North Shore Billet  
Forrest Riesco - Solitude

by nsbillet
Views: 420    Faves: 7    Comments: 0

After spending the better part of the year hopping on planes, dealing with busy airports, train stations, roadways, chasing down accommodation, checking in and out all over the world, the off-season can be a very welcomed period for a racer. For many World Cup athletes, Fall in the Northern Hemisphere becomes something they look forward to—a reprieve. It grants them the opportunity to slow life down a little; time to look back on the season, reassess goals, analyze performance, and just ride their bike for the simplicity that it began with—fun. This time of year also gives them time to do so with few people around.

Forrest Riesco - Solitude Ardor Brand AJ Barlas Photo

To many, riding has everything to do with being social, outdoors surrounded by a group of friends and enjoying a common interest. For those that spend their lives riding, chasing peers, pushing against the clock, racing, all while living out of a bike bag, those very moments need to balance out. Personal time becomes harder to find and the importance of peace and quiet, time to reset and getting back to the personal joy of being on the bike for nothing other than being in that moment, can easily be forgotten.

Forrest Riesco - Solitude Ardor Brand AJ Barlas Photo

Forrest Riesco is from British Columbia's Sunshine Coast; Gibsons to be exact. The quiet, coastal town and relaxed community have rubbed off on him in more ways than one could imagine. He doesn't shout about his riding abilities, won't even talk about it unless provoked, doesn't boast—he's humble almost to his own detriment, but his riding speaks for him. It shows strength and confidence that many could only dream of, on or off the bike.

Forrest Riesco - Solitude Ardor Brand AJ Barlas Photo

Forrest has been quietly chasing the downhill dream since his teen years and has been hitting the World Cup circuit as a privateer for three years now. So much of his time is taken up planning and training for the next season, but luckily for him, a big portion of that means being out on the bike. To help keep the dream alive he does work during the off-season, but still finds himself forced to ride alone, with close friends holding down 9–5 routines. If peace and quiet weren't something he sought, it's certainly forced upon him, in a gentle push from fate.

Forrest Riesco - Solitude Ardor Brand AJ Barlas Photo

His time at home brings him back to the pace he grew up knowing, while the trails on the Coast and a short ferry ride away give him plenty of opportunities to continue to hone in his riding and keep that pace up. Riding alone during the fall is his chance to do what he wants when he wants, and how he chooses. These moments of solitude are as vital to his riding and training as hitting the gym and squeezing out seconds against the clock.

Forrest Riesco - Solitude Ardor Brand AJ Barlas Photo

Many of us could learn plenty from Forrest; whether it be the humble, egoless attitude, the work ethic, or the importance of taking a moment, or two, for yourself once in a while. Detach a little and allow the opportunity to remember why riding a bike is so enjoyable. It's the simple things in life.

Forrest Riesco - Solitude Ardor Brand AJ Barlas Photo

Forrest Riesco - Solitude Ardor Brand AJ Barlas Photo

MENTIONS: @Friesco
Must Read This Week
2018 World Cup Calendar Released - New Venue
70553 views
Randoms - The Bike Place Show 2017
49321 views
Pinkbike Poll: Convertible Full-Face Helmets - Yea or Nay?
48865 views
Orange Bikes Launches Two New 29ers
47740 views
Ancillotti Scarab Evo Prototype
44516 views
Movies For Your Monday
40646 views
Thomas Genon Injured in Training Accident
38465 views
Intense ACV: Foundation Build - Review
33727 views

5 Comments

  • + 8
 Guessed the password was solititude in 2 attempts, very proud of myself. Also from a filmmakers perspective, that was very nice to watch indeed, really nice soundtrack, sound design and grading, can I ask who produced it?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Continually amazed by the quality of free content we enjoy. Wish you success this race season, Forrest
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Just me, my bike and a nice track. What else needed : )
[Reply]
  • + 1
 "This video is password protected"?
[Reply]
  • + 2
 It's good to go, sorry about that!
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028401
Mobile Version of Website