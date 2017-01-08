Freeride Expedition to Erciyes Bikepark and Cappadocia

So here we are in Turkey. First time for most of us, in quite unusual scenery for the tourists. Most of them rather prefer crowded streets of Istambul or the warm beaches of Antalya.But this is the iconic Erciyes Mountain, a 3906 meter, old volcano in the south central of the country. The biggest Turkish ski resort - Erciyes Kayak Merkezi seems like a really good place to be in the winter time.So why don't we use it in the summer season? That was the Emrah Ozbay's (bald beardy man on the right) idea to bring Erciyes Bikepark to the map and this is what he actually did last fall.And here we go with a little test of Turkish tastes in a bikepark located over 2100 meters above sea level. Nine riders with different backgrounds from four countries, 12 bikes, seven GoPro's, two drones, three cameras and two VW Amaroks. Let the good times roll!