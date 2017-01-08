Freeride Expedition to Erciyes Bikepark and Cappadocia

Jan 8, 2017 at 0:30
Jan 8, 2017
by RADICAL sports management  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Turkey Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark & Cappadocia

by RADICALsm
Views: 308    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia

So here we are in Turkey. First time for most of us, in quite unusual scenery for the tourists. Most of them rather prefer crowded streets of Istambul or the warm beaches of Antalya.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia

But this is the iconic Erciyes Mountain, a 3906 meter, old volcano in the south central of the country. The biggest Turkish ski resort - Erciyes Kayak Merkezi seems like a really good place to be in the winter time.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia

So why don't we use it in the summer season? That was the Emrah Ozbay's (bald beardy man on the right) idea to bring Erciyes Bikepark to the map and this is what he actually did last fall.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia

And here we go with a little test of Turkish tastes in a bikepark located over 2100 meters above sea level. Nine riders with different backgrounds from four countries, 12 bikes, seven GoPro's, two drones, three cameras and two VW Amaroks. Let the good times roll!

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
This crash may look good from the drone angle.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Express VW Amarok shuttles were quite useful at the jump line.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
But yet too slow to beat some of the guys going down.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Two lines going down the Erciyes hill contain some different features like those tiny off-the-rock jumps with a little pop.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
...or wooden constructions, which you can boost with style for miles like Kraja.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Dusty volcanic dirt in here is way different than a typical European mountain.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
What goes up...

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
...must come down. That's what they say. It is always better to drop an avalanche of old TV sized rocks before your run than during it.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Just to go for a proper ride down the volcanic ridge at 3400 meters.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Or to make some other ideas happen, like this wooden mini jump brought to 3100 meters above sea level for one single picture.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Riding down the hill may also bring some good memories just before leaving to another spot which some may say is another planet.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Welcome to planet Cappadocia!

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Some also say that those pictures with balloons over Cappadocia are fake stock photos...
Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
...upside down

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia

..but here is a proof that they're not stock. However, all the expedition members confirm that watching the sunrise over those incredible natural sculptures from a balloon deck was one of the best views in our lives.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Then you need to touch the ground, change the point of view to the only proper one and find the correct lines for a ride.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Lovely angles gave us places to have fun.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
It is good to have some free time on a trip to take postcard shots for the family.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
...or for the girls.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
But sometimes you need to think a while..

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
...before droppin in.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Over hour of hiking up the highest hill in the hood..

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
..brought us to some natural features like this drop,

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
or that concrete pumptrack going down the hill between rocks.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
One thought came to mind for all of us while the expedition was coming to an end.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
None of us expected to be a part of such a pure 'Kranked-style' trip while watching the first VHS tapes dozen years ago.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
But we did it, we want more and all of you can join us.

Freeride Expedition - Erciyes Bikepark amp Cappadocia
Thank you, Turkey and see you again in spring.

Still not enough? Here it is - compressed action pack in GoPro edit!
RADICALtours Freeride Expedition GoPro Edit

by RADICALsm
Views: 182    Faves: 2    Comments: 2


Video: twosix.pl
Music: Fertile Hump
Photography: staronphoto.com

MENTIONS: @RADICALsm
Must Read This Week
Stepping Out of the Pain With Gee Atherton
82524 views
Yoann Barelli on Commencal For 2017
65210 views
Merida One-Sixty 8000 - Review
57355 views
1 Question - What's Keeping the Gearbox Down?
48243 views
Inside Push Industries
47835 views
Marin Hawk Hill - Review
45756 views
Tahnée Seagrave Announced as Red Bull Athlete
45028 views
50to01: Josh Bryceland's 2017 Plans - Video
44256 views






7 Comments

  • + 5
 I'm very happy to see first bike park openning here in Turkey. Hope it will encourge the younger generations to ride a mountain-bike.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Such a great place to ride!! Reminded me of Kranked III with the fro riders!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 What is the song for the GoPro video edit - it is awesome!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 The world is full of wonderful places! Awesomeness!
[Reply]
  • + 2
 That looks awesome!!!!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Cappadocia is truly a natural playground.
[Reply]
  • + 0
 I want to be there again =)
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037700
Mobile Version of Website