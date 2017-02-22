Freewheelin' with Andrew Taylor: Ocotillo Wells - Video

Feb 22, 2017 at 15:00
Feb 22, 2017
by Andrew Taylor  
 
Freewheelin' - Ocotillo Wells

by AndrewTaylor
Freewheelin' - Free of restraints or rules in organization. This term pretty much sums up this new series I'm doing with one of my longest supporters X-Fusion-Shox. Over the past ten years I've had some amazing opportunities to travel to remote riding destinations with film crews but sometimes the stress that comes along with it can be hard to handle. So, this year I wanted to take things into my own hands by riding, shooting, and editing a laid back series with friends. For this first episode, my buddy Lasse Mørch Jensen flew over from Denmark to join me on a week-long trip down to the desert. It was nothing but good times!

Andrew Taylor Ocotillo Wells

MENTIONS: @x-fusion-shox / @norcobicycles / @adidaseyewear / @BellBikeHelmets / @ethirteen-components / @kendatire
2 Comments

 wow! cool to see ramage like riding in socal!
 fun lines

