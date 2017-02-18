Randoms - Frostbike 2017







Frostbike 2017 took a slight spin on the event compared to previous years. In an effort to continue to educate and inform their dealers, Quality Bicycle Products (QBP), the distributor that puts on the show, altered the format slightly, bringing a range of dealer-centric seminars into the fold, each of which were well attended. The second day of the event was the more traditional show, with a range of brands heading to Minneapolis, Minnesota, to show off their products for 2017. While the event is usually held during ice cold temps that the Midwest is commonly known for at this time of year, it seemed that Mother Nature had plans to change it up too. Rather than freezing cold, Frostbike 2017 could have easily being mistaken for a spring show, with mild temperatures and sunny days lifting the spirits of those in attendance. Dive in below to get a look at some of the key pieces that were on display.





New Tires from Michelin

Michelin had their latest MTB tire offerings on display, and while details are thin (the official launch is only weeks away) they include new casings and updated compounds.





Michelin's Wild AM tire features updated compounds and a new "ground-up" casing for the brand. The Jet XCR (far left) is the brand's XC racing tire.



Five Ten Freerider Pro and Updated Hellcat Shoes

Five Ten's new Freerider Pro was on display.





The shoe includes an elastic lace hook to stash your laces out of harm's way... ...and features the updated S1 dotty outsole.





The Hellcat Pro (right) won the first DH World Cup that it was worn in, with Greg Minnaar winning at Fort William in June of 2016.





The Hellcat Pro and regular Hellcat include the updated sole and cleat recess. The 2017 Hellcat.





Race Face Steel Cinch DM Ring

Raceface have a new steel Cinch direct mount chainring coming. The ring will initially be available in three sizes (28/30/32t) and has an MSRP of $19 USD. It's finished with a corrosion resistant coating and is for the rider looking to get the best lifespan out of their front ring. Available in black.



Cane Creek's Dropt and Opt Levers

Cane Creek's new dropper post lever, the Dropt, was on display. The lever works with any cable actuated dropper post, regardless of cable orientation.





The lever features plenty of adjustability, including an adjustable lever throw. It's Matchmaker compatible as well.





Cane Creek's Opt shock remote lever and parts that replace their shocks' pedal assist lever.





The Opt shock remote lever's adjustability. The Opt remote lever can be integrated with the dropper post lever, for a less messy bar setup.







SRAM were on hand conducting a number of quick workshops. They had a solid audience.



Lizard Skins' New Danny Macaskill Signature Grip

Lizard Skins had their new Danny Macaskill grip out for all to see. It's a single clamp design and the clamp has been streamlined. The outer edge of the grip has four polyurethane ribs that make it tighter, granting some piece of mind for those that are worried about single clamp grips (Danny does put some force through the bars...).





The end cap for the Danny Macaskill grip is plastic and is integrated into the grip. The grip weighs in at a claimed 88g and is 135mm in length. The grip features a common knurled pattern with some added ribs at the ends. The grip is slim, with a 29.5mm diameter at the ends, tapering in to a 30mm diameter in the center.







Virtual riding is huge right now. Kinetic were one brand that had their trainer hooked up to the virtual cycling world for participants to try out.





Orange Seal Tubeless Sealants

Orange Seal's tubeless sealant is poured into a tire through the valve stem (with the core removed), and the brand provides a 'dip-stick' for when you need to check whether there is still a sufficient amount of sealant in the tire, something they recommend doing every 3-4 weeks with their regular formula.





Their Endurance tubeless sealant is said to last longer. The brand recommends checking it every 6-8 weeks. Orange Seal also had their 18mm and 24mm tubeless rim tape on display.





Box Components' .one. Carbon DH Bar

Box Components' .one. Carbon DH bar. The bar comes in a 15 or 30mm rise. The 15mm version features a 7-degree backsweep and 5-degree upsweep, while the 30mm is 9-degrees back, 5-degrees up. Each is set around a 35mm clamp and are 800mm wide.





Box Components' .one. Carbon DH bar has a somewhat unique shape on the bend. The bar features a unique section of added material at the top of the bend. It's said to change the flex at this point, making it stiffer.





100% 2017 Celium Jersey

The 100% Celium jersey looks low key, ideal for those that want something with the tech, but not maybe not the over the top glitz.





The shape of the neck opening was designed with comfort in mind. Having just launched their 2017 line, they had some of new colors on display.




