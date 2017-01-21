Getting to Know: Robin Wallner, Enduro Racer





Robin Wallner

"It takes a positive attitude to be successful and Robin Wallner has just that. The Swede makes the most of his country's harsh winters to perform at the highest level, all while having fun with friends and family along the way."

Who is Robin Wallner?



A 28-year young enduro racer that loves riding all kinds of bikes





Where are you from and where do you live?



I am originally from Stockholm, but I've lived in Åre Sweden for a few years.





Who do you ride for?



I ride for Ibis Cycles Enduro Race Team.



Where are you happiest?



Oh, tricky question, been on a few cool trips the past year but I must say that I am probably the happiest riding with some good friends at home just having a laugh.





What’s been your favorite contest venue?



This year I absolutely loved the race at La Thuile, the trails were at all time high and the scenery with Mont Blanc in the background was really nice. But then Whistler is pretty unique with the whole atmosphere around Crankworx too...





Where are your favorite trails?



There are so many nice trails out there and after getting to travel to a few more to choose from this year it´s hard to pick one but I like when it´s natural and the runs are long so that's why I picked La Thuile as my favorite venue. Finale Ligure seems to always have some new really nice trails every time you go there and they just seem to suit a small bike so perfectly too.



What are your strengths?



On the bike I would say I am pretty nimble and very all-around skill wise. That's why I think enduro seems to work pretty good for me, you have to be all-around, and all-around bike skills are rewarding to have, especially when you are at your physical limit riding down some pretty technical stuff.





What are your weaknesses?



See above haha. I´m not great at any specific thing but decent on most so that's also a bit of a weakness. I am also pretty good at getting involved in too much stuff off the bike. If I could pick one thing on the bike I seem to suck at it would be faster and more flat out types of trails.





What’s been your worst crash over the years?



Easy pick. I snapped my handlebars at the last wood section at the 2008 DH World champs at Val di Sole, Italy. It hurt.



What's been your luckiest escape?



Probably walking away from the above. No seriously anyone that has been to Maribor in Slovenia knows that they used to have a pretty shady lift from the 60´s to get you to the top. It was also one of the highest running gondolas I have been in and I was the last one to get on the gondola before they shut it of for a storm-front coming in. The storm hit it when I was at the highest point of the gondola and I was seriously scared for my life. I told a friend at home that two weeks later sent me a news-link saying that the gondola actually collapsed. Dodged that bullet.



Which bike from over the years, conjures up the best memories?



Probably my first proper downhill bike, a 1999 Scott Octane DH, I rode it like you would ride a enduro-bike nowadays since the lift was only running once a week I would pedal that thing as far as I could up any hill I saw and ride back down. I even rode it at the bmx-track at times haha.



Who or what inspires you?



People who do what they do really well because they love it. More specifically, people who learn, teach, invent, build and fix things that make life better for themselves and others, who pull it off while having time for their friends and family and are still fast af on the bike.





What bikes are you riding right now?



I spend most of my time on Ibis flagship, the HD3 but I also ride a Ripley LS and a Hakkalugi CX-bike.



Who’s your favorite rider?



Watching Nico Vouilloz ride at times is like watching an art-form so he is probably number one there. Favorite rider to actually ride with would be my brother.





Who or what inspires you?



I find a lot of inspiration from other sports and just watching people that are the best at what they do, do what they do can be pretty inspiring.





What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?



Living in an area mostly known for skiing I obviously enjoy mixing it up with skiing and snowboarding. I also enjoy riding my motorbike a bit. People that know me also know that there is always some sort of project going on and I love to stay busy.





What are you listening to right now?



Looking at my pretty wide spectra of tunes I would just say that the current playlist while writing this holds some rap, some metal, some R&B, some old school rock as well as some Swedish Christmas classics since it is Christmas time, haha.



What's your favorite bike movie?



I don’t watch many bike movies, but Unreal was mind-blowing.





What's your favorite non-bike movie/TV show?



Just watched the Narcos series and got properly stuck in front of that!





What's your favorite non-bike website?



First thing I check in the morning is





What's your favorite motto or saying?



Do what you love, love what you do!





What grinds your gears?



At times the Swedish winter is long, dark and pretty miserable when you are trying to be a pro cyclist. But it makes you pretty tough.





What makes you happy?



Since it is midwinter and we just hit the darkest period of the year I would say the sun makes me happy. Seeing all the great kids riding bikes in the park nowadays makes me smile too.



