Getting to Know - William Robert

Who is William Robert?

I am a 23-year-old French mountain biker, particularly in freeride. I also do a little bit of dirt jump and enduro. There may be some people who have already seen my videos. The goal is to get publicity with videos, photos and on social media for my sponsors.





Where are you from and where do you live?

I'm from near Paris, now I live in the Parisian region approximately 40 kilometers south of Paris.





Who do you ride for?

I ride for Commencal, ION, Bell Helmet, Smith Optics, Five Ten, Michelin, HOPE France, Cane Creek, Pull-in and Slicy. I send big thanks to my sponsors for their confidence!





Where are you happiest?

I'm happiest on my bike on the mountain with all my friends. I like to be at the Evo Bike Park with all the crew because the guys are really cool and there's a really good ambiance. And perfect trails! But I also like being at home with all my friends in The Forest Crew.





What’s been your favorite contest venue?

At this time I have not made it to a contest or race. But in 2017 maybe I will make it to a contest. I would like to be in Crankworx at Les Gets and Whistler. I’ll see what I can participate in.





Where are your favorite trails?

At home I like the Cheptain Dirt Camp, it's an old freeride spot in the Parisian region, and I’ve ridden there since I was young. Recently, Antoine Bizet shaped a really cool jump. I like to ride at Fontainebleau with The Forest Crew too, cool trails and near to home! And I really like to ride at the Evo Bike Park, the best French bike park.





What are your strengths?

My strengths, my arms? Haha, I'm joking! I’m able to do the same tricks on a DH bike as on a dirt jump bike. I'm really comfortable on my bikes.





What are your weaknesses?

I'm influenced, haha. No, I don't know!





What’s been your worst crash over the years?

Three years ago, I had a crash at the dirt jumps on a 360. I broke my thumb, big sprain and little concussion. But otherwise I was really lucky.





Have you ridden much in North America?

I have traveled in Canada, but on the east coast (Quebec). I have ridden in some cool places in Quebec. I had a really nice time there; I send a big thank to all the guys in Quebec for the hospitality (they know who they are). I had the chance to ride at Highland Bike Park, too, and visit the East Coast of the US.





What riding moments conjure up the best memories?

The best memories are the good times with the friends, when you make your first tricks and you see the evolution that you take in a short time. The work always pays! But when you ride with your friends, with no pressure, these are the best memories!



What bikes are you riding right now?

I’m waiting for the new 2017 bikes; I ride a Commencal DH V4 for freeride and DH, Absolut for the dirt jumps and Meta AM V4 for enduro.





Who’s your favourite rider?

Andreu Lacondeguy is the man, he impresses me with his big tricks and the guy is really cool! Graham Agassiz, just big style but also Nico Vink, he has a big style of riding too. The Fest crew have a crazy style!

But Brandon Semenuk is not a human haha, this guy has too much riding style.





Who or what inspires you?

Andreu Lacondeguy inspires me a lot. But my imagination as well as freestyle motocross inspires me a lot too with the big tricks.





What do you enjoy doing away from bikes?

I like to skate too. Before I also rode in motocross but I do not practice anymore.





What are you listening to right now?

I listen to different styles of music but right now I like Meek Mill - Blue Notes and Wolfmother.





What’s your favorite bike movie?

There are lots of good bike movies. Arrival is magic. Rad Company, Unreal, Not 2 Bad... And I also take this opportunity to say The Forest Crew has made a bike movie "The Good Old Times Are Now" during the whole year. It will be released in January. You can find me in it!





What’s your favorite non-bike movie/TV show?

The choice is not easy. American Pie is funny. But I have too many movies as well.





What’s your favorite non-bike website?

YouTube for listening to music.





What’s your favourite motto or saying?

Bien tranquille



What grinds your gears?

What I do not like is the days when you arrive at nothing, you often fall... You don't have motivation. I don't like these days!





What makes you happy?

Lots of things make me happy! When you ride with friends, you have a good session with good weather and after you spend the evening with the same guys at the restaurant and at the local bar, Kustom Kafe at Fontainebleau. This is the real life! Or chill with the girlfriend, and ride with her, she is a MTB athlete too.





If you weren’t a pro mountain biker, what would you be doing?

I would have liked to ride motocross, or maybe freestyle motocross.





