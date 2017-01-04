Giro Terraduro Mid Shoes - Review

The Terraduro Mid is the burlier version of Giro's popular Terraduro shoe, aimed at riders whose adventures regularly take them into rougher, sloppier terrain, areas where ultra-light XC slippers simply won't cut it. While the regular Terraduro uses two velcro straps and a ratcheting closure, the Mid relies on good old-fashioned laces, which are fully covered by a water resistant flap. The shoes aren't waterproof per se, but Giro did take steps to help keep moisture out as long as possible. In addition to the lace cover, the cleat opening on the inside of the shoe is sealed off to help prevent water from sneaking in when you ride or trudge through puddles.



The Terraduro Mid's cuff is asymmetrical, with a taller, padded section on the inside that extends above the ankle bone to help protect it from bashing into frame parts or crankarms. The outer cuff is constructed from a light and stretchy Ariaprene fabric, and is meant to act as a debris shield, preventing rocks and loam from sneaking into the shoes. A Vibram sole provides traction for those off-the-bike excursions, and the cleat track has enough room even for riders who prefer a more rearward cleat position.



In addition to the bright vermillion color option shown, the Terraduro Mid is available in blue or a more subdued grey/black. MSRP: $190 USD.







Performance

Pinkbike's Take

If you're looking for a tough, comfortable shoe that's not afraid of wet weather, Giro's Terraduro Mid fits the bill. - Mike Kazimer

I've had the Terraduro Mids in regular rotation for nearly five months, which means they've seen everything from sunshine to snow storms. Where they really stand out is in cooler, wetter conditions, which is a good description of the typical fall and early winter weather here in the Pacific Northwest. Despite the lack of a fully waterproof liner, they do an excellent job of keeping moisture at bay, and unless you step in a puddle that's deeper than the ankle cuff it's extremely hard for water to make its way in. They dry quickly, too, which reduces the likelihood of contracting trench foot if you're planning on riding for multiple days in the middle of a monsoon. Things can get a little toasty on warm summer days, though, and if I was a desert dweller I'd be inclined to go with a better-ventilated option.The fit was comfortable for my average width feet, with a very similar feel to the regular Terraduro. If anything, they were a little roomier, but that feeling may have been because of the fact that they use laces rather than velcro and ratchet straps to adjust the fit. On the plus side, that extra room does make it easier to fit a thicker wool sock for chillier rides. The Terraduro Mid's sole has a 'just right' level of stiffness, with plenty of support for mashing hard on the pedals while still remaining very walkable for hike-a-bike sections.I only have a couple quibbles with the Terraduro Mid's design, and they're both related to the lacing system. I'd love to see some sort of speed lace system, and possibly the addition of another strap that could be used to snug the shoes down without undoing the lace cover. As it is, the cover wants to flop back over the laces, which makes tying them up a little more awkward then it needs to be. I know, it's a little thing, but if you've ever stopped to tighten up your shoes in the middle of the pouring rain you know that the less time it takes to make adjustments the better.As far as durability goes, the shoes have held up extremely well, and there aren't any signs of that changing any time soon. It's no secret that Giro had trouble with the soles on early versions of the original Terraduro, but by all appearances those issues are behind them, and the soles on these shoes are still holding strong.