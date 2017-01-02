December 2016 - Good Month or Bad Month?

It's part of doing business in the world of sponsored professional athletes, but awkward, nonetheless. Most team breakups and new contract signings occur in November - many earlier than that - but contracts typically run out on December 31. Angry or amicable, scores of pro racers are obligated, in writing, to ride their previous sponsor's bikes and wear their team gear exclusively for the remainder of the year - on and off the race track. Of course, you still sneak off for secret photo sessions with your new kit and bike, but images or mentions can't appear anywhere until the clock runs out. So, you get to live a lie for a little while, avoid your previous sponsors, try not to be seen with your new team members, and hope that you don't show up on social media - either in your old kit, or wearing your new one - until January first.

