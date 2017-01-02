December 2016 - Good Month or Bad Month?

Just in case you didn't catch the action the first - or the second time.
December is the month when athletes, teams and corporate interests assemble highlight reels of their exploits throughout the year. In most cases, we see a couple of good edits mixed with a number of "let's still be friends" pieces posted by sponsors or athletes who have nixed their contractual obligations. This month, however, produced more worthy candidates than expected. If you look forward to those twenty minutes of action-packed shorts and previews that theater customers are forced to watch before the feature film rolls, then throw some popcorn into the microwave - you will enjoy PB's December video recap extravaganza.
The Enduro World Series announced two new qualification rounds to give more opportunities for aspiring pros to compete in Major League races. The EWS also created the Challenger series to share their enduro love with amateur contenders who want to race the real deal without the pro commitment. Kudos to the EWS for feeding the hungry. Enduro originally promised to be the venue that rank and file riders had been waiting for - to shred trails, race the downs, and ride their daily driver dual-suspension machines. But, the EWS morphed quickly into a pro-only venue that catered to the usual corporate suspects and doted upon one hundred elite athletes who had long forgotten retail pricing. Cheers to the EWS for re-investing in enthusiast-level riders.
Completely new for 2017 are the EWS Challenger events. The Challenger events are taking place at all of next year's one-day races: Rotorua, Tasmania, Ireland and Whistler. Taking place the day before the main EWS race, each of the Challenger events will feature a selection of the stages being used in the main EWS race the following day. The Challenger allows people to enjoy EWS stages in a fun and relaxed format. The Challenger events will open for entry on enduroworldseries.com on February 15th. - EWS press release
More good enduro news poured in from other sources throughout December. The Davos Enduro2 was announced. Three days of blind-format lift assisted racing will be staged in Davos, Switzerland, with a two-racer "paired" competition rule. Paired racing is expected to tighten the competition as well as boost the enjoyment factor for all competitors. The scenery alone should be worth the entry fee.
The International Mountain Biking Association will headline the National Enduro Series in the USA - a point series National Championship format with with six venues spread across the country.
Superenduro, the seminal Italian series, is back in full swing. "From Umbria, to Trentino-Alto Adige, throughout Valle d’Aosta, Emilia-Romagna and Liguria regions, the 2017 edition of the Superenduro Series will keep the athletes busy with five different rounds, each of them characterized by its own unique flavor, selected among many candidates with the aim of offering everyone, again, an unforgettable experience."
Yeti said that it would be hardening up its Big Mountain Enduro series with three mandatory stops to ward off pro cherry pickers and this year's courses will be staged in more remote locations, where there is no lift access and the trail experience will be emphasized.
The California Enduro Series has contracted the same timing system that the EWS uses, and added more female categories. In addition, the CES announced a five person team competition format that must include at least one female member, and racing clinics will be offered for enduro hopefuls who want to up their games.
Canada, especially BC, should be on every trail rider's bucket list, and the 2017 MEC Canadian Enduro Series hits six iconic destinations: Fraser Valley, Crows Nest Pass, Blue Mountain, Big White, Sun Peaks - and a yet-to-be announced venue. Favorable exchange rates and one of the planet's friendliest mountain bike communities should be reason enough to attend.
Troy Lee forged the business that carries his name from an aircraft hanger paint shop to an internationally renowned accessory and protection brand. TLD announced in December that a private firm, based in the San Francisco area invested heavily in their company. Troy reportedly retains a significant share of Troy Lee Designs, while parent company, Spanos Barber Jesse & Co, installed Dave Bertram as the new CEO - a veteran motorsport accessory retailer. Troy successfully established his brand in all forms of motorsports and off-road cycle competition - which begs the question: "What does TLD plan to do with the influx of cash?" Should be exciting times in Corona, California.
Over the years I've thought a lot about how to build my business, and am absolutely stoked about the partnership with SBJ and Dave. SBJ provides us with the financial support and strategic expertise that we need to take TLD to the next level. - Troy Lee
Awkward Family Photos
So, you signed with a new team in November, but you're still sporting your old kit?
It's part of doing business in the world of sponsored professional athletes, but awkward, nonetheless. Most team breakups and new contract signings occur in November - many earlier than that - but contracts typically run out on December 31. Angry or amicable, scores of pro racers are obligated, in writing, to ride their previous sponsor's bikes and wear their team gear exclusively for the remainder of the year - on and off the race track. Of course, you still sneak off for secret photo sessions with your new kit and bike, but images or mentions can't appear anywhere until the clock runs out. So, you get to live a lie for a little while, avoid your previous sponsors, try not to be seen with your new team members, and hope that you don't show up on social media - either in your old kit, or wearing your new one - until January first.
Troy Brosnan officially announced that he and Specialized parted ways in December. What will he do with a half-dozen custom painted Demo 8's and all of those matching kits?
1 Comment
Post a Comment