GoPro of the World Best Line Contest - Who Won the $15,000?

Steve, congrats mate, after a couple of years in the running, you’ve taken the win! How does it feel?
Thanks! To be honest, it all still feels kind of unreal. I made it to the final four last year and it made me realize that a win was within reach. I didn't think it would be easy but I thought with the lines I was building it was definitely possible. So when this last season came about I made it a point to get the trails looking perfect and ready for filming. Man, I still have trouble believing it's happened haha. I'm super pumped about the result but it's still kinda feels like a dream! Tell us about the process and concept of this video, you’ve shot a good number of videos on trails you built yourself. How did you execute it all?
Well, the process I guess started way back when we started building these lines. The plan was to build something that was beautiful and aesthetically pleasing while still being exactly what we wanted to ride. We took great care not to ruin the moss and greenery around the features we built. We replanted ferns and moss whenever we had to rip something up. I wanted the trails to look raw even though they had a ton of work put into them. And they had to be fast. I felt speed was key in making videos look good on these trails. I would've liked to have some big jumps in the lines but the terrain in Whistler doesn't really allow for massive airs unless you have machinery. Now that you’ve won, have you got plans for the winnings? (We heard something about a trip to Iceland?)
There was a running joke about going to Antarctica if I had won. It was started by my girlfriend, Justa Jeskova, who is a photographer. She's been wanting to go there for a while now, haha. She's going to love that this is on the Pinkbike article. But Iceland, that sounds like a good idea! Definitely, something to think about.
I've definitely got a few ideas I've been playing with. Trips are always at the front of the list. I'll have to sit down and think about that one, though. Justa and I usually have a few destinations and project ideas we're toying around with. Open to suggestions though...
I will probably invest in some new camera equipment. I've been looking at drones for a bit and that will probably be my first purchase.
Most importantly, I'll be having a celebration of sorts for everyone that helped build Salsa Verde. Have to share the winnings with all the incredible people that came out and helped dig. What's in store for Steve Storey in 2017? Can we expect to see more unique trails built and filmed by you?
For 2017, well I'll most likely be starting another trail build but I don't think it will be ready for this season. Our builds quite often get carried away. I'll start something thinking it'll be a rough line and only take a month or so then next thing I know it becomes a grand project with big ambitions, haha. But who knows, maybe I'll keep it a bit simpler and a new trail will end up happening this season.
Other than the trail building stuff, a few projects that I worked on over the last year will be coming out which I'm really looking forward to. One will be covering a trip we did in India in the fall of 2015 and the other will be on this crazy journey we took to Peru. Some seriously high altitude riding in both places. If you're interested in it all stay tuned to my social media accounts for info on how to check them out.
The one thing I can guarantee for this season though is I'll be riding lots and making POV vids anytime I'm inspired. I love how powerful the new GoPro's are. So much can be done with them and I make sure to have it in my truck with me anytime I go riding. You never know what's going to come up. Banger light, an amazing trail, anything could happen really. Always good to be prepared. You have a lot of supporters at home. Who would you like to thank?
There are so many people I need to thank for this. First off, thanks to GoPro and Pinkbike for putting on a contest like this. It's such a rad event. I love seeing what people come up with and the voting keeps it exciting/nerve wracking.
The biggest thanks go to Danny Martins. He has put more time in than anyone when it came to getting these lines built. His favourite thing in the world is watching sports highlights, drinking coffee, and petting cats. All at the same time I think. The past few years of building, he's given that up as well as his free time to go biking so he could trail build in all kinds of gnarly weather. (The) Guy deserves some serious props and he'll be getting his fair share of the prize.
I would also like to thank all my friends that came out to help dig at any point. Even if it was only for a few hours it was something I never took lightly. Can't wait to celebrate with you guys!
Lastly, I'd like to thank my sponsors Knolly, Fox, Ryders Eyewear, Maxxis, Chromag, and Royal Racing.
How the Grand Prize Winner was selected
:
The Grand Prize Winner was determined by a 16 seed bracket-style vote. All 15 winners from the 5 months of voting (3 winners/month) are automatically entered, along with one wildcard were entered into the bracket voting. Each Displayed Submission was only entered into the bracket once.
Each round lasted a period of two days and the video with the most votes went into the next round of voting. The process continued until the grand prize winner was determined.
Check out all the details on the the contest
here - Full details, judging criteria and official rules here.
15 Comments
That is good to hear that extra care was given building the trail and trying to preserve it. Very cool!
Post a Comment