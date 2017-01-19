SPONSORED

GoPro of the World Best Line Contest, Final Round - Vote Now

Jan 19, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login



You. Your bike. Any Line. Anywhere.

Here we are, close to 40,000 votes and counting, and the final round of voting. This is your final chance to have a say in who takes the win, so get in there and make it count!

VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE TO VOTE NOW

Round Three Results:

Matchup 1
GoPro of the World Best Line Contest semi-finals results

Matchup 2
GoPro of the World Best Line Contest semi-final results


Grand Prize Winner

The Grand Prize Winner will be determined by a 16 seed bracket-style vote. All 15 winners from the 5 months of voting (3 winners/month) are automatically entered, along with one wildcard, into the user voting bracket. Each Displayed Submission may only be entered into the bracket once.

Each round will last a period of two days and the video with the most votes will go into the next round of voting. The process will continue until the grand prize winner is determined.


VISIT THE CONTEST PAGE TO VOTE NOW


GoPro Of The World - article footer

MENTIONS: @gopro
Must Read This Week
Troy Brosnan Talks About His New Canyon Sender
93997 views
Injury Causes Rider and GT Marketing Manager Andrew Cho to be Paralyzed
92459 views
YT Jeffsy CF Comp 1 - Review
72362 views
34 Bikes of the New Zealand National Downhill Series
59458 views
Cam McCaul's Squamish VW Adventure - Documentary
54887 views
Old Rampage Site For Sale For Oil and Gas
50085 views
Trek Factory Racing Announces MTB Roster for 2017
48102 views
YT Adds More Sizes, Updates Build Kits for 2017
47304 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Maintain Your Full Suspension Frame?
43663 views
Guy Rides Bike Fast - Video
42777 views

10 Comments

  • + 5
 Good luck to both finalists. Some people are bashing Steve for posting so many uploads, but wth. You cant blame the guy for his great riding and amazing videos. Also a great bonus is that he's not some pro UCI rider. Good luck guys
[Reply]
  • + 4
 it bothers me that they switched sides.
[Reply]
  • + 2
 I didn't vote for any of these at any point during the competition, so I'm sulking. Good luck to both finalist !!
[Reply]
  • - 1
 Both are sweet videos....with a caveat....Steve Storey's were sorta bound to get to the final with so many (6?) entries, and while Barelli's was sweet, man he talks A LOT and makes a lot of random noises when he is riding.
[Reply]
  • + 7
 There were 4 in total that made it. I entered 5 throughout the 5 months of prelims. I did hope to get one in the finals and was quite surprised at the result. I did put a ton of work into building those lines though and I was just excited to share them with everyone. Hard to not share your work in a such a rad forum like this! Smile
[Reply]
  • + 2
 @stevestorey: Oh no don't get me wrong, your videos are sweet. Just not surprised that you made the final. A. Because you had great entries and B. because you had entries (plurality being the optimum point) Smile p.s I voted for you, so there are no hard feelings here at all!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 Build and shred gets the vote! Great job, Steve!
[Reply]
  • + 1
 How do I view the videos?
[Reply]
  • + 1
 click the link. lol i don't know why they put the screenshots of the results on here.
[Reply]
  • + 1
 choice is too hard
[Reply]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032632
Mobile Version of Website